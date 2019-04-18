High School Sports
Two McDonald All-Americans win Mr. Basketball awards in North, South Carolina
Two McDonald’s All-Americans heading to Power 5 conferences have been named Mr. Basketball in the Carolinas.
Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore and Josiah James of Charleston Porter Gaud have won the awards, given to the top senior in each state. Moore has signed with Duke; James with Tennessee.
In the spring of 1985, the Observer began to name a Mr. and Ms. Basketball in North Carolina, annually given to a senior. Five years later, the newspaper added the awards for South Carolina players.
▪ Moore is the first player from the immediate Charlotte-area to win the award since Butler High’s Demontez Stitt in 2007.
In recent weeks, Moore, a 6-foot-6 wing, was named N.C. Gatorade player of the year, Associated Press N.C. player of the year and he repeated as the Charlotte Observer boys basketball player of the year. Moore is one of five players in history to win the Observer’s award in back-to-back seasons.
West Charlotte’s Jason Parker (1998-99), Charlotte Latin’s Anthony Morrow (2003-04), United Faith’s Ian Miller (2009-10) and Providence Day’s Grant Williams (2015-16) are the other two-time winners of the Charlotte Observer award.
This season, Moore averaged 25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals. He finished with nearly 3,000 career points.
▪ Ms. Basketball in North Carolina is Harrisburg’s Nia Daniel, a senior at Hickory Ridge High. The reigning Charlotte Observer player of the year has signed with North Carolina. She averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals.
▪ Mr. Basketball in South Carolina is Charleston’s Josiah James. A 6-foot-7 senior point guard, James is a senior at Porter-Gaud High School. The S.C. Gatorade player of the year averaged 29.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.3 blocks. He is a three-time all-state selection and a member of the USA Basketball Men’s U18 national team.
▪ Swansea’s Danae McNeal is Ms. Basketball in South Carolina. A Clemson signee, McNeal averaged 24.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.7 steals in leading her team to the S.C. 3A quarterfinals. She was named S.C. Gatorade player of the year and is a three-time S.C. 3A player of the year.
Previous Winners
MR. NC BASKETBALL
2017-18: Coby White, Greenfield School
2016-17: Lavar Batts, Concord Robinson
2015-16: Edrice Adebayo, High Point Christian
2014-15: Brandon Ingram, Kinston
2013-14: Theo Pinson, High Point Christian
2012-13: Isaiah Hicks , Oxford Webb
2011-: Rodney Purvis, Raleigh Upper Room
2010-11: Terry Whisnant, Cherryville
2009-10: Reggie Bullock, Kinston
2008-09: Mason Plumlee, Arden Christ School
2007-08: Ty Walker, Wilmington N. Hanover
2006-07: Demontez Stitt, Butler
2005-06: Will Graves, Greensboro Dudley
2004-05: Kevin Swinton, Greensboro Dudley
2003-04: Anthony Morrow, Charlotte Latin
2002-03: Chris Paul, West Forsyth
2001-02: Shavlik Randolph, Raleigh Broughton
2000-01: A. Richardson, Raleigh Leesville Road
1999-00: Scooter Sherrill, West Rowan
1998-99: Jason Parker, West Charlotte
1997-98: Kris Lang , Gastonia Huss
1996-97: Jenis Grindstaff, McDowell
1995-96: Vincent Whitt, Greensboro Dudley
1994-95: Antawn Jamison, Providence
1993-94: Ishua Benjamin, Concord
1992-93: Jeff Capel, Hope Mills South View
1991-92: Todd Fuller, Charlotte Christian
1990-91: Donald Williams, Garner
1989-90: Rodney Rogers, Durham Hillside
1988-89: Bryant Feggins, Winston-Salem Glenn
