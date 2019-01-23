Tuesday’s Roundup: Hopewell, 49ers recruit Brice Williams, take down West Charlotte

Elevator
↑Charlotte Latin: Randy Johnson hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Hawks to a 65-62 win over Providence Day. Latin (13-6, 4-1) is just behind Charlotte Christian (20-1, 4-0) in the CISAA league standings. The Hawks, who play at Christian Friday, have won four straight and beat Providence Day for the first time since Feb. 5, 2013.
↑Independence: Patriots held Myers Park to 12 combined points in the first and third quarters in a 42-38 win. Independence, No. 4 in the Sweet 16, won its sixth straight game. The Patriots (13-3, 7-0) ended Myers Park’s 10-game win streak, the longest in recent school history, and established a lead over the Mustangs (12-5, 6-1) in the Southwestern 4A title race.
↑Ardrey Kell defense: Knights held Rock Hill South Pointe to five fourth quarter points in a 54-32 win. Luke Stankavage had 16 for the Knights and Christian Pickens added 15.
↑L.T. Thomas, North Gaston: career-high 20 points for the sophomore guard in a 77-37 win over Lawndale Burns.
↑Indian Trail Sun Valley: Spartans beat Waxhaw Cuthbertson 64-58 Tuesday behind 18 points from Dorian Shinhoster. Sun Valley (12-5, 7-1 Southern Carolina) has won 11-of-13 games to move into first place in the league.
↑Danny Anderson, Maiden: led his team to a win over Lincolnton Tuesday. It was Anderson’s 700th career coaching victory.
Raquan Brown, Butler: Brown hit teammate Jordan McPhatter for a corner 3-point shot and a one-point lead over upset-minded East Meck (8-8, 1-6 Southwestern 4A). There were five seconds left. East Meck got two free throws for a one-point lead with one second left. Then freshman Patrick Wessler threw a full court-length pass to Brown, who made a six-foot jump shot to win for Butler (12-4, 5-2) at the buzzer. Brown finished with 22 points.
Demilade Adelekun, Gaston Day: 19 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 59-58 win over Northside Christian. Northside’s Jalen Hood-Schifino had a shot to win at the buzzer that just missed. Gaston Day freshman Bryce Scott hit a free throw for the winning points with 4.6 seconds to play.
Josh Banks, Olympic: 26 points in a 57-47 win over Harding. Olympic (12-4, 6-0) has a two-game lead over Harding (8-10, 4-2) and Ardrey Kell (13-4, 4-2) in the SoMeck 7.
Chris Britt, James Dotson, Justin Watkins, Gastonia Ashbrook: Britt (18), Dotson (17) and Watkins (17) combined for 54 points in the Green Wave’s 67-63 win over Gaston County rival Gastonia Huss.
Brice Williams, Hopewell: Charlotte 49ers recruit had a team-high 18 points as Hopewell withstood a big rally from West Charlotte to win 72-68 in overtime. West Charlotte, No. 6 in the Sweet 16, was down 42-33 at halftime but outscored Hopewell 22-13 in the third quarter.
Statewide Prep Basketball Polls
NC PREPS/MEDIA
1A Boys
1. Washington 11-0 (6) 106 Votes
2. Noth Stokes 14-0 (3) 89 votes
3. Bishop McGuinness 13-3 80 Votes
3. WS Prep 9-4 (1) 80 votes
5. Weldon 9-1(2) 57 votes
6. Holmes 12-1 54 Votes
7. Princeton 13-1 38 Votes
8. West Colmbus 15-2 37 votes
9. Henderson Collegiate 15-2 32 votes
10.Lincoln Charter 12-4 28 votes
HM:
North Rowan 23, Research Triangle 11, NW Halifax 10, Community School of Davidson 7,Starmount 4, Hayesville 3, Cherryville 2, North Stanly 2, Chtaham Charter 1
2A Boys
1. Farmville Central 15-0 (9) 118 votes
2. East Lincoln 14-1 103 votes
3. Forest Hills 14-2 (2) 101 votes
4. Hendersonville 13-1 (1) 72 Votes
5. Vance County 13-1 64 votes
6. East Rutherford 13-1 50 votes
7. Greene Central 12-5 47 votes
8. Maiden 14-2 33 votes
9. Walkertown 12-5 13 votes
10.North Davidson 11-3 12 votes
HM: Kinston 11,Hibriten 9, Mtn. Heritage 6, Mt Pleasant 4, West Stokes 2, Franklin 1, West Craven 1Wilkes Central 1
3A Boys
1. Cox Mill 15-1 (11) 117 votes
2. SW Guilford 16-0 105 votes
3. Hillside 14-0 101 votes
4. Freedom 14-1 79 votes
5. Eastern Alamance 12-0 (1) 71 votes
6. Northern Nash 16-1 59 votes
7. Williams 13-1 57 votes
8. South Johnston 15-1 28 votes
9. Kins Mtn. 11-3 12 votes
9. West Carteret 13-1 12 votes
HM: Hickory 11,Southern Durham 8, White Oak 6, Westover 4
4A Boys
1. Mllbrook 1-0 (11) 119 votes
2. South Central 14-1 (1) 104 votes
3. North Meck. 13-2 96 votes
4. Independence 11-3 86 votes
5. Wakefield 14-2 66 votes
6. Panther Creek 14-2 60 votes
7. Davie 14-1 43 votes
8. Holly Springs 13-3 22 votes
9. West Charlotte 11-4 15 votes
10.Pinecrest 14-214 votes
HM: Seventy First 10, NW Guilford 9, Vance 7, Knightdale 5, Athens Drive 4, Myers Park 4,Laney 2
