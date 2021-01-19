Charlotte-area high school basketball standings, schedules

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has decided to put high school basketball on pause until Feb. 15, but area schools will continue with the season this week.

There is a full schedule of games slated this week.

Here are area schedules and standings. Tuesday’s feature game is Cannon School at Covenant Day, a CISAA conference game that will feature several Division I recruits.

AREA SCHEDULE

Tuesday

CISAA

Cannon School at Covenant Day

Sandhills 4A

Richmond Senior at Lumberton

Seventy-First at Purnell Swett

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at Alexander Central

Hickory at Watauga

South Caldwell at McDowell

Big South 3A

Forestview at Hunter Huss

North Gaston at Crest

Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook

North Piedmont 3A

Jesse Carson at Statesville

North Iredell at West Rowan

South Iredell at East Rowan

South Piedmont 3A boys

Central Cabarrus at Concord

Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

South Piedmont 3A girls

A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley

Cuthbertson at Monroe

Parkwood at Piedmont

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant

Montgomery Central at West Stanly

Central Carolina 2A

Lexington at Oak Grove

North Davidson at East Davidson

South Rowan at Ledford

Thomasville at Central Davidson

West Davidson at Salisbury

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Bunker Hill

Fred T. Foard at Hibriten

Patton at East Burke

West Iredell at West Caldwell

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Maiden

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton

North Lincoln at Newton-Conover

West Lincoln at Bandys

Southwestern 2A

Burns at East Gaston

Chase at East Rutherford

South Point at R-S Central

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Concord Academy at Westminster Catawba

Gaston Christian at Gaston Day

Hickory Grove Christian at Metrolina Christian

Northside Christian at SouthLake Christian

Foothills Athletic Conference

Hickory Christian at Davidson Day

University Christian at Statesville Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.

Lake Norman Christian at North Hills Christian

Woodlawn School at Victory Christian (boys)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Ashe County at Elkin

East Wilkes at Alleghany

West Wilkes at North Wilkes

Wilkes Central at Starmount

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Madison County

Mitchell County at Mountain Heritage

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville at Christ the King

Lincoln Charter at Bessemer City

Yadkin Valley 1A

Gray Stone Day at North Moore

North Rowan at Chatham Central

South Davidson at Albemarle

South Stanly at Uwharrie Charter

Nonconference

Charlotte Elite Academy at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

Cramerton Christian at Woodlan Baptist

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Tabernacle Christian at St. Stephens

Wednesday

South Piedmont 3A boys

West Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

South Piedmont 3A girls

Jay M. Robinson at West Cabarrus

Rocky River 2A-3A

Central Academy at Anson County

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Madison County at Polk County

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Carolina International at Langtree charter

Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter

Nonconference

The Burlington School at Moravian Prep

Crest at Shelby

Elevation Prep at Comenius

Hickory Ridge at Cox Mill

Legion Collegiate at Porter Ridge

Word of God Christian at Liberty Heights

Thursday

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory at Freedom

South Piedmont 3A boys

A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at West Cabarrus

South Piedmont 3A girls

Central Cabarrus at Concord

Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

West Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe

Parkwood at Cuthbertson

Piedmont at Weddington

Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

Foothills 2A

Draughn at West Iredell

Fred T. Foard at Patton

Hibriten at Bunker Hill

West Caldwell at East Burke

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at North Lincoln

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Mountain Heritage

Madison County at Mitchell County

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Piedmont Community Charter

Nonconference

Burns at Kings Mountain

Corvian Community at Covenant Classic

Cox Mill at Hickory Ridge

Northside Christian at Carmel Christian

Friday

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Purnell Swett

Lumberton at Scotland County

Pinecrest at Jack Britt

Richmond Senior at Seventy-First

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory at Alexander Central

South Caldwell at St. Stephens

Watauga at Freedom

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at North Gaston

Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer

Kings Mountain at Forestview

North Piedmont 3A

Jesse Carson at West Rowan

North Iredell at South Iredell

Statesville at East Rowan

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County at West Stanly

Forest Hills at Central Academy

Mount Pleasant at Montgomery Central

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Oak Grove

Lexington at Salisbury

South Rowan at North Davidson

Thomasville at Ledford

West Davidson at East Davidson

South Fork 2A

Bandys at Lake Norman Charter

Lincolnton at North Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Maiden

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at East Rutherford

R-S Central at Chase

Shelby at South Point

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Day at Metrolina Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Westminster Catawba

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian

Northside Christian at Concord Academy

Foothills Athletic Conference

Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian

University Christian at Davidson Day

Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.

