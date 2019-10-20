Vote now for Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week

It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

This week, the Observer is changing the format. Instead of releasing a long list of nominees followed by five finalists, the newspaper has increased the number of finalists to 10. They are listed below.

You can vote as often as you like. The winner will be selected Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Here are the nominees.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Josh Colston, Providence soccer: The Providence senior scored the game-winning goal on a header to help the Panthers (12-3-2) win at rival, Ardrey Kell, Oct. 17. Colston also had a goal in Providence 6-1 win over Olympic, Oct. 15.

Colston also plays wide receiver on the Panthers’ football team and had a touchdown catch most recently in Providence’s 45-6 win over Berry, Oct. 4.

Luke Morgan, Charlotte Latin soccer: The junior scored the game-winning goal with 4:30 left in the Hawks’ 2-1, NCISAA 4A state quarterfinal victory Oct. 18. Morgan, who usually plays midfield, moved to forward for the first time in second half of the Providence Day win. Latin will now host Wesleyan Christian in the state semifinals Tuesday.

Morgan has two goals and five assists for Charlotte Latin (16-2) this season.

Riya Modak, Cox Mill golf: The junior aced the 119-yard, par-3, 7th-hole at Skybrook Golf Club to help the Chargers win the South Piedmont conference (SPC) tournament Oct. 14. Modak’s hole-in-one helped her to a round of 74 to earn SPC runner-up honors.

Cox Mill junior Elizabeth Lohbauer was the SPC champion (shooting a 73) and was named SPC player of the year.

Amanda Sambach, Cannon School: The Cannon School junior shot a seven-under par, 65, with seven birdies in her roun to win the CISAA conference championship at Providence Country Club, Oct. 15. Sambach, a University of Virginia commit, is also one of the top junior golfers in the country. She is ranked No. 3 in the nation by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and No. 1 in the state by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).

Jadyn Kadyk, Watauga tennis: The Watauga senior won the 3A West Regional singles’ title, beating Kings Mountain’s Madeline Frye, 6-1, 6-0, in the finals at Hickory High, Oct. 19.

Kadyk, who is 15-0 this season, hasn’t lost a set this year. She has lost just seven games.

Rose Kenny, Charlotte Catholic: The Charlotte Catholic senior won the 3A Midwest Regional title, beating Cox Mill’s Hannah Jiang, 6-3, 6-4 the finals at Les Myers Park in Concord, Oct. 19. Kenny, who didn’t lose a game in the first three matches at regionals, is 21-1 in singles’ play this season.

Kenny, a Division I tennis recruit, now looks to defend her 3A state singles’ title this week.

Jenna Thompson, South Mecklenburg: The South Mecklenburg senior continued her dominance winning the 4A West Regional title losing only one game in her four (regional) matches at Ardrey Kell, Oct. 18-19.

Thompson beat Myers Park’s Elyse Duley, 6-0, 6-0, in the 4A West Regional finals.

Thompson, who is a perfect 75-0 in her South Mecklenburg singles’ career (14-0 this year), will now attempt to become only the fifth girl in NCHSAA state history to win four straight state (singles) championships, when she opens as the No. 1 seed at states this weekend (Oct. 25-26).

Christian Landis, Providence Day cross-country: The Providence Day junior won his second straight CISAA cross country title, while leading the Chargers’ team to their 20th league championship in a row at McAlpine Park Oct. 15.

Landis ran a 15:46.90 to win the individual CISAA title by 15 seconds as Providence Day runners took six of the top seven finishes in the same meet.

Providence Day has had 51 all-conference runners in their 20-year reign as CISAA conference champions, according to Chargers’ coach, Ben Hovis.

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian cross-country: The Metrolina Christian seventh grader ran a 20:32 to win the Metrolina Athletic conference (MAC) title at McAlpine Park Oct. 17.

Miller, one of six Warriors’ girls to finish in the top eight, also helped the Metrolina Christian girls’ cross country team to its fifth straight MAC title, posting the second best score (19 points) in the 20-year history of the league meet.

Sarah Minges, Myers Park field hockey: The Myers Park senior led the Mustangs to their 16th straight victory getting it done on both the offensive and defensive sides of the field in an 8-0 win at Providence, Oct. 15.

Minges, who plays center back, led the Myers Park defense to their 11th shutout in the last 16 games, as the Mustangs have outscored their opponents 104-5 in that same span.

Meanwhile, Minges also had a goal and two assists in the Providence win.

Minges, a Davidson College commit, has six goals and six assists for Myers Park this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through October 20.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

If you cannot see the poll on mobile, click here