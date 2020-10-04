How to find the Editorial Board’s endorsements for NC races

Members of the combined Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News & Observer editorial boards are conducting interviews and research of candidates in local, state and Congressional races in the 2020 election. The combined board is led by N.C. Opinion editor Peter St. Onge, who is joined in Charlotte by Observer publisher and editor Sherry Chisenhall and Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist Kevin Siers. In Raleigh, associate editor Ned Barnett is joined by New & Observer publisher and editor Robyn Tomlin and board member Barry Saunders.

The editorial board also talks with others who know the candidates and have worked with them. When we’ve completed our interviews and research, we discuss each race and decide on our endorsements.