North Hills Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)

United Faith Christian at Victory Christian

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Starmount at North Wilkes

West Wilkes at Alleghany

Wilkes Central at Ashe County

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Polk County at Avery County

PAC 1A

Langtree Charter at Bradford Prep

Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant Charter

Pine Lake Prep at Carolina International

Union Academy at Community School of Davidson

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King at Lincoln Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at South Stanly

Chatham Central at Gray Stone Day

South Davidson at North Stanly

Uwharrie Charter at North Rowan

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Corvian Community (boys)

Apprentice Academy at Cabarrus Charter

Franklin Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)

Lake Norman at Porter Ridge

North Moore at Faith Christian

Phoenix Montessori at Elevation Prep

Piedmont Community Charter at Cramerton Christian

Surry HomeSchool at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)

Union Grove Christian at Matthews Christian

Saturday

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)

Nonconference

Combine Academy at Trinity Byrnes (boys)

HA Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)

McDowell at Asheville Christian (girls, 2 p.m.; boys, 3:30)

Rabun Gap (GA) School at Carmel Christian (girls, 4 p.m.; boys, 5:30)

South Charlotte Thunder at Davidson Day (boys), 5

Word of God Christian at Lake Norman Christian

AREA STANDINGS

BOYS

(through Sunday’s games)

I-Meck 4A





League W-L All W-L North Mecklenburg (a) 3-0 3-0 Vance (a) 3-0 3-0 Hough (a) 2-1 2-1 West Charlotte (a) 2-1 2-1 Hopewell (a) 1-2 1-2 Lake Norman 0-2 0-2 Mallard Creek (a) 0-2 0-2 Mooresville 0-3 0-3

– season suspended

SoMeck 7 4A





League W-L All W-L Ardrey Kell (a) 3-0 3-0 Harding (a) 1-1 1-1 South Mecklenburg (a) 1-1 1-1 West Mecklenburg (a) 1-1 1-1 Olympic (a) 1-2 1-2 Berry Academy (a) 0-1 1-1 Providence (a) 0-1 0-1

– season suspended

Southwestern 4A





League W-L All W-L Independence (a) 3-0 3-0 Rocky River (a) 2-0 2-0 Porter Ridge 3-1 3-1 Butler (a) 1-2 1-2 East Mecklenburg (a) 1-2 1-2 Hickory Ridge 1-3 1-3 Myers Park (a) 0-1 0-1 Garinger (a) 0-2 0-2

– season suspended

Sandhills 4A





League W-L All W-L Scotland County 2-0 2-0 Hoke County 1-0 1-0 Richmond Senior 1-0 1-0 Pinecrest 0-1 1-0 Fayetteville Britt 0-1 0-1 Fayetteville Seventy-First 0-1 0-1 Purnell Swett 0-2 0-2 Lumberton 0-0 0-0

Northwestern 3A-4A





League W-L All W-L Alexander Central (3A) 2-1 3-1 South Caldwell (4A) 2-1 2-2 McDowell (4A) 2-2 2-2 St. Stephens (3A) 2-2 2-2 Hickory (3A) 1-1 2-1 Freedom (3A) 1-1 1-2 Watauga (3A) 1-3 1-3

Big South 3A





League W-L All W-L Crest 4-0 4-0 Kings Mountain 4-0 4-0 North Gaston 2-2 2-2 Hunter Huss 1-2 2-2 Forestview 1-2 1-3 Stuart Cramer 0-3 0-3 Ashbrook 0-3 0-4

North Piedmont 3A





League W-L All W-L West Rowan 2-0 4-0 Statesville 1-0 1-0 East Rowan 1-1 2-2 Jesse Carson 0-1 1-2 South Iredell 0-2 0-2 North Iredell 0-0 0-0

South Piedmont 3A





League W-L All W-L Cox Mill 4-0 4-0 Central Cabarrus 2-0 2-0 A.L. Brown 2-2 2-2 Concord 2-2 2-2 West Cabarrus 2-2 2-2 Northwest Cabarrus 0-2 0-2 Jay M. Robinson 0-4 0-4

Southern Carolina 3A





League W-L All W-L Weddington 4-0 4-0 Charlotte Catholic 2-1 2-1 Cuthbertson 2-1 2-1 Monroe 1-1 1-1 Marvin Ridge 1-2 1-2 Sun Valley 1-2 1-2 Parkwood 0-4 0-4 Piedmont 0-0 0-0

