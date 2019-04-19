High School Sports

West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams, Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore in Jordan game Saturday

West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams (4) has signed to play at Florida State.
Two Observer-area all-state stars will play in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic in Las Vegas Saturday.

The game, which tips at 8 p.m. will stream live on Twitter (@jumpman23). It will bring together 19 of the nation’s top 30 seniors, including overall No. 1 James Wiseman, a 7-foot center signed to Memphis.

Two of the players are from the Charlotte-area: West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams and Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore.

Williams, signed to Florida State, and Moore, signed to Duke, were named to the Charlotte Observer’s all-star team and to the N.C. Associated Press all-state team.

Several other ACC recruits will play, along with Oak Hill point guard Cole Anthony, who is considering ACC schools Notre Dame and North Carolina along with Georgetown and Oregon. Anthony is the nation’s top recruit at point guard.

Also in the game is point guard Jalen Lecque (N.C. State); center Armado Bacot (North Carolina); center Vernon Carey (Duke); and guard Boogie Ellis (Duke).

Jordan Brand Classic Rosters

Away Team

Name, Pos, Hgt, Wgt, High School (School Location), College

Keion Brooks, CF, 6’7”, 205, LaLumiere (LaPorte, IN), Undecided

D.J. Jeffries, CF, 6’7”, 210, Olive Branch (Olive Branch, MS), Memphis

Jalen Lecque, CG, 6’3”, 190, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH), N.C. State

Tre Mann, PG, 6’3”, 185, The Villages (Gainesville, FL), Florida

Nico Mannion, PG, 6’3”, 180, Pinnacle (Scottsdale, AZ), Arizona

Tyrese Maxey, WG, 6’2”, 185, South Garland (Dallas, TX), Kentucky

Jaden McDaniels, PF, 6’10”, 190, Federal Way (Federal Way, WA), Undecided

Cassius Stanley, WG, 6’4”, 185, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA), Undecided

Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, 6’9”, 245, LaLumiere (LaPorte, IN), Washington

Trendon Watford, CF, 6’8”, 210, Mountain Brook (Mountain Brook, AL), Undecided

Kahlil Whitney, WF, 6’6”, 200, Roselle Catholic (Roselle, NJ), Kentucky

Samuel Williamson, WF, 6’7”, 195, Rockwall (Rockwall, TX), Louisville

James Wiseman, C/PF, 7’0”, 230, East (Memphis, TN), Memphis

Home Team

Name, Pos, Hgt, Wgt, High School (School Location), College

Cole Anthony, PG, 6’2”, 185, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA), Undecided

Armando Bacot, C/PF, 6’10”, 240, IMG (Bradenton, FL), North Carolina

Vernon Carey Jr., C/PF, 6’10”, 275, University School (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Duke

Anthony Edwards, WG, 6’4”, 205, Holy Spirit (Atlanta, GA), Georgia

Rejean “Boogie” Ellis CG 6’1”, 170 Mission Bay (San Diego, CA) Duke

Alonzo Gaffney, CF, 6’8”, 190, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH), Ohio State

Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, 6’9”, 230, Center Grove (Greenwood, IN), Indiana

Wendell Moore, WG, 6’5”, 210, Cox Mill (Concord, NC), Duke

Jahmius Ramsey, WG, 6’3”, 190, Duncanville (Duncanville, TX), Texas Tech

Chris “C.J.” Walker, CF, 6’8”, 200, Oak Ridge (Orlando, FL), Oregon

Mark “Rocket” Watts, CG, 6’2”, 175, Spire Academy (Geneva, OH), Michigan State

Romeo Weems, WF, 6’6”, 225, South Haven (South Haven, MI), DePaul

Patrick Williams, WF, 6’7”, 215, West Charlotte (Charlotte, NC), Florida State

