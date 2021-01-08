Coronavirus disrupts Charlotte’s and Davidson’s basketball schedules again

Basketball Court Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download

Mecklenburg County’s two Division I men’s basketball teams are seeing more COVID-19-related schedule changes.

The Charlotte 49ers, whose weekend series at Marshall was called off earlier this week, have added a home nonconference game.

Meanwhile, Davidson’s trip next week to nationally ranked Saint Louis has been postponed.

The 49ers will host Belmont Abbey Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Halton Arena. Charlotte’s weekend series at Marshall was called off because the Thundering Herd said COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and injuries would prevent them from fielding a team.

Charlotte and Belmont Abbey, a Division II school, were to have played last month, but that game was called off due to COVID-19 issues.

No makeup dates have been announced for the Charlotte-Marshall two-game series.

Meanwhile, No. 23 Saint Louis has called off next Friday’s game against Davidson. The Billikens men’s basketball program has paused all activities after reporting COVID-19 cases among the program in late December.

The Davidson contest is the fifth to be called off for the Billikens since then.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle