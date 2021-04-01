College Sports

Roy Williams will hold press conference to discuss retirement. How and when to watch.

Roy Williams during a post game press conference following the Tar Heels’ 77-74 loss to Villanova in the the NCAA National Championship game on Monday April 4, 2016 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Roy Williams during a post game press conference following the Tar Heels’ 77-74 loss to Villanova in the the NCAA National Championship game on Monday April 4, 2016 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams hold a press conference today to talk about his decision to retire and answer questions from the media.

Williams, formerly a UNC assistant coach and a Kansas head coach, returned to Chapel Hill for the head coaching job at UNC in 2003. He has won three national titles with the Tar Heels.

Williams’ press conference from the Smith Center will take place at 4 p.m.

The press conference will stream live here at 4 p.m.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — will televise the event, and stream from their websites and mobile apps.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

