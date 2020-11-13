GOP must not let this election charade continue. It’s jeopardizing national security.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks with reporters after speaking Nov. 9 on the Senate floor. McConnell and others in the Republican Party have declined to push President Trump to accept the outcome of the 2020 election. SUSAN WALSH AP

GOP charade

How much longer will the GOP allow this charade to continue? By impeding the peaceful transition of power for President-elect Joe Biden they have placed the nation in grave danger.

There is absolutely no question that Biden and Kamala Harris won the election. It has already been demonstrated that there is no fraud, yet the Republican Party persists in this nonsense. Our enemies are cheering this on and our friends abroad pity us for abandoning our democratic ideals.

Sen. Thom Tillis and his cohorts have placed satisfying the ego of a would-be autocrat above the national security interests of this nation. Shame on them. They are on the dark side of history.

Fred Schmitt, Banner Elk

Don’t concede yet

For our president to concede at a time when election fraud claims are still surfacing would be irresponsible and disappointing. Corroborating fraud claims takes time. We should all be willing to wait for answers, facts, data on allegations.

If the fraud theories are true, then our country has failed us. There is no greater corruption than to take our voices, our votes, and our president. I support President Trump for his fight, his grit, and his love of our country.

Traci Cockerham, Charlotte

Scoffing at facts

As I watch an alarmingly significant segment of the voting public scoff at fact checkers and desperately cling to a variety of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories regarding the presidential election, I am left shaking my head in bewilderment.

It’s a sad state of affairs that facts and reality have such little traction with so many people.

Barry Jordan, Charlotte

NC election results

Maybe it’s just me, but isn’t it a little embarrassing that it has been 11 days since the election and we still don’t know who won several important races in North Carolina?

Other states had close races too, but they figured out how to get a result.

We need a voting process that gives people plenty of time to vote but also gets a result within a couple of days of the election.

Other states have done it, North Carolina can too.

E. B. Fox, Vilas

Trump’s failure

Since the Nov. 3 election, Donald Trump has done nothing to curb the out-of-control pandemic.

Republican states that voted for him seem to be experiencing the worst surges of COVID-19. Hospitals are overrun. PPE is scarce. People are dying by the thousands daily.

Trump is blaming the Democrats, the media, Joe Biden, even his own Cabinet for the increase in COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 knows no political parties. We need directions from the White House insisting that masks are worn in public and at large gatherings.

Many people are fighting masks, claiming it violates their Second Amendment rights. We all know this is not true.

Trump lost the presidency, not by fraudulent vote counting or election conspiracies, it was his handling of the pandemic that made his reelection a failure.

Mary Ann Evanoff, Midland

Break up CMS

Regarding Our View “An avoidable delay for CMS middle school students?” (Nov. 13 Editorial):

What makes anyone think that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be prepared to bring these middle school students, plus high school students, back on Jan. 5?

Remember the security system debacle that impacted the entire district? A million dollars spent with little or nothing to show for it.

Isn’t it time to break up this Goliath of a school district and start looking at a smaller system that works for those who are paying the bills and sending their children to be educated?

Celia Powell, Charlotte

No fans at games

With the uncertainty of COVID-19 at this time, I do not believe it is a good idea to allow fans at the Carolina Panthers games.

As of Friday, 303,454 people in North Carolina had tested positive for COVID-19 and 4,706 have died.

While the NFL has safety measures in place to ensure the prevention of the spreading of the virus, such as limiting the number of participants admitted to the games and requiring patrons to stay 6-feet away from each other, I believe fans should not be in attendance.

Throughout the NFL, games have had to be postponed due to COVID-19 being spread from players and team officials. While players and fans have limited interactions, Gov. Roy Cooper should not allow fans into the stadium.

Da’Marius Bellamy, Concord

A call to mask duty

While the promise of a vaccine being available to many in the spring is good news, the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths is troubling.

Hearing the term “mobile mortuaries” is alarming by itself. Seeing folks still without masks and not socially distancing is disturbing.

As my Air Force veteran brother-in-law wrote, “It is not like we are being asked to storm the beaches at Normandy; please wear a mask and socially distance.” It truly is the least we could do to help others.

Keith Wilson, Charlotte