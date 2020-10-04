Editorials
How to find the Editorial Board’s endorsements for NC races
Want to know which local, state and federal candidates the Editorial Board is recommending in the 2020 general election? Here are links to our endorsements, which we’ll continue to provide this week. (Note: Some endorsements are available to subscribers only.)
Endorsements: Our choices for NC Lt. Gov, Attorney General, Auditor, Treasurer and Insurance
Endorsements: Our choices for NC schools superintendent, agriculture commissioner, labor commissioner and secretary of state
Endorsement: Our choice for governor of North Carolina
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we do our endorsements
Members of the combined Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News & Observer editorial boards are conducting interviews and research of candidates in local, state and Congressional races in the 2020 election. The combined board is led by N.C. Opinion editor Peter St. Onge, who is joined in Charlotte by Observer publisher and editor Sherry Chisenhall and Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist Kevin Siers. In Raleigh, associate editor Ned Barnett is joined by New & Observer publisher and editor Robyn Tomlin and board member Barry Saunders.
The editorial board also talks with others who know the candidates and have worked with them. When we’ve completed our interviews and research, we discuss each race and decide on our endorsements.
