Two McDonald All-Americans win Mr. Basketball awards in North, South Carolina

Two McDonald’s All-Americans heading to Power 5 conferences have been named Mr. Basketball in the Carolinas.

Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore and Josiah James of Charleston Porter Gaud have won the awards, given to the top senior in each state. Moore has signed with Duke; James with Tennessee.

In the spring of 1985, the Observer began to name a Mr. and Ms. Basketball in North Carolina, annually given to a senior. Five years later, the newspaper added the awards for South Carolina players.

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore (0) was named N.C. Basketball Coaches District 9 player of the year. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

▪ Moore is the first player from the immediate Charlotte-area to win the award since Butler High’s Demontez Stitt in 2007.

In recent weeks, Moore, a 6-foot-6 wing, was named N.C. Gatorade player of the year, Associated Press N.C. player of the year and he repeated as the Charlotte Observer boys basketball player of the year. Moore is one of five players in history to win the Observer’s award in back-to-back seasons.

West Charlotte’s Jason Parker (1998-99), Charlotte Latin’s Anthony Morrow (2003-04), United Faith’s Ian Miller (2009-10) and Providence Day’s Grant Williams (2015-16) are the other two-time winners of the Charlotte Observer award.

This season, Moore averaged 25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals. He finished with nearly 3,000 career points.

Hickory Ridge’s Nia Daniel, a UNC recruit, is a N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-District player of the year. Observer File Photo

▪ Ms. Basketball in North Carolina is Harrisburg’s Nia Daniel, a senior at Hickory Ridge High. The reigning Charlotte Observer player of the year has signed with North Carolina. She averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

▪ Mr. Basketball in South Carolina is Charleston’s Josiah James. A 6-foot-7 senior point guard, James is a senior at Porter-Gaud High School. The S.C. Gatorade player of the year averaged 29.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.3 blocks. He is a three-time all-state selection and a member of the USA Basketball Men’s U18 national team.

Swansea High’s Danae McNeal verbally committed to play at Clemson on May 18, 2018. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

▪ Swansea’s Danae McNeal is Ms. Basketball in South Carolina. A Clemson signee, McNeal averaged 24.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 steals in leading her team to the S.C. 3A quarterfinals. She was named S.C. Gatorade player of the year and is a three-time S.C. 3A player of the year.

