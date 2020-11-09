High School Sports
There’s a new No. 1 in the All-North Carolina prep football ranking
The preseason No. 1 team in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer high school football ranking is back at the top.
Charlotte Christian beat Providence Day Friday and regained the top spot from Providence Day, which had been No. 1 for several weeks.
Providence Day unseated Charlotte Christian, the three-time state champion, with an upset win earlier this year.
Both teams have NC Independent Schools playoff games Friday and could set up a third meeting, for a state championship, Nov. 20 at Charlotte Christian.
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec.
|Prvs.
|1.
|Charlotte Christian (IND)
|4-1
|2
|2.
|Providence Day (IND)
|4-1
|1
|3.
|Harrells Christian (IND)
|7-0
|3
|4.
|Rabun Gap (IND)
|6-1
|4
|5.
|Cabarrus Warriors (IND)
|5-2
|5
Dropped out: None. Also receiving consideration: Christ School (IND, 4-2); Charlotte Country Day (IND, 2-3)
