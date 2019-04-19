West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams, Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore in Jordan game Saturday

West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams (4) has signed to play at Florida State. Special to the Observer

Two Observer-area all-state stars will play in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic in Las Vegas Saturday.

The game, which tips at 8 p.m. will stream live on Twitter (@jumpman23). It will bring together 19 of the nation’s top 30 seniors, including overall No. 1 James Wiseman, a 7-foot center signed to Memphis.

Two of the players are from the Charlotte-area: West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams and Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore.

Williams, signed to Florida State, and Moore, signed to Duke, were named to the Charlotte Observer’s all-star team and to the N.C. Associated Press all-state team.

Several other ACC recruits will play, along with Oak Hill point guard Cole Anthony, who is considering ACC schools Notre Dame and North Carolina along with Georgetown and Oregon. Anthony is the nation’s top recruit at point guard.

Also in the game is point guard Jalen Lecque (N.C. State); center Armado Bacot (North Carolina); center Vernon Carey (Duke); and guard Boogie Ellis (Duke).

Jordan Brand Classic Rosters

Away Team

Name, Pos, Hgt, Wgt, High School (School Location), College

Keion Brooks, CF, 6’7”, 205, LaLumiere (LaPorte, IN), Undecided



D.J. Jeffries, CF, 6’7”, 210, Olive Branch (Olive Branch, MS), Memphis



Jalen Lecque, CG, 6’3”, 190, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH), N.C. State



Tre Mann, PG, 6’3”, 185, The Villages (Gainesville, FL), Florida



Nico Mannion, PG, 6’3”, 180, Pinnacle (Scottsdale, AZ), Arizona



Tyrese Maxey, WG, 6’2”, 185, South Garland (Dallas, TX), Kentucky



Jaden McDaniels, PF, 6’10”, 190, Federal Way (Federal Way, WA), Undecided



Cassius Stanley, WG, 6’4”, 185, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA), Undecided



Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, 6’9”, 245, LaLumiere (LaPorte, IN), Washington



Trendon Watford, CF, 6’8”, 210, Mountain Brook (Mountain Brook, AL), Undecided



Kahlil Whitney, WF, 6’6”, 200, Roselle Catholic (Roselle, NJ), Kentucky



Samuel Williamson, WF, 6’7”, 195, Rockwall (Rockwall, TX), Louisville



James Wiseman, C/PF, 7’0”, 230, East (Memphis, TN), Memphis

Home Team

Name, Pos, Hgt, Wgt, High School (School Location), College

Cole Anthony, PG, 6’2”, 185, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA), Undecided



Armando Bacot, C/PF, 6’10”, 240, IMG (Bradenton, FL), North Carolina



Vernon Carey Jr., C/PF, 6’10”, 275, University School (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Duke



Anthony Edwards, WG, 6’4”, 205, Holy Spirit (Atlanta, GA), Georgia



Rejean “Boogie” Ellis CG 6’1”, 170 Mission Bay (San Diego, CA) Duke



Alonzo Gaffney, CF, 6’8”, 190, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH), Ohio State



Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, 6’9”, 230, Center Grove (Greenwood, IN), Indiana



Wendell Moore, WG, 6’5”, 210, Cox Mill (Concord, NC), Duke



Jahmius Ramsey, WG, 6’3”, 190, Duncanville (Duncanville, TX), Texas Tech



Chris “C.J.” Walker, CF, 6’8”, 200, Oak Ridge (Orlando, FL), Oregon



Mark “Rocket” Watts, CG, 6’2”, 175, Spire Academy (Geneva, OH), Michigan State



Romeo Weems, WF, 6’6”, 225, South Haven (South Haven, MI), DePaul



Patrick Williams, WF, 6’7”, 215, West Charlotte (Charlotte, NC), Florida State