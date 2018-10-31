Independence High to forfeit final 2 football games of the season

For the second time this week, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools football team will be forced to forfeit its remaining games.

Independence High principal David Legrand said in a statement that his school’s football team violated an N.C. High School Athletic Association rule during Monday’s game with Rocky River High, a Mint Hill rival. He did not specify what the rule was.

The Patriots will forfeit their remaining two games and not be eligible for postseason competition. Independence will end its season at 5-6. The Patriots were scheduled to play at Myers Park Friday and at Butler Nov. 9.

On Tuesday, East Mecklenburg High officials said the school would forfeit games after a bench-clearing fight with Harrisburg’s Hickory Ridge High.

“The Independence High School’s varsity football team violated a NCHSAA association rule Monday during the game with Rocky River High School,” Legrand said in his statement. “As a result of the violation, Independence’s varsity football team will forego the remaining two games and an opportunity to participate in the state playoffs. Character and hard work have been the foundation of our athletic program. Our team did not display the character expectations we have established. However, we are proud of the way our student-athletes and coaches ended the game with a display of good sportsmanship.”

It is not clear if Rocky River has been similarly punished. Efforts to reach Rocky River officials were unsuccessful and the NCHSAA does not confirm or discuss penalties with the media.

A source told the Observer that a fight broke out after Rocky River beat Independence 37-14. Across town, at East Mecklenburg, a bench-clearing brawl ended Harrisburg Hickory Ridge’s 41-7 win over East Mecklenburg in the third quarter.

East Mecklenburg was forced to forfeit its final two games and end its season. Hickory Ridge was fined $1,000 and banned from playing in the 2018 playoffs. Hickory Ridge officials are appealing the NCHSAA decision and trying to determine if the school has enough eligible players, after many were suspended after the incident, to continue playing. Hickory Ridge is scheduled to play Indian Trail Porter Ridge at home Friday.





East Mecklenburg, Hickory Ridge, Independence and Rocky River are all in the Southwestern 4A conference.

The changes will greatly impact other conference teams. If Hickory Ridge does not play, for example, Myers Park’s regular season is done. The Mustangs were scheduled to play host to Independence Friday and play at Hickory Ridge Nov. 9.

If the Mustangs (9-1) get a first-round playoff bye, which is possible, they would not play a football game between Oct. 26 and Nov. 23.

Butler (9-2) was scheduled to play East Meck Friday and Independence Nov. 9, both at home. As the Southwestern 4A champion, Butler will also likely get a first-round bye and be off until Nov. 23.

Also, some conference teams will lose home games, ticket sales and concessions, which can equal thousands of dollars per week.