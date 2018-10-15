High School Sports

October 15, 2018 5:13 PM

Unexpected CMS ‘bye’ week leads to little change in Observer Sweet 16 football poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teams got an unexpected week off, so that meant six ranked teams did not play Friday.

There wasn’t much change in this week’s Sweet 16 poll as a result. Northwest Cabarrus, ranked No. 16 last week, upset then No. 10 Central Cabarrus, and Gastonia Huss, ranked No. 12 last week, beat then-No. 14 Boiling Springs Crest in the week’s two biggest games.

Huss, off to its best start since 1976, has shut out three of its past four opponents.’

And the Huskies’ big win opened the way for unbeaten Watauga High, from Boone, to join this week’s poll. Watauga is averaging 44 points and allowing 10.

Rk.School (Class)Rec.Prvs.
1.Mallard Creek (4A)6-01
2.Hough (4A)7-02
3.Charlotte Christian (IND)7-03
4.Charlotte Catholic (3A)6-14
5.Vance (4A)6-15
6.Richmond Senior (4A)6-16
7.Butler (4A)5-27
8.Myers Park (4A)6-18
9.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)7-19
10.Weddington (3A)7-111
11.Gastonia Huss (3A)8-012
12.West Mecklenburg (4A)6-113
13.Northwest Cabarrus (3A)8-016
14.Central Cabarrus (3A)7-110
15.Lenoir Hibriten (2A)7-015
16.Boone Watauga (3A)8-0NR

Dropped Out: Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 6-2). Also receiving consideration: Belmont South Point (2A, 6-2); Concord Cox Mill (3A, 6-2); Marvin Ridge (3A, 6-2); Morganton Freedom (3A, 7-1)

