Heavy rains, colder temps expected with fall’s arrival in Charlotte, NWS says

The Charlotte area could see heavy rains and cooler temperatures with the arrival of fall this week, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s predicted widespread showers and thunderstorms could intensify on Wednesday afternoon and evening, NWS meteorologist Doug Outlaw told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday morning.

Up to 1 1/2 inches of rain were expected to fall at Charlotte Douglas International Airport all day and night Tuesday and again Wednesday, the NWS office in Greer, S.C., said in a hazardous weather alert early Tuesday.

“Localized minor flooding cannot be ruled out,” NWS meteorologists said in the bulletin.

The good news? Charlotte is down about an inch of rain for the year, WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin said Tuesday, so the precipitation will help offset the region’s dry conditions.

Cloud cover from Tuesday rains dropped the forecast high to 74 degrees — 8 degrees below the normal historic average high for Sept. 21 in Charlotte, Outlaw said.

Wednesday is the first day of fall. Storms that day are expected ahead of a cold front that should drop both temperatures, according to Outlaw.

Wednesday’s high should rebound to 81 degrees, but highs could plummet to 74 degrees on Thursday and 75 on Friday, according to the NWS forecast Tuesday morning.

Lows, meanwhile, are expected to fall to an unseasonably chilly 52 degrees Thursday and Friday, Outlaw said. The normal average historic low in Charlotte those days is 60 degrees, he said.

Temperatures should rebound over the weekend, with an expected high of 80 degrees and a predicted low of 55 degrees on Sunday, Outlaw said.

After Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s storms, all sunshine is forecast Thursday through at least Sunday in Charlotte, according to the NWS.

