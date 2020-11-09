There’s a new No. 1 in the All-North Carolina prep football ranking

The preseason No. 1 team in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer high school football ranking is back at the top.

Charlotte Christian beat Providence Day Friday and regained the top spot from Providence Day, which had been No. 1 for several weeks.

Providence Day unseated Charlotte Christian, the three-time state champion, with an upset win earlier this year.

Both teams have NC Independent Schools playoff games Friday and could set up a third meeting, for a state championship, Nov. 20 at Charlotte Christian.

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Charlotte Christian (IND) 4-1 2 2. Providence Day (IND) 4-1 1 3. Harrells Christian (IND) 7-0 3 4. Rabun Gap (IND) 6-1 4 5. Cabarrus Warriors (IND) 5-2 5

Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Christ School (IND, 4-2); Charlotte Country Day (IND, 2-3)