High School Sports

Tuesday’s Roundup: Hopewell, 49ers recruit Brice Williams, take down West Charlotte

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 23, 2019 12:08 AM

BUZZER-BEATER: Charlotte Latin beats Providence Day

Charlotte Latin’s Randy Johnson hit a contested fading jump shot to beat Providence Day at home Tuesday.
By
Up Next
Charlotte Latin’s Randy Johnson hit a contested fading jump shot to beat Providence Day at home Tuesday.
By

Elevator

Charlotte Latin: Randy Johnson hit a buzzer-beater to lift the Hawks to a 65-62 win over Providence Day. Latin (13-6, 4-1) is just behind Charlotte Christian (20-1, 4-0) in the CISAA league standings. The Hawks, who play at Christian Friday, have won four straight and beat Providence Day for the first time since Feb. 5, 2013.

Independence: Patriots held Myers Park to 12 combined points in the first and third quarters in a 42-38 win. Independence, No. 4 in the Sweet 16, won its sixth straight game. The Patriots (13-3, 7-0) ended Myers Park’s 10-game win streak, the longest in recent school history, and established a lead over the Mustangs (12-5, 6-1) in the Southwestern 4A title race.

Ardrey Kell defense: Knights held Rock Hill South Pointe to five fourth quarter points in a 54-32 win. Luke Stankavage had 16 for the Knights and Christian Pickens added 15.

L.T. Thomas, North Gaston: career-high 20 points for the sophomore guard in a 77-37 win over Lawndale Burns.

Indian Trail Sun Valley: Spartans beat Waxhaw Cuthbertson 64-58 Tuesday behind 18 points from Dorian Shinhoster. Sun Valley (12-5, 7-1 Southern Carolina) has won 11-of-13 games to move into first place in the league.

Danny Anderson, Maiden: led his team to a win over Lincolnton Tuesday. It was Anderson’s 700th career coaching victory.

Quick Links

LUKE MAYE_03.jpg
Former Hough Huskies basketball player Luke Maye left, greets an old friend after his jersey was retired prior to the team’s game against the Vance Cougars on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Maye is now an All-American at the University of North Carolina.
Jeff Siner

Just a kid from Huntersville: UNC star Luke Maye has prep jersey retired

Tuesday’s high school girls roundup: #BIG5, capsules, buzzer-beaters, more

Spotlight stars: son of NBA’s Mad Max lighting it up at North Meck

Tuesday’s boys high school basketball capsules, how the Sweet 16 fared

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Butler High's Raquan Brown converted a full-court pass from Patrick Wessler to avoid an upset against East Meck. The play was made with one second left.

By

Raquan Brown, Butler: Brown hit teammate Jordan McPhatter for a corner 3-point shot and a one-point lead over upset-minded East Meck (8-8, 1-6 Southwestern 4A). There were five seconds left. East Meck got two free throws for a one-point lead with one second left. Then freshman Patrick Wessler threw a full court-length pass to Brown, who made a six-foot jump shot to win for Butler (12-4, 5-2) at the buzzer. Brown finished with 22 points.

Demilade Adelekun, Gaston Day: 19 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 59-58 win over Northside Christian. Northside’s Jalen Hood-Schifino had a shot to win at the buzzer that just missed. Gaston Day freshman Bryce Scott hit a free throw for the winning points with 4.6 seconds to play.

Josh Banks, Olympic: 26 points in a 57-47 win over Harding. Olympic (12-4, 6-0) has a two-game lead over Harding (8-10, 4-2) and Ardrey Kell (13-4, 4-2) in the SoMeck 7.

Chris Britt, James Dotson, Justin Watkins, Gastonia Ashbrook: Britt (18), Dotson (17) and Watkins (17) combined for 54 points in the Green Wave’s 67-63 win over Gaston County rival Gastonia Huss.

Brice Williams, Hopewell: Charlotte 49ers recruit had a team-high 18 points as Hopewell withstood a big rally from West Charlotte to win 72-68 in overtime. West Charlotte, No. 6 in the Sweet 16, was down 42-33 at halftime but outscored Hopewell 22-13 in the third quarter.

Statewide Prep Basketball Polls

NC PREPS/MEDIA

1A Boys

1. Washington 11-0 (6) 106 Votes

2. Noth Stokes 14-0 (3) 89 votes

3. Bishop McGuinness 13-3 80 Votes

3. WS Prep 9-4 (1) 80 votes

5. Weldon 9-1(2) 57 votes

6. Holmes 12-1 54 Votes

7. Princeton 13-1 38 Votes

8. West Colmbus 15-2 37 votes

9. Henderson Collegiate 15-2 32 votes

10.Lincoln Charter 12-4 28 votes

HM:

North Rowan 23, Research Triangle 11, NW Halifax 10, Community School of Davidson 7,Starmount 4, Hayesville 3, Cherryville 2, North Stanly 2, Chtaham Charter 1

2A Boys

1. Farmville Central 15-0 (9) 118 votes

2. East Lincoln 14-1 103 votes

3. Forest Hills 14-2 (2) 101 votes

4. Hendersonville 13-1 (1) 72 Votes

5. Vance County 13-1 64 votes

6. East Rutherford 13-1 50 votes

7. Greene Central 12-5 47 votes

8. Maiden 14-2 33 votes

9. Walkertown 12-5 13 votes

10.North Davidson 11-3 12 votes

HM: Kinston 11,Hibriten 9, Mtn. Heritage 6, Mt Pleasant 4, West Stokes 2, Franklin 1, West Craven 1Wilkes Central 1

3A Boys

1. Cox Mill 15-1 (11) 117 votes

2. SW Guilford 16-0 105 votes

3. Hillside 14-0 101 votes

4. Freedom 14-1 79 votes

5. Eastern Alamance 12-0 (1) 71 votes

6. Northern Nash 16-1 59 votes

7. Williams 13-1 57 votes

8. South Johnston 15-1 28 votes

9. Kins Mtn. 11-3 12 votes

9. West Carteret 13-1 12 votes

HM: Hickory 11,Southern Durham 8, White Oak 6, Westover 4

4A Boys

1. Mllbrook 1-0 (11) 119 votes

2. South Central 14-1 (1) 104 votes

3. North Meck. 13-2 96 votes

4. Independence 11-3 86 votes

5. Wakefield 14-2 66 votes

6. Panther Creek 14-2 60 votes

7. Davie 14-1 43 votes

8. Holly Springs 13-3 22 votes

9. West Charlotte 11-4 15 votes

10.Pinecrest 14-214 votes

HM: Seventy First 10, NW Guilford 9, Vance 7, Knightdale 5, Athens Drive 4, Myers Park 4,Laney 2

  Comments  

things to do