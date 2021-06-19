Claudette downpours could douse Father’s Day plans in Charlotte. Here’s the latest.

Tropical Storm Claudette from the Gulf Coast could douse outdoor Father’s Day plans in the Charlotte region, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

“You need to plan for something indoors,” meteorologist Clay Chaney of the NWS office in Greer, S.C., told The Charlotte Observer at 5 p.m. Friday.

Rain from what on Friday was called Potential Tropical Cyclone No. 3 is expected to arrive in the Charlotte area about midnight Saturday and last all day and night on Sunday, according to Chaney.

The potential cyclone strengthened into Tropical Storm Claudette, with 45 mph maximum sustained winds, the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported in a 5 a.m. Saturday update.

The heaviest bands are forecast for uptown through southern Mecklenburg County, Chaney said.

“There will be a few breaks when it’s dry, but it will be pretty much heavy rain on and off throughout” the 24 hours, he said.

NWS forecasters predict 2.13 inches of rain for uptown, with 1 to 2 inches most everywhere elsewhere in the region, including Upstate South Carolina, according to Chaney.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, Claudette was about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm-force winds extended about 200 miles from Claudette’s center, officials said.

Claudette was expected to barrel north to northeast through Mississippi, Alabama and north-central Georgia before the Carolinas, Chaney said.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding is likely for our area Saturday night through Monday morning. Most locations should receive 1-4" of rain, with locally higher amounts in the SW mountains. Please continue to monitor the forecast. https://t.co/dTU9I0AFv8 pic.twitter.com/13PpMIePQ0 — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) June 18, 2021

Some parts of the North Carolina mountains could see rain from the storm as early as Saturday morning, he said.

Claudette, however, “is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by (Saturday night) and become a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday,” according to the National Hurricane Center. “The system is forecast to redevelop over the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday.

For the Charlotte area, that means winds are expected to diminish greatly by the time the storm arrives, Chaney said.

The Charlotte forecast at 8 a.m. Saturday called for gusts of only 6 to 10 mph on Sunday. Charlotte has an 80% chance of showers Sunday, according to the NWS.

Early Monday, the system should move east from the Charlotte area and eventually into the Atlantic.

Still, Charlotte has an 80% chance of showers again on Tuesday, the NWS forecast shows. That’s due to an unrelated cold front expected to move into the area, Chaney said.