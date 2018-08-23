5 things to watch in Friday’s prep football games

1. Mallard Creek’s offense: The Mavericks’ season-opening football game with S.C. power Dutch Fork never got started Saturday after heavy rain and lightning forced the game to be canceled. So exactly what new Mallard Creek offensive coordinator D.J. McFadden will be doing is still a mystery. McFadden favored a wide-open offense when he held the same job at Ardrey Kell. It’s something he learned as a two-time state championship quarterback at Independence under former coach Tom Knotts.

2. Who will be Mallard Creek’s starting QB?: Senior Jadyn Washington led the Mavericks to a state championship appearance last season, but has been splitting practice reps with Casey Kelly, a senior transfer from New York. Kelly, considered a major-college recruit, is the younger brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly.

3. West Mecklenburg getting healthy: The Hawks were missing seven starters for last week’s season opener with Vance. West Mecklenburg lost 21-14 to a Cougars team ranked No. 10 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. Three of West Meck’s starters were injured in a car accident, another broke his foot in a preseason game and three didn’t have their paperwork cleared by CMS in time for the game, coach Jarvis Davis said. Davis said three of those seven starters will play Friday against West Charlotte. “I’ll say by conference time, we’ll be at full strength,” Davis said. And, by then, this could be a dangerous team to play.

4. Richmond Senior-Wake Forest: Most teams that play 4AA football will be keeping an eye on this matchup near Raleigh. Two potential state title contenders hook up in a game that could be - depending on which side of the playoff bracket Richmond winds up - a preview of the N.C. 4AA Eastern Regional championship game.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

5. Keyon Lesane, Butler: My goodness, this young man is explosive. He simply ran around and past Scotland County defenders last week with serious vision and breakaway speed. Rivals doesn’t rank this N.C. State recruit among the top 50 in the state, but it’s hard to imagine 50 better than this kid. He’ll be one to watch in the Mallard Creek game Friday, one to watch all season - and one who I think will crack the rankings by December.