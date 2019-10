SHARE COPY LINK

In Friday’s 31-13 win over Butler, Myers Park High wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad made a memorable third quarter catch to give his team a 21-7 lead.

It appeared that Muhammad, a Texas A&M recruit, stepped out of bounds before making the catch, which should’ve negated it, but the officials counted the score.

Muhammad finished with five catches for 69 yards and a score.

Video courtesy WBTV.

