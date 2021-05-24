Charlotte business owner: NC plan to pay $1,500 bonus is more free market meddling

After hearing from employers who can’t fill jobs, Republicans lawmakers in N.C. unveiled a legislative proposal to pay unemployed North Carolinians as much as $1,500 to get off unemployment and get a job. File Photo

GOP jobs plan

Regarding “GOP plan would pay unemployed in NC up to $1,500 to get a job,” (May 21):

I am a business owner in Charlotte and I have been talking about the labor shortage for about eight months. Government, in its “wisdom,” decided it would be a good idea to force some people to close their businesses and pay other people to stay home during the pandemic. Those actions created a labor shortage and high unemployment, two things that would never occur together in a free market.

Now, state government wants to save us from the stupidity of the feds. That would be akin to calling arsonists for help putting out a fire. No thank you!

Please, government, stop paying people to stay home and stop meddling in the economy.

Pete Pappas, Charlotte

Pay workers more

In reference to restaurants looking for workers and few are signing up: Now is the time to completely revamp the restaurant service industry. Pay staff a living wage and price meals accordingly. No more tipping. It’s barbaric and long past the time to end this archaic practice.

Linda Liinangi, Clover, S.C.

Value employees

Op-ed writer Leonardo Williams is on point with “‘Now hiring’ is not enough for North Carolina businesses” (May 24 Opinion).

Small businesses need to remain focused on investing in existing employees first. Raising their salaries, and the stability this will reinforce, sets the stage for internal business growth and proficiency equaling profitability.

These employees will attract new blood into the workforce seeking their own stable work futures as these small businesses grow. While my company did not add employees during and exiting the pandemic, our team became more productive.

Rick Flowe, Kannapolis

UNC decision

I encourage the UNC Board of Trustees to reconsider its decision not to approve tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones for her appointment as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism, historically a tenured professorship.

This denial of tenure for no academic reason shines a most unflattering light on UNC at a time when the institution should be a leader in naming, addressing and dismantling structural racism in all aspects of American life, most certainly in academia, most certainly in an otherwise highly-respected Southern university.

Before its inaction results in greater harm to UNC’s reputation, the Board should approve tenure for one of its own highly-distinguished graduates.

George Bohmfalk, Charlotte

2040 plan

Five Charlotte City Council members voted May 20 to remove a provision from the proposed 2040 plan that would have allowed duplexes, triplexes and in some cases quadraplexes on any single-family lot. I thank them for that.

Still, if the revised plan is approved, the charm of old established neighborhoods will be negatively effected by the increased number of cars parked on local streets and an increase in traffic.

Neighborhood school populations will increase, probably beyond what they can serve. There is no room for school expansion in order to increase the capacity of neighborhood schools.

Please vote no June 21 to changing zoning laws to allow more multifamily housing.

Ann Marie Lloyd, Charlotte

Andrew Brown

The Forum letter “Pasquotank DA” (May 21 Forum) lacked one very important fact. Andrew Brown was a convicted felon and the police were trying to serve him with legal documents connecting him to other crimes. All he had to do was submit to legal authority and the tragic ending would have never occurred, thus eliminating accusations towards Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble.

Paul Sigmon, Charlotte

A giant Bojangles

Regarding “Bojangles yellow restaurant gets sign warning from Charlotte, “ (May 23):

For me, the most ugly, sad Bojangles sign is on Independence Boulevard: the defacing of the beautiful, classic Independence Arena which makes it look like a giant fast-food joint.

Bill Herrington, Charlotte