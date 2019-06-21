All-Observer baseball: Christian’s Killen, Mooresville’s Burchette honored

Mooresville wins NC 4A state title Mooresville High beat Corinth Holders 2 games to none to win its first NCHSAA state baseball title Saturday. Video courtesy NCHSAA Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mooresville High beat Corinth Holders 2 games to none to win its first NCHSAA state baseball title Saturday. Video courtesy NCHSAA

Charlotte Christian senior J.T. Killen is The Charlotte Observer baseball player of the year.

Killen led the Knights to a NCISAA 4A state championship over Wesleyan Christian. The Knights had lost to Wesleyan in the previous two championship series.





He was 5-1 as a pitcher with 79 strikeouts in 47 innings. Killen, who can throw as fast as 93 mph, had a 1.90 ERA.

As a batter, Killen hit .475 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 42 RBI.

He also is a Coastal Carolina baseball and football signee.

Charlotte Christian two-sport star JT Killen Chip Case Special to the Observer

Killen, who is a member of the National Honor Society, was named all-state and CISAA conference player of the year.

▪ Jeff Burchett is the Observer baseball coach of the year after leading Mooresville to their first state championship in school history as the No. 11 seed in the 4A state playoffs.

Mooresville’s (24-9) historic postseason run included victories over, Pinecrest (came back from 5-0 deficit), Hickory Ridge, Providence, Ronald Reagan (2-0 sweep) before sweeping Corinth Holders (2-0) at UNC Greensboro to win the 4A state championship.

Mooresville head coach, Jeff Burchette, looks on as hit team would give up two runs in the 1st inning of game 1. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

First Team

Pitchers

Justin Poris, Mooresville, Sr.: 4A state championship most valuable player, all-state pick, I-Meck 4A conference pitcher of the year went 10-3 on the mound with 104 strikeouts in 68 innings of work. He remains undecided on his college destination.

C.J. Mayhue, Crest, Sr.: East Carolina signee, Seattle Mariners draft pick (36th round), all-state pick and Big South conference pitcher of the year was 9-1 with 117 strikeouts; touched 93 mph on radar gun, also hit .463 at the plate.

Joey Cobb, North Lincoln, Sr.: 2A state championship MVP, all-state pick; Lenoir-Rhyne signee was 9-1 on the mound with 109 strikeouts.

Noah Hall, Providence, Sr.: Appalachian State signee, all-state performer, SoMeck7 conference player of the year was 9-1 on the mound with 103 strikeouts and a 1.66 ERA.

Nolan DeVos, Hickory Ridge, Sr.: Davidson signee, all-state selection, Southwestern 4A pitcher of the year was 7-2 with 112 strikeouts, also hit .364 with nine doubles.

Cole Hales, Carson, Sr.: Coker signee, all-state pitcher, North Piedmont conference player of the year was 11-1 with 1.37 ERA; led Carson to 3A state semifinals.

Infielders

Patrick Alvarez, Myers Park, Sr.: North Carolina signee, all-state pick, Southwestern 4A (SW4A) player of the year hit. 418 with nine doubles, two home runs, scoring 33 runs with 13 stolen bases.

Tyler Causey, Nation Ford, Sr.: North Carolina signee, S.C. 5A all-state pick, Region III, 5A player of the year hit .444 with eight doubles, four home runs, 26 RBI.

Blake Burchett, Mooresville, Sr.: Louisburg College signee helped lead the Blue Devils to a 4A state title, hitting .314 with 32 runs, also played a big role in the field and as a team captain.

Byron Younts, Alexander Central, Sr.: Catawba Valley Community College signee, all-state pick was Northwestern 3A/4A conference player of the year; hit .369, including .459 in league play.

Matt Heavner, North Lincoln, Fr.: N.C. State commit hit .452 with nine doubles, scoring 41 runs in his first high school season.

Connor Kirkley, McBee, Sr.: Coastal Carolina signee, S.C. 1A state player of the year led McBee to their second S.C. 1A title in the past three years.

