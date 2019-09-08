Politicians are dumbing us down with truth-distorting TV ads. Don’t let fall for it.

Political ads are dumbing us down

Our founders warned us that the biggest threat to democracy is an uninformed electorate.

That’s why politicians have been dumbing us down with truth-distorting TV ads funded by ruinous “free speech” cash.

Thanks to Citizens United we’re destroying smart political compromise with a helping hand from an ineffective Federal Elections Commission and a social media that empowers aggrieved fact-free conspiracy and fear-mongering. Voters must push back against this insult to our founding fathers and Constitution, or all is lost. Don’t let stupid win, folks.

Chip Potts, Mooresville

A prerequisite for all candidates

Bravo and kudos to Marjorie Parker for “My advice for black voters like me,” (Sept. 6 Forum).

Her letter was refreshing, sensible, most pertinent — and applies to all voters. Voting for a candidate who is consistent and truthful in his/her platform, who doesn’t use political propaganda, and upholds the ideals of America is a sound prerequisite for all candidates.

What Americans fail to do at the ballot box is make sure the candidates they choose have adhered to these simple demands.

Frank Harrington, Charlotte

My City Council record is strong

Regarding “The Charlotte Observer’s endorsements for Charlotte City Council races,” (Sept. 1 Editorial):

I regret that unnamed sources were used to appraise my endorsement. We must put petty politics aside and focus on our city’s most pressing issues.

Despite having to successfully contend with a major health issue for half this year, my attendance record is at 87 percent. I’ve attended over 1,300 events/meetings.

My important accomplishments include: the St. John’s affordable housing development; affordable health care for city employees; neighborhood and safety town halls; Eastland redevelopment; entrepreneurship boot camp; championing an equitable Cross Charlotte Trail; and spearheading the SEAP, city’s first-ever framework to transition to a low carbon future.

It takes six votes to get approval on City Council. It takes a champion to fight for the people of every zip code. As always, I vote my values.

Dimple Ajmera, Charlotte

On gerrymandering and partisanship

Loretta Wertheimer

Some have suggested that an N.C. court with a Democratic majority could not be expected to fairly judge the Republican case for continued gerrymandering.

This is partisanship carried to an extreme and where it doesn’t belong.

The courts were set up to be the neutral branch intended to decide issues based on the law, while the other two branches would be politically based.

Judges, then, were not to be defined or selected by their party labels, only their legal competence.

We have strayed too far from that ideal when cases are brought, or not brought, because of the political labels of the current judges.

Loretta Wertheimer, Davidson

Address NC’s failing infrastructure

We need our politicians to step in regarding our failing infrastructure.

If the state of North Carolina has no money for our roads, because they have spent it elsewhere, then we need to do something about the out-of-control building of homes and apartments.

We need to place a moratorium or at least enact a smart growth plan until our roads and other infrastructure can catch up.

We could also bring back more extensive builder impact fees, which would help defray some of the costs of building our infrastructure.

Walt David, Waxhaw

Hit pause on that budget surplus

Kent Rhodes

Did the Republicans factor in hurricane season when they announced their proposal to send refund checks to North Carolina’s taxpayers as a result of the budget surplus?

The legislature should at least wait until Hurricane Dorian and any other storms that follow are well past before making a final decision.

It’s likely a chunk of the surplus may be needed to rebuild infrastructure, especially N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks — again!

Kent Rhodes, Charlotte

Cars are regulated. Guns? Not so much

Regarding “Liberal hypocrisy in the gun debate” (Sept. 4 Forum):

Want to drive a car? You take driver’s ed.

Want to buy a car? You must register it (even if purchased used), pay taxes on it, and have it inspected annually.

Want to operate a car? You must have insurance.

Health falling below minimum standards? Your driving privileges can be revoked.

Drink and drive? You go to jail.

Guns? Not regulated nearly as much. And yet, as the Forum writer affirmed, both are capable of killing.

Now my question. Why?

Chris Roy, Charlotte