Rocky River 2A-3A





League W-L All W-L West Stanly (2A) 2-0 4-0 Anson County (2A) 2-0 2-0 Forest Hills (2A) 1-1 3-1 Mount Pleasant (2A) 1-1 2-1 Central Academy (2A) 1-2 1-3 Montgomery Central (3A) 0-2 1-2

Central Carolina 2A





League W-L All W-L North Davidson 1-0 4-0 Ledford 1-0 3-0 Lexington 1-0 2-1 South Rowan 1-0 2-2 Salisbury 1-0 1-3 West Davidson 0-1 2-1 Central Davidson 0-1 2-2 East Davidson 0-1 1-3 Oak Grove 0-1 0-2 Thomasville 0-1 0-2

Foothills 2A





League W-L All W-L East Burke 2-0 2-0 Patton 2-0 2-0 Hibriten 1-0 1-0 West Caldwell 2-1 2-1 Draughn 0-1 0-1 West Iredell 0-1 0-1 Bunker Hill 0-2 0-2 Fred T. Foard 0-2 0-2

South Fork 2A





League W-L All W-L East Lincoln 3-0 3-0 North Lincoln 1-0 1-0 Lincolnton 3-1 3-1 Newton-Conover 3-1 3-1 Maiden 2-1 2-1 Lake Norman Charter 1-2 1-2 Bandys 0-4 0-4 West Lincoln 0-4 0-4

Southwestern 2A





League W-L All W-L Shelby 4-0 4-0 South Point 3-0 3-0 R-S Central 2-1 3-1 Burns 2-2 2-2 East Gaston 1-3 1-3 Chase 0-3 0-4 East Rutherford 0-3 0-4

Mountain Valley 1A-2A





League W-L All W-L Ashe County (2A) 3-0 3-0 Alleghany (1A) 2-1 2-1 North Wilkes (2A) 2-1 2-1 Wilkes Central (2A) 2-1 2-1 East Wilkes (1A) 1-2 1-2 North Wilkes (2A) 1-2 1-2 West Wilkes (2A) 1-2 1-2 Starmount (1A) 0-3 0-3

Western Highlands 1A-2A





League W-L All W-L C.D. Owen (2A) 1-0 1-2 Mountain Heritage (2A) 0-0 1-0 Polk County (1A) 0-0 1-0 Avery County (1A) 0-0 0-2 Madison County (2A) 0-0 0-2 Mitchell County (1A) 0-1 0-3

PAC 1A





League W-L All W-L Mtn. Island Charter 3-0 3-0 Pine Lake Prep 2-0 2-0 Queens Grant Charter 2-1 2-1 Carolina International 1-1 1-1 Comm. School of Davidson 1-2 1-2 Union Academy 0-2 0-2 Langtree Charter 0-3 0-3 Bradford Prep 0-0 0-0

Southern Piedmont 1A





League W-L All W-L Lincoln Charter 2-0 3-0 Thomas Jefferson Acad. 2-1 2-1 Cherryville 0-1 0-1 Highland Tech 0-1 0-1 Bessemer City 0-1 0-2 Christ the King 0-0 0-0 Piedmont Comm. Charter 0-0 0-0

Yadkin Valley 1A





League W-L All W-L Chatham Central 1-0 2-0 Uwharrie Charter 1-0 2-1 North Stanly 1-0 1-2 South Davidson 0-0 0-3 Albemarle 0-1 1-1 North Rowan 0-1 0-2 South Stanly 0-1 0-3 Gray Stone Day 0-0 0-0 North Moore 0-0 0-0

CISAA





League W-L All W-L Cannon School 2-0 16-4 Charlotte Latin 1-0 9-3 Charlotte Christian 1-1 7-3 Covenant Day 0-1 5-5 Providence Day 0-1 4-10 Charlotte Country Day 0-1 1-9

Metrolina Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Northside Christian 4-0 12-3 Concord Academy 1-0 11-5 Westminster Catawba 2-1 9-1 SouthLake Christian 3-3 8-4 Metrolina Christian 2-2 8-6 Gaston Christian 2-2 4-10 Gaston Day 1-3 6-7 Hickory Grove Christian 0-4 4-7

Foothills Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Davidson Day 0-0 10-2 Statesville Christian 0-0 5-6 Hickory Christian 0-0 1-3 University Christian 0-0 0-2

Southern Piedmont Athletic





League W-L All W-L Victory Christian 2-0 16-4 United Faith Christian 1-1 11-3 Lake Norman Christian 1-1 10-4 Woodlawn School 0-1 4-3 North Hills Christian 0-1 0-9

Other N.C.