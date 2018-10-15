Unexpected CMS ‘bye’ week leads to little change in Observer Sweet 16 football poll

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teams got an unexpected week off, so that meant six ranked teams did not play Friday.
There wasn’t much change in this week’s Sweet 16 poll as a result. Northwest Cabarrus, ranked No. 16 last week, upset then No. 10 Central Cabarrus, and Gastonia Huss, ranked No. 12 last week, beat then-No. 14 Boiling Springs Crest in the week’s two biggest games.
Huss, off to its best start since 1976, has shut out three of its past four opponents.’
And the Huskies’ big win opened the way for unbeaten Watauga High, from Boone, to join this week’s poll. Watauga is averaging 44 points and allowing 10.
|Rk.
|School (Class)
|Rec.
|Prvs.
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|6-0
|1
|2.
|Hough (4A)
|7-0
|2
|3.
|Charlotte Christian (IND)
|7-0
|3
|4.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|6-1
|4
|5.
|Vance (4A)
|6-1
|5
|6.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|6-1
|6
|7.
|Butler (4A)
|5-2
|7
|8.
|Myers Park (4A)
|6-1
|8
|9.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|7-1
|9
|10.
|Weddington (3A)
|7-1
|11
|11.
|Gastonia Huss (3A)
|8-0
|12
|12.
|West Mecklenburg (4A)
|6-1
|13
|13.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|8-0
|16
|14.
|Central Cabarrus (3A)
|7-1
|10
|15.
|Lenoir Hibriten (2A)
|7-0
|15
|16.
|Boone Watauga (3A)
|8-0
|NR
Dropped Out: Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 6-2). Also receiving consideration: Belmont South Point (2A, 6-2); Concord Cox Mill (3A, 6-2); Marvin Ridge (3A, 6-2); Morganton Freedom (3A, 7-1)
Comments