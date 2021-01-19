High School Sports
Charlotte-area high school basketball standings, schedules
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has decided to put high school basketball on pause until Feb. 15, but area schools will continue with the season this week.
There is a full schedule of games slated this week.
Here are area schedules and standings. Tuesday’s feature game is Cannon School at Covenant Day, a CISAA conference game that will feature several Division I recruits.
AREA SCHEDULE
Tuesday
CISAA
Cannon School at Covenant Day
Sandhills 4A
Richmond Senior at Lumberton
Seventy-First at Purnell Swett
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at Alexander Central
Hickory at Watauga
South Caldwell at McDowell
Big South 3A
Forestview at Hunter Huss
North Gaston at Crest
Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook
North Piedmont 3A
Jesse Carson at Statesville
North Iredell at West Rowan
South Iredell at East Rowan
South Piedmont 3A boys
Central Cabarrus at Concord
Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
South Piedmont 3A girls
A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus
Concord at Central Cabarrus
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Sun Valley
Cuthbertson at Monroe
Parkwood at Piedmont
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
Rocky River 2A-3A
Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant
Montgomery Central at West Stanly
Central Carolina 2A
Lexington at Oak Grove
North Davidson at East Davidson
South Rowan at Ledford
Thomasville at Central Davidson
West Davidson at Salisbury
Foothills 2A
Draughn at Bunker Hill
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten
Patton at East Burke
West Iredell at West Caldwell
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at Maiden
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover
West Lincoln at Bandys
Southwestern 2A
Burns at East Gaston
Chase at East Rutherford
South Point at R-S Central
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Concord Academy at Westminster Catawba
Gaston Christian at Gaston Day
Hickory Grove Christian at Metrolina Christian
Northside Christian at SouthLake Christian
Foothills Athletic Conference
Hickory Christian at Davidson Day
University Christian at Statesville Christian
Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.
Lake Norman Christian at North Hills Christian
Woodlawn School at Victory Christian (boys)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Ashe County at Elkin
East Wilkes at Alleghany
West Wilkes at North Wilkes
Wilkes Central at Starmount
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County at Madison County
Mitchell County at Mountain Heritage
Southern Piedmont 1A
Cherryville at Christ the King
Lincoln Charter at Bessemer City
Yadkin Valley 1A
Gray Stone Day at North Moore
North Rowan at Chatham Central
South Davidson at Albemarle
South Stanly at Uwharrie Charter
Nonconference
Charlotte Elite Academy at Arborbrook Christian (boys)
Cramerton Christian at Woodlan Baptist
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)
Tabernacle Christian at St. Stephens
Wednesday
South Piedmont 3A boys
West Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
South Piedmont 3A girls
Jay M. Robinson at West Cabarrus
Rocky River 2A-3A
Central Academy at Anson County
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Madison County at Polk County
PAC 1A
Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep
Carolina International at Langtree charter
Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter
Nonconference
The Burlington School at Moravian Prep
Crest at Shelby
Elevation Prep at Comenius
Hickory Ridge at Cox Mill
Legion Collegiate at Porter Ridge
Word of God Christian at Liberty Heights
Thursday
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory at Freedom
South Piedmont 3A boys
A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus
Concord at Central Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at West Cabarrus
South Piedmont 3A girls
Central Cabarrus at Concord
Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
West Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Monroe
Parkwood at Cuthbertson
Piedmont at Weddington
Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge
Foothills 2A
Draughn at West Iredell
Fred T. Foard at Patton
Hibriten at Bunker Hill
West Caldwell at East Burke
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at North Lincoln
Western Highlands 1A-2A
C.D. Owen at Mountain Heritage
Madison County at Mitchell County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Piedmont Community Charter
Nonconference
Burns at Kings Mountain
Corvian Community at Covenant Classic
Cox Mill at Hickory Ridge
Northside Christian at Carmel Christian
Friday
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Purnell Swett
Lumberton at Scotland County
Pinecrest at Jack Britt
Richmond Senior at Seventy-First
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory at Alexander Central
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
Watauga at Freedom
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at North Gaston
Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer
Kings Mountain at Forestview
North Piedmont 3A
Jesse Carson at West Rowan
North Iredell at South Iredell
Statesville at East Rowan
Rocky River 2A-3A
Anson County at West Stanly
Forest Hills at Central Academy
Mount Pleasant at Montgomery Central
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at Oak Grove
Lexington at Salisbury
South Rowan at North Davidson
Thomasville at Ledford
West Davidson at East Davidson
South Fork 2A
Bandys at Lake Norman Charter
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Maiden
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
Southwestern 2A
East Gaston at East Rutherford
R-S Central at Chase
Shelby at South Point
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Gaston Day at Metrolina Christian
Hickory Grove Christian at Westminster Catawba
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian
Northside Christian at Concord Academy
Foothills Athletic Conference
Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian
University Christian at Davidson Day
Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.
