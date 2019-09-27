Friday’s top high school football performers for September 27, 2019

Country Day QB Russell Tabor gets chance he always dreamt of A lifer at Charlotte Country Day, junior quarterback Russell Tabor would watch the team play as a kid, and win big, and dreamt of the day he would get his chance. A year ago, he led the Bucs to its first state title since 2010. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A lifer at Charlotte Country Day, junior quarterback Russell Tabor would watch the team play as a kid, and win big, and dreamt of the day he would get his chance. A year ago, he led the Bucs to its first state title since 2010.

Jaheim Covington, Richmond Senior: six carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Purnell Swett. The game was called early due to weather. Covington averaged 22.5 yards per attempt.

Drake Maye, Myers Park: In a 59-0 win over Garinger, Maye connected on 12-of-19 passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns.

Russell Tabor, Charlotte Country Day: In a 26-14 win over Charlotte Christian, Tabor threw for 163 yards and a score. He ran for another. Country Day ended a nine-game conference losing streak, beating the defending Division I state champions.

Varney Farhnbullah, Concord Cox Mill: led his team to a 42-21 win over Mount Pleasant after being down 21-7. Farhnbullah completed 15-of-19 passes for 312 yards and five touchdowns. He ran for 25 yards and hit receiver Barry Robertson five times for 168 yards and two scores.

Trenton Simpson, Mallard Creek: The Auburn recruit at linebacker starred on both sides of the ball in a 17-7 win over Vance. Simpson had a one-handed catch for 22 yards plus a 1-yard scoring run on back-to-back plays to give his team an insurmountable 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

▪ The next vote for Observer player of the week will begin Monday, Sept. 30. Coaches nominate players to the Observer, which releases a complete list of nominees, then a “#BIG5” list of finalists, whom fans can vote for.