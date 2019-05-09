Prep Baseball Spotlight: Hickory Ridge pitcher Nolan DeVos

The Call with Hickory Ridge High pitcher Nolan DeVos Hickory Ridge High pitcher Nolan DeVos takes The Call from the Observer's Langston Wertz Jr. to talk state championship chases, signed with Davidson and how to throw four-seam fastballs Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hickory Ridge High pitcher Nolan DeVos takes The Call from the Observer's Langston Wertz Jr. to talk state championship chases, signed with Davidson and how to throw four-seam fastballs

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge High baseball star Nolan DeVos said pitching came easy to him.

“My dad was a college pitcher,” he said, “and growing up I was shown the way. I always had a strong arm and growing up with him and learning from other coaches, it’s been pretty easy.”

A 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior, DeVos has kind of made it look easy this year. He is 7-1 as a pitcher with a 1.88 ERA. He has struck out 105 batters in 52 innings and got the victory in Tuesday’s 4-2 win over West Forsyth in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs. DeVos pitched all seven innings and watched teammate Bryson Taylor score all four runs

DeVos, a right-hander who signed with Davidson on Thursday, is also hitting .316 with three home runs, two triples, three doubles and 12 RBIs.

He also plays third base, but pitching is definitely his strong suit. DeVos won’t start Friday’s second-round game at Northwest Guilford, but he could throw in relief.

“Pitching-wise,” he said, “my strength is that I keep my composure pretty well. I try to attack every batter the same way. If they can’t hit my fastball, I throw that, and I’ve got a pretty good breaking ball as well. My dad tells me to have confidence and ‘Go out there and do what you do.’ I try to always have that mindset.”

NCHSAA/NCISAA playoff scores, pairings

Roundup from Tuesday’s NCHSAA/NCISAA playoff games