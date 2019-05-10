Baseball Roundup: Providence advances in NC 4A playoffs

The Call with Hickory Ridge High pitcher Nolan DeVos Hickory Ridge High pitcher Nolan DeVos takes The Call from the Observer's Langston Wertz Jr. to talk state championship chases, signed with Davidson and how to throw four-seam fastballs Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hickory Ridge High pitcher Nolan DeVos takes The Call from the Observer's Langston Wertz Jr. to talk state championship chases, signed with Davidson and how to throw four-seam fastballs

Providence High moved into the third round of the state public school baseball playoffs – and a showdown with a traditional power – with a 7-3 victory Thursday night over Lake Norman.





The second-seeded Panthers (24-3) will be home Tuesday in the Sweet 16 round of the playoffs against the winner of Friday night’s contest between perennial powers Hough and Richmond Senior.

Providence starting pitcher Noah Hall had a big night, allowing only a Gage Smith single through the opening six innings. Meanwhile, Hall helped his cause by slamming a three-run home run, as the Panthers built a 7-0 lead.

Lake Norman made it a bit more interesting by scoring three times in the seventh. Smith finished with two hits.

Thursday’s top performers

Conner Cingolani (Mooresville Pine Lake Prep): Cingolani singled and homered, driving in three runs, in Pine Lake Prep’s 7-6 second-round 1A loss to Polk County.

Noah Hall (Providence): Hall pitched one-hit ball through six innings and hit a three-run home run as the Panthers logged a 7-3 second-round 4A playoff victory over Lake Norman.

C.J. Mayhue (Boiling Springs Crest): Mayhue hit a home run for the second straight game as the undefeated Chargers won 8-0 over West Rowan in a second-round 3A playoff game.

Thursday’s other results

4A PLAYOFFS

South Caldwell 4, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2: The fourth-seeded Spartans (21-5) moved into the third round, Connor Smith drove in both Porter Ridge runs with a third-inning single. The Pirates finished 14-11.

3A PLAYOFFS

Alexander Central 4, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1: No. 3 seed Alexander Central (22-7) won behind the pitching of starter Maddox Kenley, who went 5.1 innings, and reliever Dawson Elder, who worked 1.2 innings and got the save. Kade Smith and Easton Rhoney each had a hit and an RBI. Cuthbertson’s Cade Kuehler had two hits, and the Cavaliers finished 15-9.

Boiling Springs Crest 8, West Rowan 0: The top-seeded Chargers, aiming for a return to the state finals, ran their record to 26-0 as C.J. Mayhue and Michael Greene homered. West Rowan finished 19-6.’

North Gaston 6, Northern Guilford 5: North Gaston, the 21st seed, improved to 21-5 by knocking off the bracket’s fifth seed. North Gaston rallied from a 5-0 deficit with five runs in the top of the sixth inning and another in the seventh.

2A PLAYOFFS

Marshall Madison County 13, West Stanly 5: Ninth-seeded West Stanly (21-5) took an early 2-1 lead, but Madison County scored five times in the second and pulled away.

North Davidson 18, Newton Foard 5: With grand slams in the first and second innings, North Davidson roared to a 16-0 lead before Fred T. Foard finally scored in the third inning. Hayden Lail and Jack Colosimo each had two of Foard’s five hits.

West Wilkes 3, Lenoir Hibriten 0: The visiting Panthers’ season ended with an 18-8 record.

1A PLAYOFFS

East Surry 10, South Stanly 0: The bracket’s top seed finished South Stanly’s season with a 15-10 record.

Polk County 7, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6: Polk County’s Nick Capezzi hit two home runs, including a grand slam. Pine Lake Prep’s Conner Cingolani singled and homered, driving in three runs. The Pride finished 12-9.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arden Christ School 8, Covenant Day 1: Covenant Day fell behind early in this 4A game and finished the season at 16-11.

Asheville Christian 5, Hickory Grove Christian 1: Fourth-seeded Asheville Christian ended the season for Hickory Grove (15-9) in the 3A playoffs. Jordan Little’s fourth-inning home run was among only three hits for the Lions.

Carmel Christian 11, Southlake Christian 10: Carmel Christian moves on to the 3A quarterfinals, while the Eagles close the season with a 15-14 record.

Gaston Day 9, Statesville Christian 4: Gaston Day advanced to the 2A quarterfinals and a meeting with Rocky Mount Academy. Statesville Christian finished 4-12.

High Point Wesleyan 7, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3: 4A top seed Wesleyan was too much for the Warriors, who fell behind 4-1 after one inning and never caught up. Metrolina Christian finished with a 15-9 mark.

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 16, Fayetteville Academy 0: Westminster Catawba improved to 7-9 with this easy victory and moved into the quarterfinals of the 2A playoffs. Seth Lynch had three RBI, and Sabin Teague (two innings) and Anthony Alejandro (three innings) threw no-hit ball.

