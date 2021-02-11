Trump’s impeachment trial boils down to one question.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden on Jan. 6 in Washington. Shortly afterward a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. EVAN VUCCI AP

Impeachment

“Incite” means to move to action, stir up, spur on, urge on.

The impeachment trial of former-President Donald Trump boils down to a single question: Would the insurrection have occurred without the words and actions of Trump in the months leading up to and on Jan. 6?

If any senator or citizen believes in their heart that the answer to that is “no,” then by definition Trump is guilty of inciting the insurrection.

It really is that simple.

David Basri, Van Wyck, S.C.

David Basri

Sedition?

“Probably” is a word that cannot earn a conviction in an American court.

Our standard is “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Suspicion must be proved. Senate trial rules do not include a “reasonable doubt” standard.

Was the president’s failure to go live on national TV and demand his followers cease and desist at the Capitol akin to Nero fiddling while Rome burned? Probably. Nonfeasance? Probably. Sedition? Probably not!

Ken May, Charlotte

Ken May

Founder’s intent

Regarding “Ex-presidents,” (Feb. 10 Forum):

Does anybody seriously think the Founding Fathers intended that a president who incites an insurrection to overturn a valid, certified election should not be punished? By the way, Trump was impeached while president for what he did while president. There is no threat of impeachment for the rest of his life unless serious crimes he committed while president have yet to come out.

John Shaver, Charlotte

Martin’s role

A Feb. 9 Forum writer argues that the Constitution’s failure to mention abortion or same-sex marriage amounts to an invention of these rights by “constitutional liberals.”

Yet, the founders understood that the Constitution could not specify all rights, so they approved the Ninth Amendment: “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

The Forum writer argues that former N.C. justice Mark Martin is simply within the tradition of invention by conjuring powers the vice president can use to overturn the electoral vote. But the Constitution specifically describes the vice president’s role — mostly ceremonial. If the founders wanted language similar to that found in the Ninth Amendment, they could have included it. They did not.

Guy Reel, Rock Hill

Party affiliation

As a life-long Republican, I have become disenchanted with the loss of direction and moral conviction of party leadership. I am now supporting the American Solidarity Party, a small but growing party that actually believes in climate change, social justice, equitable opportunity, and Christian values, including protection of the unborn. Maybe it’s time for a change.

Larry Dwyer, Huntersville

Stimulus checks

I live comfortably in a retirement community, yet I received a stimulus check. Yes, I could stimulate the economy by just buying something, but I have all that I need.

Those suffering should be identified by a better method to guarantee that these funds get into the hands of those who so desperately need it.

Numerous local agencies feed the hungry and house the homeless. One of these is Roof Above (formerly Urban Ministries). They provided critical life-sustaining aid to thousands in our area who desperately need it.

My stimulus dollars are in the mail to partner with them and other agencies as they respond to local emergencies.

Pat Banks, Charlotte

My litter plan

I wonder what tourists think about us as they travel our trashed roadways. It’s time to quit pussyfooting around with the trashing of our beautiful state. My proposal:

1. Install video monitors at key litter sites.

2. Increase fines to $5,000 and confiscate vehicles involved in littering. Use proceeds from fines and the sale of seized vehicles to promote anti-littering campaigns and pay for monitoring.

3. Make those who can’t pay do a five-day roadway clean-up.

4. Implement a 10-cent beverage container program and establish return stations.

Wonder if any N.C. legislators have the guts to run with this proposal?

Doug Robie, Morganton