North Hills Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)
United Faith Christian at Victory Christian
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Starmount at North Wilkes
West Wilkes at Alleghany
Wilkes Central at Ashe County
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Polk County at Avery County
PAC 1A
Langtree Charter at Bradford Prep
Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant Charter
Pine Lake Prep at Carolina International
Union Academy at Community School of Davidson
Southern Piedmont 1A
Christ the King at Lincoln Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at South Stanly
Chatham Central at Gray Stone Day
South Davidson at North Stanly
Uwharrie Charter at North Rowan
Nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at Corvian Community (boys)
Apprentice Academy at Cabarrus Charter
Franklin Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)
Lake Norman at Porter Ridge
North Moore at Faith Christian
Phoenix Montessori at Elevation Prep
Piedmont Community Charter at Cramerton Christian
Surry HomeSchool at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)
Union Grove Christian at Matthews Christian
Saturday
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)
Nonconference
Combine Academy at Trinity Byrnes (boys)
HA Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)
McDowell at Asheville Christian (girls, 2 p.m.; boys, 3:30)
Rabun Gap (GA) School at Carmel Christian (girls, 4 p.m.; boys, 5:30)
South Charlotte Thunder at Davidson Day (boys), 5
Word of God Christian at Lake Norman Christian
AREA STANDINGS
BOYS
(through Sunday’s games)
I-Meck 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
North Mecklenburg (a)
3-0
3-0
Vance (a)
3-0
3-0
Hough (a)
2-1
2-1
West Charlotte (a)
2-1
2-1
Hopewell (a)
1-2
1-2
Lake Norman
0-2
0-2
Mallard Creek (a)
0-2
0-2
Mooresville
0-3
0-3
– season suspended
SoMeck 7 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ardrey Kell (a)
3-0
3-0
Harding (a)
1-1
1-1
South Mecklenburg (a)
1-1
1-1
West Mecklenburg (a)
1-1
1-1
Olympic (a)
1-2
1-2
Berry Academy (a)
0-1
1-1
Providence (a)
0-1
0-1
– season suspended
Southwestern 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Independence (a)
3-0
3-0
Rocky River (a)
2-0
2-0
Porter Ridge
3-1
3-1
Butler (a)
1-2
1-2
East Mecklenburg (a)
1-2
1-2
Hickory Ridge
1-3
1-3
Myers Park (a)
0-1
0-1
Garinger (a)
0-2
0-2
– season suspended
Sandhills 4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Scotland County
2-0
2-0
Hoke County
1-0
1-0
Richmond Senior
1-0
1-0
Pinecrest
0-1
1-0
Fayetteville Britt
0-1
0-1
Fayetteville Seventy-First
0-1
0-1
Purnell Swett
0-2
0-2
Lumberton
0-0
0-0
Northwestern 3A-4A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Alexander Central (3A)
2-1
3-1
South Caldwell (4A)
2-1
2-2
McDowell (4A)
2-2
2-2
St. Stephens (3A)
2-2
2-2
Hickory (3A)
1-1
2-1
Freedom (3A)
1-1
1-2
Watauga (3A)
1-3
1-3
Big South 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Crest
4-0
4-0
Kings Mountain
4-0
4-0
North Gaston
2-2
2-2
Hunter Huss
1-2
2-2
