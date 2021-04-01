College Basketball UNC’s Roy Williams through the years By Scott Sharpe April 01, 2021 11:16 AM, ORDER REPRINT → UNC head coach Roy Williams watches his team practice the day before their national semi-final game against Michigan State in 2005. Scott Lewis newsobserver.com Chapel Hill UNC assistant basketball coach Roy Williams in 1980. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com UNC coach Dean Smith with a young assistant coach Roy Williams during a 1979 game in Carmaichel Auditorium in Chapel Hill, NC. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com Coaches Roy Williams (left), then at Kansas, Dean Smith and assistant coach Bill Guthridge talk before the Tar Heels faced the Jayhawks at the 1993 Final Four in New Orleans. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com Kansas coach Roy Williams (left) talks with his mentor UNC coach Dean Smith before their two teams met in the 1993 National Championship semfinal game in New Orleans. UNC came out on top and went on to defeat Michigan to win the National Championship. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com WILLIAMS20.SP.041403.TSS--CHAPEL HILL--New UNC head coach Roy Williams shakes hands with UNC chancellor James Moeser during a press conference announcing Williams’ hiring in the practice gym in the Smith Center, Monday night, April 14, 2003. Staff Photo by Scott Sharpe Scott Sharpe New UNC head basketball coach Roy Williams smiles while standing with his wife Wanda following a press conference announcing Williams’ hiring in the practice gym in the Smith Center, Monday night, April 14, 2003. newsobserver.com UNC’s Roy Williams photographed before the 2004 season. Scott Lewis newsobserver.com North Carolina head coach Roy Williams is pumped after a basket by North Carolina’s Marcus Paige (5) to put UNC up by 12 during the second half of UNC’s 83-66 victory over Syracuse in the semifinals of the 2016 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Saturday, April 2, 2016. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com UNCDUKE1.SP.030605.SDL -- UNC’s Marvin Williams celebrates the Tar Heels 75-73 win over Duke with head coach Roy Williams. Marvin made the winning basket and drew a foul to seal the win. Staff Photo by Scott Lewis Scott Lewis Roy Williams is greeted by fans as he and his wife Wanda leave team hotel with 2009 NCAA trophy. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com OBAMABBALL12.NEWS.042908.CLL -- Presidential hopeful Senator Barack Obama, left, UNC Head Basketball Coach Roy Williams, center, and his wife, Wanda, watch the UNC men’s team scrimmage during a practice Tuesday morning at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill. Staff Photo by Corey Lowenstein Staff Photo Corey Lowenstein corey lowenstein ROYWILLIAMS.SP.102504.SDL -- Roy Williams will have plenty of returning talent to work with for this upcoming season. From left, Rashad MCants, Sean May, Raymond Felton, Jawad Williams, and Jackie Manual. Scott Lewis UNC basketball Coach Roy Williams and his wife Wanda, right, lean out to watch Davis Love III’s fairway shot on 16 during the second round of the US Open. Chris Seward newsobserver.com UNC’s Roy Williams plays with his grandson Court Williams, 18 months, after UNC’s 79-76 victory over Maryland in the semifinals of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, March 16, 2013. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com North Carolina coach Roy Williams cuddles with his grandson, one-year-old Kayson Newlin, outside the Tar Heels’ locker room following North Carolina’s 81-59 victory over Washington in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com UNC head coach Roy Williams and Dexter Strickland laugh as Joe Holladay, director of basketball operations shows off his dance moves during the annual “Late Night With Roy” kick off to the basketball season on Friday October 12, 2012 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com North Carolina coach Roy Williams shakes a leg with the UNC Dance Team during the annual Late Night With Roy Williams kickoff to the basketball season on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com UNC coach Roy Williams dances with his players and coaches during the annual “Late Night With Roy” on Oct. 15 at the Smith Center. Follow the buildup to Carolina’s opening exhibition game Nov. 5 against Barton by checking out ”ACC Now” at www.newsobserver.com/sports/ ROBERT WILLETT-rwillett@newsobserver.com Robert Willett ROBERT WILLETT-rwillett@newsobse For more news about Roy Williams and other college sports updates, sign up for our free ACC Now email newsletter. Follow more of our reporting on Roy Williams at UNC North Carolina
