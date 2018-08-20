Mallard Creek-Butler highlights Observer prep football games of the week

Mallard Creek vs. Butler, Fri, 7 p.m., Matthews SportsPlex: Mallard Creek never got to play its season-opener Saturday with Dutch Fork (SC), as inclement weather prevented it from starting. The Mavericks kick off their season against a hot Butler team, coming off a 47-19 win over Scotland County Saturday.

Hopewell (0-1) at Independence (0-0), Fri, 7 p.m.: Independence plays its first game since finding out that QB Davyne Simpson passed away. Simpson died Sunday after having been placed in a medically-induced coma.

Providence (1-0) at Hough (1-0), Fri, 7 p.m.: Hough, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, kicked off its season with a dominant 56-6 win over then No .13 Harding. Providence beat East Meck last week, behind 237 yards passing and three touchdowns from QB Mason Boothe.

Richmond Senior (1-0) at Wake Forest (1-0), Fri, 7 p.m.: Two of the state’s best 4A teams meet in a big non-conference battle. Wake Forest shut out Raleigh Millbrook 51-0 last week. Richmond Senior beat Pfafftown Reagan 54-18.

West Mecklenburg (0-1) at West Charlotte (1-0), Fri, 7 p.m.: One of the city’s oldest rivalries renews. West Charlotte beat Garinger last week, and West Meck gave Vance a tough game before falling 21-14 while missing several key players to injury.