VOTE for Charlotte Observer prep athlete of the week l 10.13.19

AL Brown golfer Vanessa Wightman Special to the Observer

Here are your #BIG5 finalists for Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week. The voting poll is below.

Each week, the Observer releases a list of nominees for the award. The nominee listed is whittled down to a #BIG5 list of finalists and readers are then allowed to vote.

The winner is featured in the newspaper and on its website.

Sophie Fischer, Nation Ford volleyball: The 6-foot-5 outside hitter earned the Wando Invitational’s most valuable player (MVP) award for her efforts in helping Falcons win the event Oct. 11-12. Fischer, a University of North Carolina commit, led the Falcons (37-5-1) to four wins and a tie at Wando, defeating Porter Gaud 2-0 in the finals.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Halle Futch, Myers Park tennis: The Myers Park senior won her third straight Southwestern 4A conference doubles’ title, teaming with Mustangs’ teammate Carson Weber Oct. 10. Futch and Weber beat Myers Park teammates Meredyth Barr and Mia Basinger in the doubles’ championship match.

Futch, who has lost only one doubles’ match in the last three years, is 19-3 overall this year, and 99-11 in her Myer Park tennis career, including 43-5 in doubles’ play. The Myers Park girls’ tennis team is 77-3 in Futch’s career, including a 4A state title and two, 4A state runner-up finishes.

Patrick Hannagan, Pine Lake Prep soccer: The Pine Lake Prep senior goalie went 160 minutes of play in two games without giving up a goal last week. Hannagan held Mountain Island Charter scoreless for all 70 minutes he played in goal (came out last 10 minutes) in an 8-1 win Oct. 7.

Two days later, Hannagan didn’t allow a goal for 90 minutes, including regulation and overtime, saving two penalty kicks to help Pine Lake Prep beat rival Community School of Davidson 3-2.

The Pride’s two wins helped Pine Lake Prep (10-4-2) vault into first place in the PAC 7, 1A conference (7-1).

Gio Martinez, Butler Soccer: The Butler senior midfielder had three goals and one assist in two critical Southwestern 4A (SW4A) conference wins to help the Bulldogs (11-5, 6-2) remain in a three-way tie for first-place with Myers Park and Porter Ridge.

Martinez accounted for both goals with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win at East Mecklenburg Oct. 7. The next day, Martinez had two more scores in a 4-1 win at Rocky River.

Vanessa Wightman, A.L. Brown Girls’ Golf: The A.L. Brown golfer shot a 53 in a match against Concord at The Club at Irish Creek to bring her season scoring average below 55 to become the first Wonders’ freshman in school history to qualify for the regional play.

Wightman also shot a 55 against Northwest Cabarrus in a match also played at Irish Creek, Oct. 7.

If you cannot see poll on mobile, click here