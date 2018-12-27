Hoodie’s Roundup: Northside’s Jaden Seymour is getting better. Major colleges are noticing

There were three plays during Thursday’s opening round Hoodie’s Classic game where Northside Christian’s Jaden Seymour brought the crowd to its feet.
One was a dunk in traffic, a one-handed, mouth-dropping flush over several defenders from New York’s Nazareth Regional School. Another was on a fast-break run out where Seymour, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, cocked the ball back with his right hand and his head was up near rim level.
But the best play may’ve been a dunk he missed in the second half.
Seymour came down the baseline, taking off from impossibly far out, and tried to dunk over two defenders. He missed but was fouled. The miss, though, brought one of the loudest cheers of the night.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“He’s growing into his body,” Northside coach Erasto Hatchett said after the Knights fell 74-61. “His ninth grade year, he attempted 23 dunks and he missed 21, but I knew that giving him the confidence to try was important. I knew his athleticism would catch up to his body and it has. He was 6-5 then and he’s 6-8 now. And he’ll continue to work. That doesn’t stop.”
Seymour is currently listed as a three-star (out of five) recruit by 247Sports and a top 250 national prospect. That ranking appears to about ready to change.
He’s got offers from College of Charleston, South Florida, N.C. State and Virginia Tech. And he’s getting interest from Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Wake Forest.
“There’s been a lot of interest,” Seymour said. “It’s really been a lot. It all started happening after July’s live (recruiting) period with more coaching reaching out.”
Hatchell said college coaches like Seymour’s length and athleticism as well as his rapidly developing 3-point shot. He’s averaging 17 points and nine rebounds this season. He had 14 points, four rebounds and four steals Thursday, and if his ball handling continues to improve, Seymour will probably have even more major college suitors.
“It’s just straight working hard with my trainer,” Seymour said, “and I’ll keep working hard and keep playing and performing the best I can.”
Hatchett said Seymour is “a gem to coach” and said Seymour listens to instruction and doesn’t get down when he’s coached hard. He also said Seymour will wake him up a lot of mornings to make 5:30 a.m. workouts at schools.
“He works his tail off,” Hatchett said. “He tries to come win every game with the same mental toughness and tries to encourage his teammates in practice, after practice, on the floor and off the floor. And that work doesn’t stop.
“He has an agenda for himself, some aspirations. Whether he reaches those aspirations or not, he’ll work to reach those aspirations, and that’s all you can ask for.”
Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Khalil Brantley, Nazareth Regional (NY): Brantley, who played at Rocky River last season, had a successful return to his old school with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 74-61 win over Northside Christian.
Andre Curbelo, Long Island (NY) Lutheran: A 4-star national recruit with offers from St. John’s and West Virginia, Curbelo had 26 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds in a 76-59 win over Ardrey Kell.
Paul Hudson, Charlotte Christian: 6-7 forward had 22 points, on 8-of-11 shooting, in a 80-65 win over South Atlanta. Hudson added four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Tyreek Morris, Nazareth Regional (NY): 22 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists in a 74-61 win over Northside Christian. He made 9-of-13 free throws.
Kadin Shedrick, Holly Springs: 6-11 Virginia recruit had 17 points, nine rebounds in a 66-63 win over Scanlon (NY). Shedrick made 10-of-16 free throws, including two to put the game away in the final seconds.
Results/Semifinal Schedule
THURSDAY’S FIRST ROUND
Holly Springs 66, Scanlan (NY) 63
Nazareth Regional (NY) 74, Northside Christian 61
Long Island Lutheran (NY) 76, Ardrey Kell 59
Charlotte Christian 80, South Atlanta (GA) 65
FRIDAY’S SEMIFINALS
Northside Christian vs. South Atlanta, 2:30: High energy game between two teams that like to push the ball, plus multiple college prospects on both sides.
Monsignor Scanlan (NY) vs. Ardrey Kell, 4:15: Scanlan’s Rodney Bailey, a 5-9 junior guard, will test Ardrey Kell’s star point Luke Stankavage.
Holly Springs vs. Long Island Lutheran, 6: Holly Springs 6-11 senior Kadin Shedrick has committed to Virginia and got off to a good start Thursday. Lutheran 4-star big man Zed Key and 4-star guard Andre Curbelo will test Holly Springs.
Nazareth (NY) vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:45: Nazareth is coached by legendary New York coach Dwayne “Tiny” Morton and he’s got a team that has talent but is young -- nine sophomores on the 11-man roster. Charlotte Christian tries to get in position to become the second Mecklenburg County team to win this national event. Providence Day won back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.
Thursday’s Boxscores
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN 76, ARDREY KELL 59
Long Island 22 28 16 10 -- 76
Ardrey Kell 18 14 16 11 -- 59
LONG ISLAND 76 -- Tyler Stephenson 13, Andre Curbelo 26 Traore 7, Mostafa 2, Bergstrom 3, Celwstine 3, Morakis 6, Zed Key 11, Sidible 8
ARDREY KELL 59 -- Knoah Carver 12, Luke Stakavage 18, Gerlad 1, Sherrill 4, Hubbard 4, Jarrett 4, Kameron Flynn 16
NAZARETH REGIONAL (NY) 74, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 61
Nazareth 13 19 25 17 -- 74
Northside 13 18 13 17 -- 61
NAZARETH 74 -- Dontae Prescott 11, Tyreek Morris 22, Murray 8, Khalil Brantley 18, Stevenson 2, Kenyeti 2, Wells 4, Blount 4, Spurill 1
NORTHSIDE 61 -- Jalen Hood-Schifino 13, Jaden Seymour 14, Cortez Marion-Holmes 10, Hubbard 4, Bynum 4, Underwood 4, Tucker 2, Hubert 2, Davidson 2, Hauser 6
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 80, SOUTH ATLANTA 65
Charlotte Christian 25 14 26 15 -- 80
South Atlanta 11 17 25 12 -- 65
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 80 -- Efosa Edosomwan 14, Paul Hudson 22, JC Tharrington 15, Seth Bennett 12, Peter Lash 12, Clark 2, Jones 3
SOUTH ATLANTA 65 -- Headspeth 8, Garner 4, Gary Davis 10, Ja’Quavain Florence 20, Thomas 8, Lawton 7, Banks 4, Lymon 4
HOLLY SPRINGS 66, SCANLAN (NY) 63
Holly Springs 17 7 24 18 -- 66
Scanlan 13 9 16 25 -- 63
HOLLY SPRINGS 66 -- Marcus Elliott 16, Garrett Phillips 14, Matt Willedson 10, Keden Shedrick 17, Scott 7, Keisenhoffer 2
SCANLAN 63 -- Munden 8, Saunders 6, Brea 9, Dacosta 1, Matt Mayers 11, Rodney Bailey 17, Stone 2, Moheam 9
Comments