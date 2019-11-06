High School Sports

Rosters for Mecklenburg County high school football all-star game announced

Rosters are set for the inaugural Queen City Senior Bowl.

The game, featuring senior high school football players in Mecklenburg County, will be played 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21. It’s the same day as the annual Shrine Bowl all-star game in Spartanburg, S.C., but the site for the Queen City game will be announced later.

After expenses, all proceeds will go to Charlotte’s Metro School, which works with cognitively disabled students who have autism, visual and hearing impairments.

The Shrine Bowl, which was was held in Charlotte from 1937-2000, has raised more than $75 million for Shriner’s Hospitals since its inception.

This year, 11 Mecklenburg County players made the Shrine Bowl, up from seven in 2018 and four in 2017.

The Queen City game is exclusively for seniors from Mecklenburg County’s public and private schools who didn’t get picked for the Shrine Bowl or other postseason all-star games. There will be two 40-man rosters, coached by Butler High’s Brian Hales (East) and Providence Day’s Adam Hastings (West).

West Roster

First nameLast nameSchoolPos.
Donta ArmstrongVanceTE
LashawnAudreyGaringerDB
JB AwolowoCharlotte ChristianDB
ChrisBaileyGaringerTE
BenariBlackWest Charlotte LB
MelsyBonillaIndependenceOL
MichaelCartwrtightVictory ChristianH-Back
Cody CaterProvidence DayQB
CharlesCharnockProvidenceOL
Jackson ConcannonProvidence DayDL
QuentinCooperCountry DayDB
Silas CruseWest CharlotteQB
EdwardDellingerCountry DayK/P
Daniel EuryWest MeckOL
QuincyEvansBerryOL
DelmarGlazeWest MeckOL
JadenGoodmanLake Norman CharterWR
ZekeHinklemanEast MeckDL
ColeHookerNorth MeckDB
IwuanJacksonWest CharlotteRB
Logan JonesCharlotte ChristianWR
Keydrell LewisMallard CreekOL
MarquiLoweryVanceDB
CJMcCrayMallard CreekLB
RicoMcDonaldWest MeckDL
ArabeeMuslimMallard CreekOL
DustinNollerMallard CreekQB
Jordan PayneVanceWR
StephenPayneCountry DayDB
JabinReidNorth MeckDL
MichaiRileyVanceWR
Sir AllenStokesEast MeckLB
NathanStrotherBerryWR
SolomonSuttonVanceLB
JulianSwannCountry DayDL
JmariTaylorWest MeckRB
Dylan TuckerVanceDB
Shai WheelerIndependenceWR
AndrewWilksCountry DayLB
QuentinWilliamsMallard CreekDL

East Roster

First nameLast nameSchoolPos.
KalilAlexanderRocky RiverLB
WillAukerArdrey KellDL
Reggie BowmanButlerDB
Jordan BrownMyers ParkDB
WilliamCastroHardingOL
DevinChandlerHoughWR
Akiel CrossSouth MeckLB
JacksonEdwardsCharlotte LatinOL
MarquiseFlemingOlympicDL
Twan Flip JrMyers ParkWR
Brian GrierRocky RiverLB
KoreyHaileyRocky RiverQB
Michael HetzelArdrey KellWR
DurrellJohnsonMountain IslandDB
Bryce JordanOlympicDB
JaredJosephArdrey KellQB
OwenKenneyHopewellWR
KwesiKyeifordjourHoughH-Back
First NameLast NameSchoolPosition
Vy’ShonnLawrenceHopewellDL
LucaLutzelSouthlake ChristianDB
LoganMauldinMyers ParkTE
BarruttiMazanguHardingDL
Cade McCoyArdrey KellOL
CameronMcGillOlympicOL
IsaiahMcilwainRocky RiverWR
ParkerMendenhallMyers ParkOL
StormMonroeHoughLB
JacalynMorrisonButlerDB
Tim NewmanMyers ParkRB
John ParkButlerDL
TreyRichburgButlerOL
ColbySchaefersOlympicK
ChristianSellersMountain IslandDL
TorricelliSimpkinsOlympicOL
AdamSzaboArdrey KellOL
Austin TolberCharlotte LatinLB
QuanWebberSouth MeckWR
Jamal WorthyButlerRB
ZaneZilinskiOlympicP
GavinZinkilCharlotte CatholicDB
