High School Sports
Rosters for Mecklenburg County high school football all-star game announced
Rosters are set for the inaugural Queen City Senior Bowl.
The game, featuring senior high school football players in Mecklenburg County, will be played 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21. It’s the same day as the annual Shrine Bowl all-star game in Spartanburg, S.C., but the site for the Queen City game will be announced later.
After expenses, all proceeds will go to Charlotte’s Metro School, which works with cognitively disabled students who have autism, visual and hearing impairments.
The Shrine Bowl, which was was held in Charlotte from 1937-2000, has raised more than $75 million for Shriner’s Hospitals since its inception.
This year, 11 Mecklenburg County players made the Shrine Bowl, up from seven in 2018 and four in 2017.
The Queen City game is exclusively for seniors from Mecklenburg County’s public and private schools who didn’t get picked for the Shrine Bowl or other postseason all-star games. There will be two 40-man rosters, coached by Butler High’s Brian Hales (East) and Providence Day’s Adam Hastings (West).
West Roster
|First name
|Last name
|School
|Pos.
|Donta
|Armstrong
|Vance
|TE
|Lashawn
|Audrey
|Garinger
|DB
|JB
|Awolowo
|Charlotte Christian
|DB
|Chris
|Bailey
|Garinger
|TE
|Benari
|Black
|West Charlotte
|LB
|Melsy
|Bonilla
|Independence
|OL
|Michael
|Cartwrtight
|Victory Christian
|H-Back
|Cody
|Cater
|Providence Day
|QB
|Charles
|Charnock
|Providence
|OL
|Jackson
|Concannon
|Providence Day
|DL
|Quentin
|Cooper
|Country Day
|DB
|Silas
|Cruse
|West Charlotte
|QB
|Edward
|Dellinger
|Country Day
|K/P
|Daniel
|Eury
|West Meck
|OL
|Quincy
|Evans
|Berry
|OL
|Delmar
|Glaze
|West Meck
|OL
|Jaden
|Goodman
|Lake Norman Charter
|WR
|Zeke
|Hinkleman
|East Meck
|DL
|Cole
|Hooker
|North Meck
|DB
|Iwuan
|Jackson
|West Charlotte
|RB
|Logan
|Jones
|Charlotte Christian
|WR
|Keydrell
|Lewis
|Mallard Creek
|OL
|Marqui
|Lowery
|Vance
|DB
|CJ
|McCray
|Mallard Creek
|LB
|Rico
|McDonald
|West Meck
|DL
|Arabee
|Muslim
|Mallard Creek
|OL
|Dustin
|Noller
|Mallard Creek
|QB
|Jordan
|Payne
|Vance
|WR
|Stephen
|Payne
|Country Day
|DB
|Jabin
|Reid
|North Meck
|DL
|Michai
|Riley
|Vance
|WR
|Sir Allen
|Stokes
|East Meck
|LB
|Nathan
|Strother
|Berry
|WR
|Solomon
|Sutton
|Vance
|LB
|Julian
|Swann
|Country Day
|DL
|Jmari
|Taylor
|West Meck
|RB
|Dylan
|Tucker
|Vance
|DB
|Shai
|Wheeler
|Independence
|WR
|Andrew
|Wilks
|Country Day
|LB
|Quentin
|Williams
|Mallard Creek
|DL
East Roster
|First name
|Last name
|School
|Pos.
|Kalil
|Alexander
|Rocky River
|LB
|Will
|Auker
|Ardrey Kell
|DL
|Reggie
|Bowman
|Butler
|DB
|Jordan
|Brown
|Myers Park
|DB
|William
|Castro
|Harding
|OL
|Devin
|Chandler
|Hough
|WR
|Akiel
|Cross
|South Meck
|LB
|Jackson
|Edwards
|Charlotte Latin
|OL
|Marquise
|Fleming
|Olympic
|DL
|Twan
|Flip Jr
|Myers Park
|WR
|Brian
|Grier
|Rocky River
|LB
|Korey
|Hailey
|Rocky River
|QB
|Michael
|Hetzel
|Ardrey Kell
|WR
|Durrell
|Johnson
|Mountain Island
|DB
|Bryce
|Jordan
|Olympic
|DB
|Jared
|Joseph
|Ardrey Kell
|QB
|Owen
|Kenney
|Hopewell
|WR
|Kwesi
|Kyeifordjour
|Hough
|H-Back
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Position
|Vy’Shonn
|Lawrence
|Hopewell
|DL
|Luca
|Lutzel
|Southlake Christian
|DB
|Logan
|Mauldin
|Myers Park
|TE
|Barrutti
|Mazangu
|Harding
|DL
|Cade
|McCoy
|Ardrey Kell
|OL
|Cameron
|McGill
|Olympic
|OL
|Isaiah
|Mcilwain
|Rocky River
|WR
|Parker
|Mendenhall
|Myers Park
|OL
|Storm
|Monroe
|Hough
|LB
|Jacalyn
|Morrison
|Butler
|DB
|Tim
|Newman
|Myers Park
|RB
|John
|Park
|Butler
|DL
|Trey
|Richburg
|Butler
|OL
|Colby
|Schaefers
|Olympic
|K
|Christian
|Sellers
|Mountain Island
|DL
|Torricelli
|Simpkins
|Olympic
|OL
|Adam
|Szabo
|Ardrey Kell
|OL
|Austin
|Tolber
|Charlotte Latin
|LB
|Quan
|Webber
|South Meck
|WR
|Jamal
|Worthy
|Butler
|RB
|Zane
|Zilinski
|Olympic
|P
|Gavin
|Zinkil
|Charlotte Catholic
|DB
Comments