All-Observer boys lacrosse: Weddington star is player of the year

Weddington High’s James Shipley had a memorable final high school season.

In December, he was most valuable player of Weddington’s 27-14 win over Southeast Guilford in the N.C. 3AA football championship game. It was the Warriors’ second state championship in three years.

Five months later, Shipley was MVP of Weddington’s 16-5 win over Chapel Hill in the N.C. 1A/2A/3A lacrosse final. The Warriors won their third straight title.

Shipley, a University of Pennsylvania signee, had four goals and three assists in the final.





On Friday, the Weddington senior was named the Charlotte Observer boys’ lacrosse player of the year. This season, the two-time All-American had 49 goals and 42 assists. He was a first-team all-state pick and Conference 14 player of the year.

For his career, Shipley had 293 points, including 147 goals and 146 assists.

▪ Weddington’s Britton Short is the Observer boys’ lacrosse coach of the year after leading the Warriors to a three-peat.

The Warriors outscored their opponents 236 to 97 this season and lost only one game to Dublin (Ohio) Coffman 8-6 in March.

Weddington won 11 straight games to claim their third consecutive state title.

The Warriors are 54-4 in the past three seasons.

First Team

Attackers

Tucker Goodelle, Lake Norman, Jr.: Villanova commit, first-team all-state pick (4A); conference 13 offensive player of the year had 47 goals, 14 assists, 35 groundballs.

Andrew Kelly, Myers Park, Sr.: Army signee, first-team all-state pick (4A), Conference 15 offensive player of the year had 40 goals, 28 groundballs.

Matt Bohmer, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.: St. Joseph’s University signee, first-team all-state pick had 66 goals, 40 groundballs.

Cade Caggiano, Ardrey Kell, So.: Second-team all-state performer scored a school-record 83 goals, also had 49 assists for 4A state runner-up squad.

Jackson Price, Ardrey Kell, So.: Third-team all-state performer led the state with 76 assists, set a school-record with 135 points, also scoring 59 goals.

A.J. Todaro, Weddington, Sr.: Binghamton University signee led the state champion Warriors with 50 goals.

Cole Jessey, Providence Day, So.: All-state pick led Chargers with 56 goals, 37 assists for NCISAA I Division semifinalist.

Midfielders/Attackers

Will Canata, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: Lenoir Rhyne signee, first-team all-state (3A) pick led Mavericks with 47 goals.

Nick Rizzo, Hough, Jr.: High Point commit, second-team all-state pick a major force for Huskies’ offense with 53 goals, 51 assists.

Luca Lutzel, SouthLake Christian, Jr.: All-state performer had 56 goals, 23 assists, 52 groundballs to lead Eagles to NCISAA Division I state title.

Midfielders

James Shipley, Weddington, Sr.: University of Pennsylvania signee was the 1A A/2A/3A state championship game’s MVP, two-time All-American; first-team all-state pick (3A), Conference 14 player of the year pouring in 49 goals, dishing out 42 assists.

Trevor Kelly, Myers Park, Jr.: first-team all-state pick had 27 goals, 38 groundballs, 22 takeaways.

Jack McGuire, Fort Mill, Sr.: Mercer signee, all-state performer had 45 goals, 38 assists, 39 groundballs to lead Yellow Jackets to S.C. 5A state championship.

Travis Maynard, Lake Norman, Jr.: Towson University commit, 1st-team all-state selection had 20 goals, 19 assists.

Emmett Houlihan, Marvin Ridge, So.: second-team all-state pick was a force for the Mavericks’ offense with 32 goals, 21 assists.

Graham Mitchell, Charlotte Country Day, Sr.: Bucs’ all-state attacker led NCISAA Division I state runner-up team with 42 goals.

Will Shipley, Weddington, So: first-team, all-state pick (3A) had 20 goals, 26 assists for state champion Warriors, also an all-state running back for Weddington’s state championship football team.

Faceoff

Collin Hoben, Charlotte Latin, Sr.: High Point signee, U.S. Lacrosse All-American, all-state pick had 21 goals; won 86 percent of his faceoffs.

Drew Elder, Lake Norman, Jr.: Ohio State commit, two-time All-American; first-team all-state selection had 38 goals, 82 groundballs, won 74 percent of his faceoffs.

Defenders

Brendan Flynn, Ardrey Kell, Sr.: Denison University signee, USILA All-American, first-team all-state pick (4A) Conference 15 player of the year had 50 groundballs to lead 4A state runner-up, Knights’ defense.

Colby Barsz, Weddington, Jr.: Towson commit, first-team all-state pick (3A) was a shutdown defender for Warriors, recording 52 groundballs, 32 takeaways.

Patrick Collins, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.: Richmond signee, first-team all-state selection led Cougars’ defense with 62 groundballs, 52 takeaways.

Tanner Cox, Weddington, Sr.: Cleveland State signee, second-team all-state (3A) defender was a big for Warriors’ defense with 48 groundballs.

Caidin Biggers, Fort Mill, Sr.: Yellow Jackets’ standout defender/long stick midfielder led S.C. 5A state champions with 68 groundballs.

Goalkeepers

Andrew Miller, Weddington, So.: first-team all-state (3A) goaltender had 172 saves, saving nearly 68 percent of the shots on goal this season.

Gage Turner, Ardrey Kell, So.: first-team all-state pick (4A) had 167 saves, saving 65 percent of the shots on goal.

Player of the Year: James Shipley, Weddington.

Coach of the Year: Britton Short, Weddington.

Second Team

Attackers

Zach Terry, Fort Mill, Jr.

Micah Stechmiller, Lake Norman Charter, Sr.

Ryan Gunderson, Sun Valley, Jr.

Trenton Wylie, Fort Mill, Sr.

Zach Skidmore, Nation Ford, Jr.

Midfielders

Jack Makarewicz, Marvin Ridge, Jr.

Conner Baucom, Fort Mill, Sr.

Zach O’Bryan, SouthLake Christian, Sr.

Adam Tibbals, Ardrey Kell, Sr.

Pierce Memmel, Patton, Sr.

Brandon Webster, Lake Norman Charter, Jr.

Faceoff

George Kalos, Hough, Fr.

Defenders

Jared Papke, Weddington, Sr.

Justin Moore, Marvin Ridge, Sr.

Trey Getner, Hough, Sr.

Austin Trimble, Providence, Sr.

Mike Debbout, Fort Mill, Jr.

Sean Krupa, Charlotte Country Day, Sr.

Goalkeepers

Nolan Fauchier, Providence Day, Sr.

Paul Reidy, Charlotte Catholic, So.

Ethan Hofert, Lake Norman, Jr.