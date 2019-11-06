Rosters for Mecklenburg County high school football all-star game announced

Rosters are set for the inaugural Queen City Senior Bowl.

The game, featuring senior high school football players in Mecklenburg County, will be played 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21. It’s the same day as the annual Shrine Bowl all-star game in Spartanburg, S.C., but the site for the Queen City game will be announced later.

After expenses, all proceeds will go to Charlotte’s Metro School, which works with cognitively disabled students who have autism, visual and hearing impairments.

The Shrine Bowl, which was was held in Charlotte from 1937-2000, has raised more than $75 million for Shriner’s Hospitals since its inception.

This year, 11 Mecklenburg County players made the Shrine Bowl, up from seven in 2018 and four in 2017.

The Queen City game is exclusively for seniors from Mecklenburg County’s public and private schools who didn’t get picked for the Shrine Bowl or other postseason all-star games. There will be two 40-man rosters, coached by Butler High’s Brian Hales (East) and Providence Day’s Adam Hastings (West).

West Roster

First name Last name School Pos. Donta Armstrong Vance TE Lashawn Audrey Garinger DB JB Awolowo Charlotte Christian DB Chris Bailey Garinger TE Benari Black West Charlotte LB Melsy Bonilla Independence OL Michael Cartwrtight Victory Christian H-Back Cody Cater Providence Day QB Charles Charnock Providence OL Jackson Concannon Providence Day DL Quentin Cooper Country Day DB Silas Cruse West Charlotte QB Edward Dellinger Country Day K/P Daniel Eury West Meck OL Quincy Evans Berry OL Delmar Glaze West Meck OL Jaden Goodman Lake Norman Charter WR Zeke Hinkleman East Meck DL Cole Hooker North Meck DB Iwuan Jackson West Charlotte RB Logan Jones Charlotte Christian WR Keydrell Lewis Mallard Creek OL Marqui Lowery Vance DB CJ McCray Mallard Creek LB Rico McDonald West Meck DL Arabee Muslim Mallard Creek OL Dustin Noller Mallard Creek QB Jordan Payne Vance WR Stephen Payne Country Day DB Jabin Reid North Meck DL Michai Riley Vance WR Sir Allen Stokes East Meck LB Nathan Strother Berry WR Solomon Sutton Vance LB Julian Swann Country Day DL Jmari Taylor West Meck RB Dylan Tucker Vance DB Shai Wheeler Independence WR Andrew Wilks Country Day LB Quentin Williams Mallard Creek DL

East Roster

First name Last name School Pos. Kalil Alexander Rocky River LB Will Auker Ardrey Kell DL Reggie Bowman Butler DB Jordan Brown Myers Park DB William Castro Harding OL Devin Chandler Hough WR Akiel Cross South Meck LB Jackson Edwards Charlotte Latin OL Marquise Fleming Olympic DL Twan Flip Jr Myers Park WR Brian Grier Rocky River LB Korey Hailey Rocky River QB Michael Hetzel Ardrey Kell WR Durrell Johnson Mountain Island DB Bryce Jordan Olympic DB Jared Joseph Ardrey Kell QB Owen Kenney Hopewell WR Kwesi Kyeifordjour Hough H-Back First Name Last Name School Position Vy’Shonn Lawrence Hopewell DL Luca Lutzel Southlake Christian DB Logan Mauldin Myers Park TE Barrutti Mazangu Harding DL Cade McCoy Ardrey Kell OL Cameron McGill Olympic OL Isaiah Mcilwain Rocky River WR Parker Mendenhall Myers Park OL Storm Monroe Hough LB Jacalyn Morrison Butler DB Tim Newman Myers Park RB John Park Butler DL Trey Richburg Butler OL Colby Schaefers Olympic K Christian Sellers Mountain Island DL Torricelli Simpkins Olympic OL Adam Szabo Ardrey Kell OL Austin Tolber Charlotte Latin LB Quan Webber South Meck WR Jamal Worthy Butler RB Zane Zilinski Olympic P Gavin Zinkil Charlotte Catholic DB