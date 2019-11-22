Wake Forest coasts to 82-70 victory over Davidson in uptown Charlotte

Davidson’s Carter Collins (24) goes to the basket against Wake Forest’s Olivier Starr (30). Tim Cowie/DavidsonPhotos.com

Wake Forest broke open a close game early in the second half and coasted to an 82-70 victory against Davidson in a college basketball game at Spectrum Center.

The Deacons, who led 32-29 at halftime, improved to 3-2 with the victory. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Davidson (2-3).

Wake Forest shot 45.5 percent from 3-point range and also outrebounded the Wildcats 43-30. Guard Brandon Childress had 18 points and seven assists for the Deacons.

Davidson got 20 points from guard Kellan Grady and 17 from guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson.

The Deacons led for much of the first half but couldn’t put more than seven points between them and the Wildcats. Wake Forest did most of its damage on the boards, where the Deacons outrebounded Davidson 25-16 in the first half. Isaiah Mucius had eight rebounds of his own in the first half, and the Deacons converted seven of their eight rebounds into 10 second-chance points.

Still, Davidson stayed close. The Wildcats cut the Deacons’ lead to two points three times, including 33-29 on a three-point play by guard Carter Collins with 1 minute, 43 seconds left in the half. But a jumper by Mucius with 37 seconds left gave Wake a 33-29 halftime lead.

Wake Forest opened the second half on a 15-4 run and was never threatened after that.

And one

Davidson coach Bob McKillop said in the preseason he would stress developing his bench, and he has done that so far. Ten Wildcats played in the first half against Wake Forest.

Personal foul

Davidson forward Luka Brajkovic was effective early in victories last week against UNC Wilmington and Nevada. But he picked up two early fouls against the Deacons and scored just one point and had one rebound in the first half.

ICYMI

Wake Forest was without guard Chaundee Brown (ankle), the team’s leading rebounder (9.8) and second-leading scorer (15.8), as well as reserve guard Sharone Wright Jr. (illness).