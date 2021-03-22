Davidson star Kellan Grady enters the NCAA transfer portal for a 5th college season

Davidson leading scorer Kellan Grady has entered the transfer portal to potentially play a fifth season of college basketball.

Grady, a 6-5 guard, has been a fixture for the Wildcats in men’s basketball, averaging 17.4 points over four Atlantic 10 seasons. An NCAA rule related to the pandemic allows players an extra season of eligibility next winter if they choose to accept it. Grady, a graduate transfer, would be immediately eligible at another school.

Davidson coach Bob McKillop said he met with Grady recently, and Grady expressed a desire to keep all his options open whether that be the NBA draft, playing professionally overseas or another season of high-level college ball.

Davidson doesn’t have graduate programs and Grady is on schedule to graduate next spring. So it would be a complicated process for him to return to Davidson next season.

Grady’s fine shooting should be a big attraction to other schools, possibly including ACC teams: Last season he shot 47% from the field and 38% from 3-point range for Davidson, which didn’t qualify for the NCAA tournament, but was invited to the NIT, where it lost to N.C. State.

Grady has long had NBA aspirations -- he registered for the 2019 draft as a junior, but pulled his name before the deadline to retain college eligibility.