1987-88: Kenny Williams, Elizabeth City Northeastern
1986-87: Henrik Rodl, Chapel Hill
1985-86: Robert Brickey, Fayetteville Smith
1984-85: Chucky Brown, North Brunswick
MR. SC BASKETBALL
2017-18: Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day
2016-17: Jalek Felton, Columbia Gray Collegiate
2015-16: Seventh Woods, Hammond School
2014-15: PJ Dozier, Spring Valley
2012-13: Justin McKie, Irmo
2011-12: Brice Johnson, Edisto
2010-11: Rod Drummond, Wade Hampton
2009-10: R.J. Slawson, Fort Dorchester
2008-09: Milton Jennings, Pinewood Prep
2007-08: Murphy Holloway, Dutch Fork
2006-07: Mike Holmes, Bishopville Lee Central
2005-06: Mike Jones, Lower Richland
2004-05: Devan Downey, Chester
2003-04: Ra’Sean Dickey, Marlboro County
2002-03: Brandon Wallace, Silver Bluff
2001-02: Raymond Felton, Latta
2000-01: Tymere Zimmerman, Marlboro County
1999-00: Rolando Howell, Lower Richland
1998-99: Chuck Eidson, Pinewood Prep
1997-98: Tony Kitchings, South Aiken
1996-97: James Griffin, Greenville
1995-96: Jermaine O’Neal, Eau Claire
1994-95: B.J. McKie Irmo
1993-94: Roderick Blakney, Hartsville
1992-93: Ray Allen, Hillcrest-Dalzell
1991-92: Marvin Orange, Irmo
1990-91: Larry Davis, Denmark-Olar
1989-90: Lawrence Mitchell, Conway
MS. NC BASKETBALL
2017-18: Izabella Nicolette, Raleigh Neuse Christian
2016-17: Mikey’s Boykin, Clinton
2015-16: Erin Whaley, Providence Day
2014-15: Stephanie Watts, Weddington
2013-14: Jatarie White, Providence Day
2012-13: Keri Fulp, East Surry
2011-12: Tiffany Mitchell, Providence Day
2010-11: Cierra Burdick, Butler
2009-10: Shannon Smith, Gastonia Forestview
2008-09: Christal Caldwell, West Charlotte
2007-08: Candace Wood, Victory Christian
2006-07: Cetera DeGraffenreid, Smoky Mountain
2005-06: Joy Cheek, South Mecklenburg
2004-05: Rashanda McCants, Asheville
2003-04: Chante Black, East Forsyth
2002-03: Camille Little, Winston-Salem Carver
2001-02: Kerri Gardin, Morganton Freedom
2000-01: Natasha Brackett, Providence Day
1999-00: Chrystal Baptist, Charlotte Christian
1998-99: Amy Simpson, Eden Morehead
1997-98: Tina McKiver, East Duplin
1996-97: Tynesha Lewis, Southwest Edgecombe
1995-96: Shea Ralph, Sanford
1994-95: Natasha Davis, Morganton Freedom
1993-94: Tiffani Johnson, Garinger
1992-93: Konecka Drakeford, Providence Day
1991-92: Wendy Palmer, Roxboro Person
1990-91: Christy Cagle, Hayesville
1989-90: Tonya Sampson, Clinton
1988-89: Danyel Parker, Clinton
1987-88: Mitzi Yount, Catawba Bandys
1986-87: Andrea Stinson, North Mecklenburg
1985-86: Schonna Banner, West Caldwell
1984-85: Jill Goldberg, Raleigh Broughton
MS. SC BASKETBALL
2017-18: Amari Young, North Augusta
2016-17: Jaelynn Murray, Columbia Dreher
2015-16: Jhileiya Dunlap, Columbia Dreher
2014-15: Deloria Howard, Orangeburg-Wilkinson
2013-14: A’Ja Wilson, Heathwood Hall
2012-13: Alaina Coates, Irma Dutch Fork
2011-12 Xylina McDaniel Spring Valley
2010-11 Aleighsa Welch, Goose Creek
2009-10 Kayla Jenerette, Traveler’s Rest
2008-09 Morgan Stroman, Lower Richland
2007-08 Ruby Lee Wright, Latta
2006-07 Bailey Dewart, Spartanburg Dorman
2005-06 Wilesia Hardy, Spartanburg
2004-05 Karlana Greene, Timberland
2003-04 D’Lesha Lloyd, Lower Richland
2002-03 Ivory Latta, York
2001-02 L. Atkinson, Bishopville Lee Central
2000-01 LaQuita Neely, Laurens
1999-00 Nikki Jett, Columbia
1998-99 Chrissy Floyd, Laurens
1997-98 Shaunzinski Gortman, Keenan
1996-97 Teresa Geter, Columbia
1995-96 Cion Washington, Irmo
1994-95 Nikki Blassingame, Seneca
1993-94 Allison Feaster, Chester
1992-93 S. Calloway, Orangeburg-Wilkinson
1991-92 Saudia Roundtree, Westside
1990-91 Libby Corry, Blacksburg
1989-90 Tammy Gibson, Hartsville
