Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Sports

There’s a new No. 1 in the All-North Carolina prep football ranking

The preseason No. 1 team in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer high school football ranking is back at the top.

Charlotte Christian beat Providence Day Friday and regained the top spot from Providence Day, which had been No. 1 for several weeks.

Providence Day unseated Charlotte Christian, the three-time state champion, with an upset win earlier this year.

Both teams have NC Independent Schools playoff games Friday and could set up a third meeting, for a state championship, Nov. 20 at Charlotte Christian.

Rk.School (Cl)Rec.Prvs.
1.Charlotte Christian (IND)4-12
2.Providence Day (IND)4-11
3.Harrells Christian (IND)7-03
4.Rabun Gap (IND)6-14
5.Cabarrus Warriors (IND)5-25

Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Christ School (IND, 4-2); Charlotte Country Day (IND, 2-3)

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service