Outfielders

Trey Tujetsch, Ardrey Kell, Sr.: South Carolina signee is a two-time all-state pick. He hit. 370 with 23 RBI and went 5-2 on the mound with 86 strikeouts.

J.T. Killen, Charlotte Christian, Sr.: Coastal Carolina signee in both baseball and football; all-state pick, CISAA player of the year had a monster season at the plate .475 with eight home runs, 10 doubles, 42 RBI and on the mound, going 5-1 with 1.90 ERA.

Lawson Harrill, Crest, Sr.: Campbell signee, Big South conference player of the year hit .568 with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 20 stolen bases.

Andre White, Jr., Vance, Sr.: All-state performer broke NCHSAA public school-record with .684 batting average, also hit four home runs with 40 RBI; is on the radar of several MLB teams.

Sam Yelton, Central Cabarrus, So.: All-state selection, South Piedmont conference player of the year hit .441 with nine doubles.

Catchers

J.T. Marr, Fort Mill, Sr.: Flager College (Florida) signee hit .408 with 13 doubles, two home runs and a state-best 47 RBI for the S.C. 5A quarterfinalist Yellow Jackets (28-5).

Clay Canale, South Caldwell, Sr.: Caldwell County Community College signee, Northwestern 3A/4A player of the year is one of the rare players who stars on the mound and behind the plate.

Utility Players

John Miralia, Providence Day, Jr.: Duke commit, all-state pick got it done on the mound (7-0 with 99 strikeouts) and at the plate with five home runs, 20 RBI.

Chris Moxley, West Lincoln, Jr.: SoFork2A pitcher of the year and all-state pick played major role in Rebels run to the 2A West Regional championship series.

Kyle McKernan, Marvin Ridge, Jr.: Mavericks standout pitcher was 10-1 on the mound, played a huge overall role in Marvin Ridge’s run to 3A state championship series (3A state runner-up)

Designated Hitters

Sam Kagan, Providence, Sr.: Lynn University (Florida) signee, all-state pick hit .500 with five doubles, 33 RBI, 10 stolen bases.

Carson Lowder, North Stanly, Sr.: Western Carolina signee, all-state pick and Yadkin 1A conference player of the year hit .431 with five home runs.

Steven Gonzalez, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: Mavericks slugger hit .377 with 12 doubles, 29 RBI.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers

Bryson Hammer, Alexander Central, Jr.

Wilson Glasgow, Myers Park, Sr.

Isaac Bush, South Caldwell, Sr.

Evan McGee, Central Cabarrus, Sr.

Cooper McKeehan, Weddington, Sr.

Jake Hunter, East Rowan, So.

Philip Abner, Covenant Day, So.

Infielders

Jared Emory, Cherryville, Sr.

Luke Barringer, Carson, Sr.

Jeffrey Maidhof, Fort Mill Nation Ford, Sr.

Zach Weston, Ardrey Kell, Sr.

Konni Durschlag, Mallard Creek, Jr.

Rhett Lowder, North Stanly, Jr.

Fermin Osio, North Gaston, Sr.

Outfielders

Cameron Clonch, Mooresville, Sr./Quin Ferguson, Mooresville, Sr.

Matt Silvering, Charlotte Christian, Sr.

Pres Cavenaugh, Myers Park, Sr.

Vance Anderson, Lake Norman, Sr.

Jack Stevens, Lenoir Hibriten, Jr.

Owen Tappy, Providence Day, Sr.

Jordan Little, Hickory Grove, So.

Catchers

Hunter Sells, North Stanly, Sr.

Davis Turner, Mooresville, Sr.

Utility Players

Patrick Bloomingburg, Providence, Sr.

Brett Adams, Charlotte Christian, Jr.

Gage Smith, Lake Norman, Sr.

Designated Hitters

Garrett Michel, East Lincoln, Fr.

Andy Duran, Queens Grant, Sr.

Trey Truitt, East Mecklenburg, Jr.