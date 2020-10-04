Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Editorials

How to find the Editorial Board’s endorsements for NC races

By the Editorial Board

Want to know which local, state and federal candidates the Editorial Board is recommending in the 2020 general election? Here are links to our endorsements, which we’ll continue to provide this week. (Note: Some endorsements are available to subscribers only.)

Endorsements: Our choices for NC Lt. Gov, Attorney General, Auditor, Treasurer and Insurance

Endorsements: Our choices for NC schools superintendent, agriculture commissioner, labor commissioner and secretary of state

Endorsement: Our choice for governor of North Carolina

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we do our endorsements

Members of the combined Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News & Observer editorial boards are conducting interviews and research of candidates in local, state and Congressional races in the 2020 election. The combined board is led by N.C. Opinion editor Peter St. Onge, who is joined in Charlotte by Observer publisher and editor Sherry Chisenhall and Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist Kevin Siers. In Raleigh, associate editor Ned Barnett is joined by New & Observer publisher and editor Robyn Tomlin and board member Barry Saunders.

The editorial board also talks with others who know the candidates and have worked with them. When we’ve completed our interviews and research, we discuss each race and decide on our endorsements.

NC Opinions newsletter

Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service