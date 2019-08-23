Returning budget surplus to NC taxpayers is like throwing a handful of nuts to a squirrel

Spend budget surplus on roads

Regarding “A ‘few hundred dollars’ back to NC taxpayers? Senate leader floats refund idea,” (Aug. 16):

North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger wants to spend our $896.7 million budget surplus by giving taxpayers a tax refund of a few dollars.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Don McIver

Is this the best use of the surplus?

What about our roads? The NCDOT just announced several desperately needed road upgrades will not start for 10 years due to lack of funds. Huh?

Giving a few bucks to taxpayers is like throwing a handful of nuts to a squirrel. In a few minutes it’s eaten and the squirrel is still hungry.

Sen. Berger, taxpayers and voters deserve better leadership.

Don McIver, Charlotte

Many like me in NC want access to guns

Regarding “Permits to carry concealed guns in NC triple since 2010,” (Aug. 10):

This article stated concealed weapons permits increased from 177,787 in 2010 to 647,5531 over several years.

As a concealed weapons owner, I have witnessed every age, race and income level walk into the sheriff’s department to get their permit. The statistics show over half a million people want the right to protect themselves, their families and their homes.

Half a million people in North Carolina think it’s a good idea. We want our weapons and want to be able to have them legally.

That is a major statement, whether you want to believe it or not and no matter how you want to twist it.

Rita Cordy, Charlotte

Access to assault rifles does matter

Regarding “Mental health is the real issue,” (Aug. 20 Forum):

I agree with this letter writer that mental health is a facet of the gun debate that needs more attention.

But, if there had been a rash of diesel-and-fertilizer mass killings we would be looking at ways to restrict access to those materials. If someone decides to go on a killing spree, I would prefer they be forced to do it with a rock rather than an assault rifle.

Access to weaponry is definitely an important factor.

Tom McNeill, Charlotte

Stop arguing, start fixing gun issue

Lucy Grasty

While I am confident much needs to be done to improve mental health in this country, I strongly doubt gun violence is a single-issue cause. But blaming the mentally ill doesn’t seem to offend anyone.

Some of the other causes for gun violence: assault-style riffles, poor parenting, lack of security for schools, hate ideology, and more.

But they all seem to bring out highly emotional responses, defending either the constitutional rights of the perpetrator or the rights of individual citizens .

Bottom line: We have a crisis on our hands. The more time spent arguing about it, the less time we have to fix the problem.

Lucy Grasty, Charlotte

Conservative studies program? Finally.

Regarding “A mysterious new program at UNC,” (Aug. 20 Editorial):

Geez, the Observer Editorial Board reports that UNC-Chapel Hill might possibly have a cloak and dagger conservative studies program.

My take: It’s about time. Now, conservative viewpoints will occupy 1 percent of the curriculum.

David Ramsey, Mooresville

Right move by Planned Parenthood

Regarding “Planned Parenthood quits federal program” (Aug 20):

Lorraine Stark

Kudos to Planned Parenthood and its acting president and CEO, Alexis McGill Johnson, for taking steps to keep all of the Planned Parenthood organization open even without some federal funding.

By doing this women will still be able to receive referrals for an abortion and Planned Parenthood won’t have to abide by a new Trump administration rule prohibiting clinics from referring women for abortions.

Lorraine Stark, Matthews

Trump economy: A Nixon repeat?

Regarding “Trump may be right about economy” (Aug. 20 Forum):

There will be a market correction and a recession in the next two years regardless or who gets elected. Its called a business cycle.

The real question is do you want to put the people back in office whose policies made it worse or put in new people who will be up to the task to mitigate its impact?

In 1971, Nixon floated the dollar, imposed 10 percent tariffs on imports, and had Arthur Burns lower interest rates to drive the dollar down and goose the economy for re-election.

The result was stagflation over a decade, 14 percent inflation, the 1973-75 recession, and the Dow dropped from 1025 to 577 over 24 months.

History rhymes if not repeats.

John Mason, Matthews