Previous Winners

MR. NC BASKETBALL





2017-18: Coby White, Greenfield School

2016-17: Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson

2015-16: Edrice Adebayo, High Point Christian

2014-15: Brandon Ingram, Kinston

2013-14: Theo Pinson, High Point Christian

2012-13: Isaiah Hicks , Oxford Webb

2011-: Rodney Purvis, Raleigh Upper Room

2010-11: Terry Whisnant, Cherryville

2009-10: Reggie Bullock, Kinston

2008-09: Mason Plumlee, Arden Christ School

2007-08: Ty Walker, Wilmington N. Hanover

2006-07: Demontez Stitt, Butler

2005-06: Will Graves, Greensboro Dudley

2004-05: Kevin Swinton, Greensboro Dudley

2003-04: Anthony Morrow, Charlotte Latin

2002-03: Chris Paul, West Forsyth

2001-02: Shavlik Randolph, Raleigh Broughton

2000-01: A. Richardson, Raleigh Leesville Road

1999-00: Scooter Sherrill, West Rowan

1998-99: Jason Parker, West Charlotte

1997-98: Kris Lang , Gastonia Huss

1996-97: Jenis Grindstaff, McDowell

1995-96: Vincent Whitt, Greensboro Dudley

1994-95: Antawn Jamison, Providence

1993-94: Ishua Benjamin, Concord

1992-93: Jeff Capel, Hope Mills South View

1991-92: Todd Fuller, Charlotte Christian

1990-91: Donald Williams, Garner

1989-90: Rodney Rogers, Durham Hillside

1988-89: Bryant Feggins, Winston-Salem Glenn

1987-88: Kenny Williams, Elizabeth City Northeastern

1986-87: Henrik Rodl, Chapel Hill

1985-86: Robert Brickey, Fayetteville Smith

1984-85: Chucky Brown, North Brunswick





MR. SC BASKETBALL





2017-18: Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day

2016-17: Jalek Felton, Columbia Gray Collegiate

2015-16: Seventh Woods, Hammond School

2014-15: PJ Dozier, Spring Valley

2012-13: Justin McKie, Irmo

2011-12: Brice Johnson, Edisto

2010-11: Rod Drummond, Wade Hampton

2009-10: R.J. Slawson, Fort Dorchester

2008-09: Milton Jennings, Pinewood Prep

2007-08: Murphy Holloway, Dutch Fork

2006-07: Mike Holmes, Bishopville Lee Central

2005-06: Mike Jones, Lower Richland

2004-05: Devan Downey, Chester

2003-04: Ra’Sean Dickey, Marlboro County

2002-03: Brandon Wallace, Silver Bluff

2001-02: Raymond Felton, Latta

2000-01: Tymere Zimmerman, Marlboro County

1999-00: Rolando Howell, Lower Richland

1998-99: Chuck Eidson, Pinewood Prep

1997-98: Tony Kitchings, South Aiken

1996-97: James Griffin, Greenville

1995-96: Jermaine O’Neal, Eau Claire

1994-95: B.J. McKie Irmo

1993-94: Roderick Blakney, Hartsville

1992-93: Ray Allen, Hillcrest-Dalzell

1991-92: Marvin Orange, Irmo

1990-91: Larry Davis, Denmark-Olar

1989-90: Lawrence Mitchell, Conway

MS. NC BASKETBALL

2017-18: Izabella Nicolette, Raleigh Neuse Christian

2016-17: Mikey’s Boykin, Clinton

2015-16: Erin Whaley, Providence Day

2014-15: Stephanie Watts, Weddington

2013-14: Jatarie White, Providence Day

2012-13: Keri Fulp, East Surry

2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day

2010-11: Cierra Burdick, Butler

2009-10: Shannon Smith, Gastonia Forestview

2008-09: Christal Caldwell, West Charlotte

2007-08: Candace Wood, Victory Christian

2006-07: Cetera DeGraffenreid, Smoky Mountain

2005-06: Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg

2004-05: Rashanda McCants, Asheville

2003-04: Chante Black, East Forsyth

2002-03: Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver

2001-02: Kerri Gardin, Morganton Freedom

2000-01: Natasha Brackett, Providence Day

1999-00: Chrystal Baptist, Charlotte Christian

1998-99: Amy Simpson, Eden Morehead

1997-98: Tina McKiver, East Duplin

1996-97: Tynesha Lewis, Southwest Edgecombe

1995-96: Shea Ralph, Sanford

1994-95: Natasha Davis, Morganton Freedom

1993-94: Tiffani Johnson, Garinger

1992-93: Konecka Drakeford, Providence Day

1991-92: Wendy Palmer, Roxboro Person

1990-91: Christy Cagle, Hayesville

1989-90: Tonya Sampson, Clinton

1988-89: Danyel Parker, Clinton

1987-88: Mitzi Yount, Catawba Bandys

1986-87: Andrea Stinson, North Mecklenburg

1985-86: Schonna Banner, West Caldwell

1984-85: Jill Goldberg, Raleigh Broughton

MS. SC BASKETBALL

2017-18: Amari Young, North Augusta

2016-17: Jaelynn Murray, Columbia Dreher

2015-16: Jhileiya Dunlap, Columbia Dreher

2014-15: Deloria Howard, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

2013-14: A’Ja Wilson, Heathwood Hall

2012-13: Alaina Coates, Irma Dutch Fork

2011-12 Xylina McDaniel Spring Valley

2010-11 Aleighsa Welch, Goose Creek

2009-10 Kayla Jenerette, Traveler’s Rest

2008-09 Morgan Stroman, Lower Richland

2007-08 Ruby Lee Wright, Latta

2006-07 Bailey Dewart, Spartanburg Dorman

2005-06 Wilesia Hardy, Spartanburg

2004-05 Karlana Greene, Timberland

2003-04 D’Lesha Lloyd, Lower Richland

2002-03 Ivory Latta, York

2001-02 L. Atkinson, Bishopville Lee Central

2000-01 LaQuita Neely, Laurens

1999-00 Nikki Jett, Columbia

1998-99 Chrissy Floyd, Laurens

1997-98 Shaunzinski Gortman, Keenan

1996-97 Teresa Geter, Columbia

1995-96 Cion Washington, Irmo

1994-95 Nikki Blassingame, Seneca

1993-94 Allison Feaster, Chester

1992-93 S. Calloway, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

1991-92 Saudia Roundtree, Westside

1990-91 Libby Corry, Blacksburg

1989-90 Tammy Gibson, Hartsville