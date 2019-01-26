Friday’s Roundup: No. 11 Vance, Beidleman, handle rival Mallard Creek on the road

Elevator
↑Jarvis Moss, Concord Cannon: Moss made 6-of-11 3-point attempts in a 66-59 win over Charlotte Country Day. He finished with 22 points, seven rebounds. Teammates Jaden Bradley (17 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals), D.J. Nix (12 points, four rebounds) and Ty Alexander (11 points, 11 rebounds) had big games.
↑Covenant Day: On spirit night, Covenant Day pulled off an upset, beating Providence Day 49-47. Covenant Day entered the game with a record of 4-12, 0-5 in the CISAA conference. Providence Day, which had lost three conference games in the previous six years, lost its fifth straight game this season. The Chargers are 10-14 overall, 1-5 in league play.
↓Cannon-Country Day fouling: the teams combined to shot 66 free throws. Alex Tabor had 21 points and Rylan McLaurin 12 for the Bucs.
↑Concord First Assembly defense: First Assembly held Northside Christian to five points in the first quarter of Friday’s 88-58 win. First Assembly (22-5, 6-0 MAC) led 44-18 at halftime and got 24 points, 10 rebounds from Garrett Hien and 16 points, seven assists from Isaac Boothe.
↑North Meck coach Duane Lewis: “D-Lew,” as he’s known, picked up his 400th win Friday against Mooresville. Lewis is in his 20th season.
↑Lane Harrill, Cherryville: had 25 points, 10 rebounds in a 76-65 win against Gastonia Highland Tech Friday. And check out his previous six games: 28 points 11 reb vs Lincoln Charter; 33 points 12 reb vs Bessemer City; 15 points 11 reb vs Piedmont; 25 points 12 reb vs Chase; 29 points vs Polk county; and 31 points vs Bessemer CIty when he won MVP of a Christmas tournament.
Demi Adelekun, Gaston Day: 30 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and four assists in a 79-42 win over SouthLake Christian.
Brandon Beidleman, Vance: 27 points, eight steals, four assists in a 55-45 win over Mallard Creek.
Shaleak Campbell, Harding: game-winning bucket in 55-53 win over West Meck.
Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: Coming off a 34-point, 16-rebound performance in a win over Arborbrook Christian Thursday, Clark went off again Friday in a 90-43 win over Rock Hill Westminster Catawba: 27 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and two assists.
Justin Kuthan, East Lincoln: made 14-of-15 field goals and had 31 points, six rebounds in a 66-46 win over Lake Norman Charter.
Midseason All-Observer Team
Demilade Adelkun, Gaston Day, 6-8, Sr., PF
Zeb Graham, Fort Mill Nation Ford, 6-1, Sr., G
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian, 6-4, Sr., G
Paul Hudson, Charlotte Christian, 6-6, Sr., F
Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg, 6-2, Jr., G
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill, 6-6, Sr., W
Kris Robinson, Lincolnton, 6-3, Jr, Sr., G
Matt Smith, Independence, 6-6, Sr., F
Brice Williams, Hopewell, 6-7, Sr., W
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte, 6-8, Sr., F
Midseason player of the year: Wendell Moore, Cox Mill
Midseason coach of the year: Preston Davis, Independence
Comments