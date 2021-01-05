‘I’ve not played in 3 months.’ Why this CMS star relishes the return of basketball.

Rocky River High star basketball player Calik Thomas’ nickname is “Duke.”

Thomas likes the ACC basketball team in Durham, but the nickname came from his grandfather who loved the late actor John Wayne. Wayne was famously called “The Duke,” a moniker he picked up as a youth.

At Rocky River, Thomas became a three-name star (Calik Duke Thomas) last season, when he averaged 19 points and eight rebounds, reigning down a series of 20-plus point games on opponents. As a junior, the 6-foot-3 Thomas shot 54 percent from the field and made 48 percent of his 3-point attempts — 54 in all.

“I think he’s one of the most underrated players in the state of North Carolina,” Rocky River coach Donald Kirby said. “He’s a team-first guy who can play multiple positions. I think his upside is tremendous and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Thomas and Rocky River open the 2021 basketball season Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against Butler. The two teams play in the Southwestern 4A conference and are separated by less than nine miles.

It’s not a typical season opener, Kirby said, to be playing your rival in a conference game.

But this isn’t a typical season.

Shortened season, heightened expectations

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association canceled high school sports last March and canceled its 2020 high school basketball state championship games, declaring co-champions among eastern and western regional winners.

It also pushed the start of the 2020 football season to February. So far, three NCHSAA sports — cross-country, volleyball and swimming — have begun, but basketball is the first major sport to launch since the first reported coronavirus case in the state was announced on March 3.

On Wednesday, players and coaches will wear masks, teams will get additional timeouts to catch their breath and there will be no jump balls.

There will be a shortened 14-game regular-season, down from 23. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be playing almost all conference games. And there will be very few fans. Only 25 will be allowed per game. Most CMS schools have been equipped with special cameras to stream games on the NFHS Network to allow additional fans and families to watch.

“It’s a sprint,” Kirby said. “It’s definitely different, in the aspect of preparation time. It’s about being creative to use your time with your team and have chemistry. But this (additional time before the season) has allowed teams to really get to know each other and build real relationships and bonds that will last.”

Kirby said he was worried about having a season at all, and said he’s thankful for the chance to coach -- mask or not.

“I knew the powers that be were working hard,” he said, “but you’ve got to be nervous with this COVID virus. You don’t know what to expect.”

Despite that, Kirby is optimistic.

“I think we’ll finish (the season),” he said. “There may be some cancellations and re-doing of the schedule, but I think we’ll finish.”

Plans for a big senior season

Thomas can’t wait to play.

He missed a lot of the summer due to a nagging ankle injury which kept him out of travel basketball. And the summer before a players’ senior year is generally seen as the most important in terms of college recruiting.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve played,” he said. “I’ve not played in two or three months.”

Thomas said he talked to coaches at Division II national power Queens and Division I Coastal Carolina recently, but doesn’t have any offers.

Yet.

He’s hoping for a big finish to his high school career that will be filled with winning games and earning that college scholarship.

“Last year,” he said, “I was getting shots up and stuff and I worked on my game and I got better. It was really my confidence. My sophomore year, I was not taking as many shots as I should be taking. Last year, surprised me a little bit.

“Now, I feel like I’m going to step up and be more of a leader of the team and lead the team in the right way. We’ve got a good coach and he’s pushing us to play together. He’s letting us play freely and stressing the defensive end. If the defense is good, everything else will take care of itself.”

Thomas said playing in a mask will be a little tough, and he’s mixed on playing in front of so few fans. He thinks it’ll be easier to perform without the noise.

“It’ll be a setting where you’re more comfortable,” he said. “You aren’t hearing too much yelling. I like the fans (but) I feel like, game-wise, that’s better. The fans do give you energy to make you play better.”

Then, Thomas looked up with a big grin.

“But I’m just glad to playing.”

NCHSAA high school basketball quick facts

▪ 14-game regular-season (2 game limit per week and 1 game limit per day).

▪ Players and coaches will wear masks. There will be no jump ball. The visiting team gets first possession. In case of overtime, a coin flip will determine first possession.

▪ In CMS, junior varsity and varsity teams will play at opposite sites.

▪ In CMS, only 25 fans (not including teams and game personnel) will be permitted in the gym, and the gym will be emptied after the girls’ game, before the boys’ fans are allowed in.

▪ Playoffs begin Feb. 23 with state finals will be March 6.

Wednesday’s area schedule

I-Meck 4A

Hough at Hopewell

Julius Chambers at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at West Charlotte

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Harding at Olympic

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Rocky River

Garinger at Myers Park

Independence at Hickory Ridge

Porter Ridge at East Mecklenburg

Southern Carolina 3A

Marvin Ridge at Monroe

Parkwood at Weddington

Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Sun Valley at Cuthbertson

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Bunker Hill

Hibriten at Draughn

West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard

West Iredell at Patton

PAC 1A

Carolina International at Mountain Island Charter

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Union Academy at Bradford Prep

Southern Piedmont 1A

Lincoln Charter at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Piedmont Community Charter at Christ the King

Nonconference

Asheville School at Cannon School

Chatham Central at Salisbury

East Surry at North Iredell

Jesse Carson at Davie County

Montgomery Central at South Stanly

West Rowan at South Rowan