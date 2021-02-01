The GOP needs more warriors like Dan Bishop and Madison Cawthorn

This is one of six billboards the Republican Accountability Project is putting up in North Carolina. They target U.S. Reps. Madison Cawthorn and Dan Bishop and call on the two Republican representatives to resign in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. REPUBLICAN ACCOUNTABILITY PROJECT

Fed up with RINOS

In reference to “Anti-Trump GOP group calls on Bishop, Cawthorn to resign in new billboards,” (Jan. 31):

Dan Bishop is one of the most honest, trustworthy and hard workers we have in the U.S. House. The Republican Accountability Project created by anti-Trump Republicans should be ashamed of themselves. Bishop is a member of the Freedom Caucus and has done a great job for conservative values.

GOP voters like me were tired of RINO folks like Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan, and 74 million of us voted for Trump in 2020. We need more warriors like Bishop and Madison Cawthorn, instead of the weak RINOs in Washington today.

Jim Cherry, Charlotte

Expel Greene

I’d like to continue as a just right of center type of guy and be able to support at least an occasional Republican politician. We will need to counterbalance the far left on some important issues over the next four years. But, if the Republican Party doesn’t jettison Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, then it’s clearly not the right party for me.

Brent Davids, Charlotte

Impeachment

Any senator who plans to acquit Donald Trump in the impeachment trial should have to meet with the family of slain police officer Brian Sicknick beforehand and explain why Trump should not face any consequences for inciting the riot that took Sicknick’s life. And the notion offered by many Republicans that Trump is already out of office does not qualify as a valid reason for accountability to take a presidential holiday.

Barry Jordan, Charlotte

Senate primary

Regarding “Race an issue in state’s US Senate Democratic primary,” (Feb. 1):

Why focus on race in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary? The primary should be about who is most qualified to represent N.C. citizens in Washington, former state Sen. Erica Smith or state Sen. Jeff Jackson.

Race, or political party or gender, shouldn’t matter when you are choosing a candidate at any time. Only that particular person’s qualifications and integrity should be considered when electing a person to represent us in the U.S. Senate.

Cross the party line when voting if necessary. We need persons of strong moral fiber and integrity now more than at any time in our history.

Sheila Evans, Charlotte

Minimum wage

Regarding “We can not wait any longer for a $15 minimum wage,” (Feb. 1 Opinion):

I’m sorry about the situation op-ed writer Ieisha Franceis finds herself in, but she should realize that many teens are glad low-paying starter jobs exist that allow them to learn skills that enable them to advance. Employers like hers who paid more for minimum wage would have to charge more, risking consequences to themselves and the economy in general.

Phil Clutts, Harrisburg

Teaching history

Response to “Social studies,” (Jan. 28 Forum):

Like the Forum writer’s, my school experience with history class was a straightforward presentation of facts, events, and dates. Which is why not much of it stuck.

There is no point teaching history by simply recounting a list of events without providing any context or exploring the ramifications. That additional discussion is what makes these historical events relevant today.

And it has nothing to do with politics or making students hate our country’s past. Teachers have plenty of positive events to discuss, from the creation of the Constitution to the Underground Railroad to our role in World Wars I and II. But we must not continue to ignore events like the Wilmington massacre because it might make someone uncomfortable.

Steve Larson, Charlotte

Working together

Deepest respect and thanks to all involved in planning and delivering COVID-19 vaccines at Bank of America Stadium. Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Enterprises, and staff from the city, county, police, fire and MEDIC worked together seamlessly. It was so impressive and, well, happy, to see such unity of purpose. Federal and state officials coordinated, too.

There’s a lesson here worth taking to heart, folks: Working together works!

R.C. Masters, Charlotte