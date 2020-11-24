Rent, mortgage, medical bills don’t ‘take a pause.’ Neither should Senate on stimulus.

In May, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate needed to “take a pause” on further stimulus spending. Now, he says the Senate will focus on an economic stimulus bill when it returns from Thanksgiving recess. AP FILE PHOTO

Stimulus bill

Regarding “Senators must act,” (Nov. 20 Forum):

I, too, would like to encourage North Carolina’s senators to reach across the aisle. But why would they? Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis are too busy coddling their power and money.

These are the guys who have no problem passing huge tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest, but “take a pause,” as Mitch McConnell said earlier this year, on a stimulus package.





Too bad rent, mortgage, car payments, medical bills, student loans, childcare, groceries, and prescriptions do not take a pause.

NC Opinions newsletter Commentary that's driving the conversations across our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Priscilla D. Johnson, Charlotte

Priscilla D. Johnson

Silent senators

A new record: More than 195,000 new COVID-19 infections and nearly 2,000 deaths in single day last Friday. I’d like to know what Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have to say about these numbers and the culpability of this administration?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

President Trump is golfing while the G-20 discusses how to control the pandemic. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is blocking funds from the Federal Reserve intended to help small businesses and others.

I want to know what Burr and Tillis have to say — and what they will do. Silence is all we hear and inaction is all we see.

Kent Rhodes, Charlotte

Wake up, retailers

I have had it with those who choose not to wear masks and honor the 6-foot distance.

Earlier this week I went to several grocery stores and a pharmacy and could not believe the number of CDC guidelines I saw violated. Not one of the stores had anyone even trying to enforce the guidelines.

If these companies put sales over the safety of their employees and the public, shame on them. This is real, wake up retailers!

Claude Dill, Concord

Reasonable advice

Regarding “Stop overreaching,” (Nov. 22 Forum):

It’s interesting to read how certain Forum Writers are not going to be “dictated to” by local government officials over Thanksgiving plans.

The suggestion that we postpone normal family gathering to help slow the spread of COVID-19 is reasonable advice, not a draconian rule.

This type of arrogance does not surprise me. The advice from the White House has been terrible regarding COVID-19. Many people flaunt their freedom to selfishly do as they please, without concern for others.

The White House team is experiencing infections, the Sturgis rally has resulted in many infections, perhaps the Trump rallies in Gastonia have led to so many infections in that county.

Reducing personal contact equals reduced potential for spreading the disease. It’s easy advice to follow.

Peter Snyder, Charlotte

Our differences

Regarding “Nonobvious ways we can foster deeper conversations,” (Nov. 22):

David Brooks’ op-ed sensitized me to a new significance of yard signs reading ”drive as if your kids lived here.”

The obvious message is simply “you wouldn’t harm your children, please don’t harm mine.” The words are a reconciliatory invitation to become more self-aware, empathetic, more “in tune” with our common humanity.

On my daily walk, I found one of those signs, intact, but laying in a water filled storm gutter. Our children’s future, safety and enjoyment will depend on how well we recalibrate our connections and our differences. We can’t afford to abandon the signs of healing, languishing in the gutter.

Dan Busch, Charlotte

Heal and move on

I was brokenhearted when Hilary Clinton lost to Donald Trump, whom I considered to be a broken man. But what was done was done and I had to accept that the American people chose Trump.

Now, we are faced with a new election, which was just as combative, and the results are showing the American people choose Joe Biden.

I understand the heartbreak that Trump supporters are experiencing. But again, what’s done is done and we all need to get on with it.

Let’s heal our nation together.

Paula Ryan, Charlotte