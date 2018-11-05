Big Blue returns to the Observer’s Sweet 16 football poll this week

Mooresville High is back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week.
The Blue Devils won their first five games before playing No. 4 Vance and No. 5 Hough in back-to-back weeks Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. Mooresville lost both games and fell out of the poll.
SInce then, however, the Blue Devils have easily won games against Lake Norman, Hopewell and West Charlotte to improve to 8-2 for the season.
Mooresville, No. 16 in this week’s poll, plays at No. 1 Mallard Creek Friday.
|Rk.
|School
|Class
|Rec.
|Prvs.
1
Mallard Creek
4A
9-0
1
2
Charlotte Christian
IND
10-0
3
3
Charlotte Catholic
3A
10-1
4
4
Vance
4A
9-1
5
5
Hough
4A
9-1
2
6
Richmond Senior
4A
9-1
6
7
Butler
4A
9-2
7
8
Myers Park
4A
10-1
8
9
Rock Hill South Pointe
3A
8-1
9
10
Weddington
3A
10-1
10
11
Gastonia Huss
3A
11-0
11
12
West Mecklenburg
4A
8-1
12
13
Northwest Cabarrus
3A
11-0
13
14
Boone Watauga
3A
11-0
14
15
Lenoir Hibriten
2A
11-0
15
16
Mooresville
4A
8-2
NR
Dropped Out: Concord Cox Mill (3A, 8-3). Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 8-2); Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 8-2); Indian Sun Valley (3A, 8-2); Kings Mountain (3A, 8-2); Statesville (3A, 7-3).
