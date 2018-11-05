Big Blue returns to the Observer’s Sweet 16 football poll this week

Mooresville High is back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week.

The Blue Devils won their first five games before playing No. 4 Vance and No. 5 Hough in back-to-back weeks Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. Mooresville lost both games and fell out of the poll.

SInce then, however, the Blue Devils have easily won games against Lake Norman, Hopewell and West Charlotte to improve to 8-2 for the season.

Mooresville, No. 16 in this week’s poll, plays at No. 1 Mallard Creek Friday.

Rk. School Class Rec. Prvs. 1 Mallard Creek 4A 9-0 1 2 Charlotte Christian IND 10-0 3 3 Charlotte Catholic 3A 10-1 4 4 Vance 4A 9-1 5 5 Hough 4A 9-1 2 6 Richmond Senior 4A 9-1 6 7 Butler 4A 9-2 7 8 Myers Park 4A 10-1 8 9 Rock Hill South Pointe 3A 8-1 9 10 Weddington 3A 10-1 10 11 Gastonia Huss 3A 11-0 11 12 West Mecklenburg 4A 8-1 12 13 Northwest Cabarrus 3A 11-0 13 14 Boone Watauga 3A 11-0 14 15 Lenoir Hibriten 2A 11-0 15 16 Mooresville 4A 8-2 NR

Dropped Out: Concord Cox Mill (3A, 8-3). Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 8-2); Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 8-2); Indian Sun Valley (3A, 8-2); Kings Mountain (3A, 8-2); Statesville (3A, 7-3).