NCHSAA PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

(with game times and days, when available)

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Ardrey Kell (20-8) at Myers Park (24-1), Fri, 7

Pfafftown Reagan 6, Jamestown Ragsdale 0

Greensboro Grimsley (13-11) at Davie County (15-9)

South Caldwell 4, Porter Ridge 2

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (16-8) at Northwest Guilford (18-6), 6 p.m. Friday

Mooresville (17-9) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (19-5), 7 p.m. Friday

Richmond Senior (19-8) at Hough (18-9)

Providence 7, Lake Norman 3

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Raleigh Broughton (15-8) at New Bern (21-4)

Wake Forest Heritage 9, Green Hope 4

Apex Middle Creek (14-6) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (15-7)

Wilmington Ashley (15-9) at Holly Springs (17-5)

Apex (13-8) at Corinth Holders (18-5)

Fuquay-Varina (10-10) at Wilmington Laney (14-9)

Raleigh Garner (14-9) at Hope Mills South View (10-9)

Raleigh Millbrook (14-10) at Durham Jordan (21-3)

CLASS 3A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Asheville Reynolds (13-9) at China Grove Carson (24-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Skyland Roberson (20-5) at Southwest Guilford (19-7)

North Gaston 6, Northern Guilford 5

West Henderson (15-10) at Northwest Cabarrus (16-9)

Alexander Central 4, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1

East Rowan (17-10) at Concord Cox Mill (19-6)

Marvin Ridge (21-5) at Weddington (18-8), 7 p.m. Friday

Boiling Springs Crest 8, West Rowan 0

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (16-3) at Wilmington New Hanover (21-1)

East Chapel Hill (17-7) at Southeast Guilford (19-7)

Clayton Cleveland (14-9) at Wilson Hunt (17-5)

Eastern Wayne (15-9) at Fayetteville Sanford (22-2)

Rocky Mount (17-7) at Wilson Fike (20-1)

Western Alamance (18-9) at Southern Lee (15-5)

Western Harnett (18-7) at Jacksonville (20-5)

Greenville Rose (18-6) at Greenville Conley (22-3)

CLASS 2A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Midway Oak Grove (15-8) at East Rutherford (21-4), 7 p.m. Friday

Marshall Madison County 13, West Stsanly 5

Sylva Smoky Mountain 5, North Surry 1

West Lincoln (18-7) at Franklin (19-4)

West Wilkes 3, Hibriten 0

North Davidson 18, Newton Foard 5

Maiden (11-10) at West Stokes (15-10)

Wilkes Central (17-6) at North Lincoln (19-5)

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

East Bladen (17-6) at Midway (21-1)

N.C. School of Science and Math (14-1) at Climax Providence Grove (16-8)

North Johnston (21-3) at Currituck County (19-4)

Ayden-Grifton (17-8) at Washington (17-5)

East Duplin (18-4) at Whiteville (18-3)

Randleman (22-4) at Nash Central (19-7)

Dixon (14-8) at Bunn (18-6)

Ledford 5, Reidsville 0

CLASS 1A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

East Surry 10, South Stanly 0

South Stokes 3, East Wilkes 2

Roxboro Community (16-4) at Rosman (17-3)

Polk County 7, Pine Lake Prep 6

Mount Airy (11-12) at Cherryville (19-6)

Lincoln Charter (21-6) at Queens Grant Charter (17-7)

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 6, Chatham Central 0

North Stokes (13-11) at North Stanly (21-2)

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Manteo (10-9) at Martin Riverside (21-2)

Granville Central (14-8) at Weldon (7-2)

Pamlico County (9-14) at Williamston Bear Grass Charter (20-3)

Louisburg (9-8) at Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (15-1)

East Wake Academy (11-6) at Edenton Holmes (16-7)

Hobbton (12-7) at West Columbus (16-6)

Gates County (18-6) at East Carteret (15-6)

Perquimans (14-8) at Rosewood (18-3)

NCISAA





BASEBALL

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 5, Charlotte Latin 4

Wake Christian 8, Raleigh Ravenscroft 7

Charlotte Country Day 7, Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 4

Covenant Day 4, Greensboro Day 2

Second Round by Friday

Wesleyan Christian 7, Metrolina Christian 3

Wake Christian (8-9) at Providence Day (17-6)

Charlotte Country Day (13-10) at Charlotte Christian (23-8)

Christ School 8, Covenant Day 1

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday

Raleigh Grace Christian 10, Coastal Christian 6

Hickory Grove Christian 4, Concord First Assembly 0

Southlake Christian 3, Caldwell Academy 2

Gaston Christian 7, Arendell Parrott 6

Second round by Friday

Grace Christian (12-6) at High Point Christian (21-4)

Asheville Christian 5, Hickory Grove 1

Carmel Christian 11, SouthLake Christian 10

Gaston Christian (13-4) at Forsyth Country Day (10-4)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 6, Goldsboro Wayne Christian 5

Statesville Christian 6, Raleigh St. Thomas More 4

Raleigh Friendship Christian 2, Hickory Christian 1

Fayetteville Academy 2, Salem Baptist 1

Second Round by Friday

Harrells Christian 14, Durham Trinity 2

Gaston Day 9, Statesville Christian 4

Wayne Country Day 6, Friendship Christia 2

Westminster Catawba 16, Fayetteville Academy 0

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Friday

Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 10, Burlington School 0

Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (13-4) at Ahoskie Ridgecroft (13-5)

Elizabeth City Albemarle School (6-9) at Belhaven Pungo Christian (12-7)







Lasker Northeast Academy (7-8) at Wilson Greenfield School (13-6)

