Deaths show the targeting of NC’s transgender community must stop now

An attendee at an April 9, 2021 memorial for Jaida Peterson wears a shirt with her photo on it. Peterson was a transgender woman found dead in a Charlotte hotel room on Easter Sunday. A second transgender person was found dead in Charlotte April 15. DTFOSTER@CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM

Targeted

The writer is executive director of Equality North Carolina.

Our hearts are broken to learn of the murder of a second Black transgender woman in Charlotte in less than two weeks.

This is gut-wrenching horror is a direct result of what happens when those in power put a target on the backs of the transgender and gender-nonconforming communities in our state.

Due to similarities between the murder of Jaida Peterson on Easter Sunday and a woman found April 15, police believe these two acts of violence could be connected.

All queer and trans folks who engage in sex work in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area, as well as those who don’t, need to be on high alert, aware of anything that feels off as they move through the world.

Black, transgender sex workers are among the most vulnerable members of our communities. They suffer the most under systems of power and oppression and their stories too often go untold when they are victims of violence.

Targeting of our transgender communities must stop now.

Kendra R. Johnson, Charlotte

Arts funding

Under the new arts funding plan being considered by Charlotte City Council, I worry there is a danger that funding of the arts and sciences could be turned into a new political patronage program.

A city council committee isn’t likely to have the expertise of Arts & Sciences Council professionals in determining distribution of arts funding. Rather, they’re likely to favor those with the political connections to catch their attention.

Council’s proposal also adds another bureaucracy to arts funding. A more progressive approach would be for ASC board members to be appointed by the council and county commission, along with the other stakeholders. Then, the legitimate objectives of the politicians would be funneled through ASC board members. Funding needs of the ASC would be conveyed back to the political entities through board members, and the board would lead the ASC professionals in doing what they’re the experts at doing.

Michael Warner, Charlotte

An outsider?

In announcing his Senate run, Pat McCrory said he wants to bring an outsider’s perspective to Washington by. Evidently an outsider may be defined as a career politician who’s in his mid-60s.

Barry Jordan, Charlotte

Science of reading

Regarding “Five things the ‘science of reading’ is not, one that it is and what it will do — help NC kids read,” (April 15 Opinion):

No, it’s not just phonics, but neither can it be “just look at the words and you’ll be fine.” You don’t learn to drive by just getting in the car.

I have spent my adult life teaching adults to read. Their longing to learn is palpable. They have done well enough in their lives with hard work and intelligence, but they could have done so much more if they had been given this one skill as children.

The experts are right. Listen to the science. Then train the teachers and pay them like you mean it.

Maggie Nelson, Monroe

NC teachers

Regarding “NC teacher pay,” (April 13 Forum):

I too am a retired teacher. It was the ‘70s and I had fewer career choices — nursing or teaching, and I couldn’t stand blood.

Today’s kids and teachers face more hurdles — broken homes, over-sized classes, paperwork galore, and disrespectful parents and students. The one constant is/was always begging for money.

When will we ever put our money where our mouths are? With so many career choices today, those who opt for teaching deserve medals and better pay, as many parents now understand.

Sheila Peltzer, Charlotte

Immigrants

Immigrants serve critical roles in our communities. Millions put their lives on the line in essential roles during the pandemic as child care, healthcare, and nursing home workers and kept our food supply chain running.

Providing them, Dreamers, and Temporary Protected Status workers a pathway to citizenship in the economic recovery package is an important step toward rebuilding the economy. It’ll create jobs, boost recovery and provide security for families and caregivers.

We are a country of immigrants, and the spirit of diversity and inclusion is what makes American great. I want to see these immigrants have a path to citizenship that’s not overly cumbersome. Now is the time for us to unite across our differences and pass policies that help all people.

Tiffany Canaday, Hickory

East side trees

A city-approved plan for a nephrology center on Eastway Drive near Central Avenue, within 100 feet of another such center, has decimated what real estate agents once dubbed a “hidden gem” neighborhood.

Trees that were 75 to 100 years old are gone. Medford Acres backyards are wide open to the four-lane road. Once tucked away behind old-growth trees, the neighborhood is no longer “hidden.”

The city’s buffer is no more than a strip of land with knee-high shrubs and 2-inch diameter trees (4 per 100 feet). No fence or wall to provide privacy. No consideration was given to the existing neighborhood. Shameful on the city’s part.

Kamala Hughes, Charlotte

Kamala Hughes