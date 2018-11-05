Mooresville High’s football team is back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll this week
Big Blue returns to the Observer’s Sweet 16 football poll this week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

November 05, 2018 01:59 PM

Mooresville High is back in the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week.

The Blue Devils won their first five games before playing No. 4 Vance and No. 5 Hough in back-to-back weeks Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. Mooresville lost both games and fell out of the poll.

SInce then, however, the Blue Devils have easily won games against Lake Norman, Hopewell and West Charlotte to improve to 8-2 for the season.

Mooresville, No. 16 in this week’s poll, plays at No. 1 Mallard Creek Friday.

Rk.SchoolClassRec.Prvs.

1

Mallard Creek

4A

9-0

1

2

Charlotte Christian

IND

10-0

3

3

Charlotte Catholic

3A

10-1

4

4

Vance

4A

9-1

5

5

Hough

4A

9-1

2

6

Richmond Senior

4A

9-1

6

7

Butler

4A

9-2

7

8

Myers Park

4A

10-1

8

9

Rock Hill South Pointe

3A

8-1

9

10

Weddington

3A

10-1

10

11

Gastonia Huss

3A

11-0

11

12

West Mecklenburg

4A

8-1

12

13

Northwest Cabarrus

3A

11-0

13

14

Boone Watauga

3A

11-0

14

15

Lenoir Hibriten

2A

11-0

15

16

Mooresville

4A

8-2

NR

Dropped Out: Concord Cox Mill (3A, 8-3). Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 8-2); Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 8-2); Indian Sun Valley (3A, 8-2); Kings Mountain (3A, 8-2); Statesville (3A, 7-3).

