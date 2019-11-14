AWOL Marine accused of murder is still on the run after search in the Carolinas

A U.S. Marine Corps deserter accused of killing his mom’s boyfriend is still on the run after a search that reached into the Carolinas, officials say.

Michael Alexander Brown, 22, is wanted in connection to a weekend shooting death in Virginia, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

After a days-long manhunt, officials have urged caution and consider Brown to be “armed and dangerous.”

Police on Thursday thought the murder suspect was near Roanoke, Virginia, prompting schools in that area to close, Chief Tim Jones said during a news conference.

But earlier this week, officials said they had connected Brown to at least two areas in the Carolinas.

He was listed as an active duty Marine but recently deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, according to the Associated Press and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. His last address was in the nearby city of New Bern, deputies said Monday.

On Wednesday, a car linked to Brown was found in Clarendon County, South Carolina, according to a Facebook post. The sheriff’s office in nearby Colleton County said he could have remained in the area.

Brown was charged with second-degree murder after a shooting Saturday at a Virginia home, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

He is accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend, 54-year-old Rodney Brown, The News & Observer previously reported.

Jones on Thursday afternoon said the suspect was likely on foot and looking for transportation. Brown stands at about 6 feet and weighs 145 pounds, according to authorities.

Officials ask anyone with information is to call 911.