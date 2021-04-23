Sen. Berger’s vision for NC is on target. President Biden should learn from it.

Republican Phil Berger, the NC Senate leader, answers a question at a September 2020 press conference. Standing beside him is Republican House Speaker Tim Moore. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Kudos, NC GOP

State Senate leader Phil Berger’s April 22 op-ed could not have drawn the contrast between Republican and Democratic agendas more clearly.

Republicans have lowered personal income taxes for all citizens, particularly for the poor, so the poorest of families can buy more groceries and gas and escape poverty. Republicans want to pay for improvements to bridges and roads in cash instead of more debt, and to allow families more choices for education and more dollars to support public education.

Good job by Berger and Republican state lawmakers. Joe Biden could learn from North Carolina on how to tax and spend.

Richard Robertson, Charlotte

Berger’s vision?

Regarding Sen. Phil Berger’s Republican vision for North Carolina... It is now clear why North Carolina is where it is — 41st in unemployment compensation, 38th in Medicaid coverage, 30th in average teacher pay.

And then there’s HB2, which Forbes said cost North Carolina at least $630 million in business. The New York Times, NBC and CNBC reported a predicted loss of $3-4 billion in the 10 to 12 years after it passed due to corporations no longer considering relocating or expanding in the state, let alone all the jobs that could have been created.

That’s some vision.

Michael Shinder, Charlotte

Speaker Moore

Thanks for Kevin Siers’ cartoon and the April 22 article on Rep. Julia Howard’s courageous act.

N.C. Republican House Speaker, Tim Moore, pushed through legislation from which he’ll benefit financially. That is not ethical. Howard, a fellow Republican, called Moore and others on their conflict of interest. Her reward was to be removed from her committee.

Howard served North Carolina well. The Speaker seemed more self-motivated.

Keith Wilson, Charlotte

Kids in a sandbox

Have our elected officials forgotten their obligation of fiduciary duty? Have they forgotten to whom they owe this duty?

Members of Congress take an oath to defend and support our Constitution. Recently, it appears that the only “oath” politicians take is that of loyalty to their own party. Many put their obligation on a shelf and blindly follow whatever position their party leadership espouses

I am appalled to watch elected officials from both parties act like children with a disagreement in a sandbox. But children can usually work out their differences.

Republicans and Democrats, please remember that your duty is to the nation and its people, not the party. Start acting like adults and work collaboratively. Remember your fiduciary duty and to whom it is owed.

Roger Robertson, Davidson

Vaccine hesitancy

I saw a headline online that said: “Medical debt is engulfing more people as pandemic takes its toll.” That headline that should be in all newspapers and on TV every hour.

COVID vaccine shots are free. Testing is free. Help in preventing the virus is free. Hospital stays are not!

If people do not care to protect themselves or others, then they are likely to pay a big price for their neglect.

E.T. Shafer, Charlotte

Trans athletes

Most men tend to be bigger, stronger and faster than women. So I find it rather hard to believe that anyone would think it is alright for people who were biologically male at birth to compete against women in any sport.

How fair is that to young women who have worked hard to become great in their sport only to have to compete against a transgender person? Why not simply have transgender men compete against other transgender men. Have we now lost all common sense in this world?

Dick Meyer, Charlotte

End the hatred

America, America, beautiful America, colorful America — we live and die here. The legacy that each of us will leave travels down through the annals of history that will have a profound impact on history.

“We the People” have accomplished so much together, but there is a thread of discontent that is allowing many of us to forget the part of the Declaration of Independence that says all men are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain rights.

The only way out of the quagmire we find ourselves in is love. We must learn to love.

We all arrived the same way and we all will leave the same way when our last breath is spent. Hatred has no value.

Gwendolyn McGowens, Charlotte

SAVE Act

Due to outdated regulations, as a nurse practitioner in North Carolina I am required to have a supervising physician.

Out of the 23 states that have granted “full practice authority” to nurse practitioners, none have rescinded it. Studies show that patients served by nurse practitioners, as opposed to physicians, show comparable or superior outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.

I work with low-income patients who would lose their healthcare if I lost my supervising physician, who has been increasingly unable to work this past year. It has also been difficult for me to find a second supervising physician for my private practice.

North Carolina’s SAVE Act would give more independence to some of the state’s most skilled nurses, providing greater access and more diversity of choices for patients.

Holly Satvika, Asheville

Holly Satvika