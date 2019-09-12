Charlotte Catholic star running back transfers to Gaston County School

Charlotte Catholic wins 3A championship Charlotte Catholic repeated as NCHSAA 3A state champions Saturday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Catholic repeated as NCHSAA 3A state champions Saturday

A star high school running back from Charlotte Catholic will finish his senior season in Gaston County.

Senior running back Lamagea McDowell, who is 6-foot-2, 228-pounds, has enrolled at Gastonia’s Hunter Huss High, Huss athletics director Steve Gardner told the Observer.

Gardner said McDowell had been cleared by the N.C. High School Athletic Association and Gaston County Schools and will play in the Huskies’ home game Friday with Hickory.

Huss (1-1) dropped out of the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week after losing 35-0 to No. 2 Vance.

Charlotte Catholic athletics director Kevin Christmas said the Cougars would miss McDowell, who led the N.C. 3A state champion Cougars in rushing last season with 1,270 yards.

Christmas and Gardner would not elaborate on why McDowell was leaving. Efforts to reach his mother, a 2003 Huss graduate, were unsuccessful. Sources told the Observer the move had to do with McDowell’s difficulty in getting to Catholic’s campus in south Charlotte each day.

McDowell had attended Catholic since the start of ninth grade, Christmas said.

“We wish him nothing but the best,” Christmas said. “He’s always been a part of our family and always will be.”

In three games at Catholic this season, McDowell ran 44 times for 173 yards and two touchdowns. 247 Sports ranks McDowell the No. 85 overall prospect in North Carolina and a 3-star (out of 5) overall. McDowell has college offers from Campbell, Charlotte, Liberty, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky.