High School Sports
West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams, Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore in Jordan game Saturday
Two Observer-area all-state stars will play in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic in Las Vegas Saturday.
The game, which tips at 8 p.m. will stream live on Twitter (@jumpman23). It will bring together 19 of the nation’s top 30 seniors, including overall No. 1 James Wiseman, a 7-foot center signed to Memphis.
Two of the players are from the Charlotte-area: West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams and Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore.
Williams, signed to Florida State, and Moore, signed to Duke, were named to the Charlotte Observer’s all-star team and to the N.C. Associated Press all-state team.
Several other ACC recruits will play, along with Oak Hill point guard Cole Anthony, who is considering ACC schools Notre Dame and North Carolina along with Georgetown and Oregon. Anthony is the nation’s top recruit at point guard.
Also in the game is point guard Jalen Lecque (N.C. State); center Armado Bacot (North Carolina); center Vernon Carey (Duke); and guard Boogie Ellis (Duke).
Jordan Brand Classic Rosters
Away Team
Name, Pos, Hgt, Wgt, High School (School Location), College
Keion Brooks, CF, 6’7”, 205, LaLumiere (LaPorte, IN), Undecided
D.J. Jeffries, CF, 6’7”, 210, Olive Branch (Olive Branch, MS), Memphis
Jalen Lecque, CG, 6’3”, 190, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH), N.C. State
Tre Mann, PG, 6’3”, 185, The Villages (Gainesville, FL), Florida
Nico Mannion, PG, 6’3”, 180, Pinnacle (Scottsdale, AZ), Arizona
Tyrese Maxey, WG, 6’2”, 185, South Garland (Dallas, TX), Kentucky
Jaden McDaniels, PF, 6’10”, 190, Federal Way (Federal Way, WA), Undecided
Cassius Stanley, WG, 6’4”, 185, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA), Undecided
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C, 6’9”, 245, LaLumiere (LaPorte, IN), Washington
Trendon Watford, CF, 6’8”, 210, Mountain Brook (Mountain Brook, AL), Undecided
Kahlil Whitney, WF, 6’6”, 200, Roselle Catholic (Roselle, NJ), Kentucky
Samuel Williamson, WF, 6’7”, 195, Rockwall (Rockwall, TX), Louisville
James Wiseman, C/PF, 7’0”, 230, East (Memphis, TN), Memphis
Home Team
Name, Pos, Hgt, Wgt, High School (School Location), College
Cole Anthony, PG, 6’2”, 185, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA), Undecided
Armando Bacot, C/PF, 6’10”, 240, IMG (Bradenton, FL), North Carolina
Vernon Carey Jr., C/PF, 6’10”, 275, University School (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), Duke
Anthony Edwards, WG, 6’4”, 205, Holy Spirit (Atlanta, GA), Georgia
Rejean “Boogie” Ellis CG 6’1”, 170 Mission Bay (San Diego, CA) Duke
Alonzo Gaffney, CF, 6’8”, 190, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH), Ohio State
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, 6’9”, 230, Center Grove (Greenwood, IN), Indiana
Wendell Moore, WG, 6’5”, 210, Cox Mill (Concord, NC), Duke
Jahmius Ramsey, WG, 6’3”, 190, Duncanville (Duncanville, TX), Texas Tech
Chris “C.J.” Walker, CF, 6’8”, 200, Oak Ridge (Orlando, FL), Oregon
Mark “Rocket” Watts, CG, 6’2”, 175, Spire Academy (Geneva, OH), Michigan State
Romeo Weems, WF, 6’6”, 225, South Haven (South Haven, MI), DePaul
Patrick Williams, WF, 6’7”, 215, West Charlotte (Charlotte, NC), Florida State
