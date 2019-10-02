R-S Central soccer star: it’s ‘an honor’ to be first Observer athlete of the week

SHARE COPY LINK

R-S Central High School soccer star Austin Alexander is the first Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

The award is open to all fall prep sports participants not playing football. The Observer released a list of nominees Monday, followed shortly by a #BIG5 list of finalists. Readers then voted for the five finalists.

Alexander received nearly 21,000 of the nearly 50,000 votes cast.

“This is an honor,” Alexander said. “This is a great honor.”

Alexander, a 5-foot-11 senior forward, leads North Carolina this season with 35 goals for R-S Central, which was 10-2 heading into Wednesday’s match at Lawndale Burns. Alexander, who scored 23 goals as a junior, is No. 9 nationally in scoring this season.

This season, he has scored four goals in four separate games and he had seven goals against Brevard on Aug. 21.

“I caught fire in one game,” Alexander said. “It was the first game at home. I took advantage of what my teammates gave me, and it was good to get the ball in the back of the net as many times as I did.”

▪ A new list of nominees for athlete of the week will posted Monday, Oct. 7 with #BIG5 finalists and the vote to follow. To see this week’s voting totals, click here