Forestview
1-2
1-3
Stuart Cramer
0-3
0-3
Ashbrook
0-3
0-4
North Piedmont 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
West Rowan
2-0
4-0
Statesville
1-0
1-0
East Rowan
1-1
2-2
Jesse Carson
0-1
1-2
South Iredell
0-2
0-2
North Iredell
0-0
0-0
South Piedmont 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cox Mill
4-0
4-0
Central Cabarrus
2-0
2-0
A.L. Brown
2-2
2-2
Concord
2-2
2-2
West Cabarrus
2-2
2-2
Northwest Cabarrus
0-2
0-2
Jay M. Robinson
0-4
0-4
Southern Carolina 3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Weddington
4-0
4-0
Charlotte Catholic
2-1
2-1
Cuthbertson
2-1
2-1
Monroe
1-1
1-1
Marvin Ridge
1-2
1-2
Sun Valley
1-2
1-2
Parkwood
0-4
0-4
Piedmont
0-0
0-0
Rocky River 2A-3A
League
W-L
All
W-L
West Stanly (2A)
2-0
4-0
Anson County (2A)
2-0
2-0
Forest Hills (2A)
1-1
3-1
Mount Pleasant (2A)
1-1
2-1
Central Academy (2A)
1-2
1-3
Montgomery Central (3A)
0-2
1-2
Central Carolina 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
North Davidson
1-0
4-0
Ledford
1-0
3-0
Lexington
1-0
2-1
South Rowan
1-0
2-2
Salisbury
1-0
1-3
West Davidson
0-1
2-1
Central Davidson
0-1
2-2
East Davidson
0-1
1-3
Oak Grove
0-1
0-2
Thomasville
0-1
0-2
Foothills 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
East Burke
2-0
2-0
Patton
2-0
2-0
Hibriten
1-0
1-0
West Caldwell
2-1
2-1
Draughn
0-1
0-1
West Iredell
0-1
0-1
Bunker Hill
0-2
0-2
Fred T. Foard
0-2
0-2
South Fork 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
East Lincoln
3-0
3-0
North Lincoln
1-0
1-0
Lincolnton
3-1
3-1
Newton-Conover
3-1
3-1
Maiden
2-1
2-1
Lake Norman Charter
1-2
1-2
Bandys
0-4
0-4
West Lincoln
0-4
0-4
Southwestern 2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Shelby
4-0
4-0
South Point
3-0
3-0
R-S Central
2-1
3-1
Burns
2-2
2-2
East Gaston
1-3
1-3
Chase
0-3
0-4
East Rutherford
0-3
0-4
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Ashe County (2A)
3-0
3-0
Alleghany (1A)
2-1
2-1
North Wilkes (2A)
2-1
2-1
Wilkes Central (2A)
2-1
2-1
East Wilkes (1A)
1-2
1-2
North Wilkes (2A)
1-2
1-2
West Wilkes (2A)
1-2
1-2
Starmount (1A)
0-3
0-3
Western Highlands 1A-2A
League
W-L
All
W-L
C.D. Owen (2A)
1-0
1-2
Mountain Heritage (2A)
0-0
1-0
Polk County (1A)
0-0
1-0
Avery County (1A)
0-0
0-2
Madison County (2A)
0-0
0-2
Mitchell County (1A)
0-1
0-3
PAC 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Mtn. Island Charter
3-0
3-0
Pine Lake Prep
2-0
2-0
Queens Grant Charter
2-1
2-1
Carolina International
1-1
1-1
Comm. School of Davidson
1-2
1-2
Union Academy
0-2
0-2
Langtree Charter
0-3
0-3
Bradford Prep
0-0
0-0
Southern Piedmont 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Lincoln Charter
2-0
3-0
Thomas Jefferson Acad.
2-1
2-1
Cherryville
0-1
0-1
Highland Tech
0-1
0-1
Bessemer City
0-1
0-2
Christ the King
0-0
0-0
Piedmont Comm. Charter
0-0
0-0
Yadkin Valley 1A
League
W-L
All
W-L
Chatham Central
1-0
2-0
Uwharrie Charter
1-0
2-1
North Stanly
1-0
1-2
South Davidson
0-0
0-3
Albemarle
0-1
1-1
North Rowan
0-1
0-2
South Stanly
0-1
0-3
Gray Stone Day
0-0
0-0
North Moore
0-0
0-0
CISAA
League
W-L
All
W-L
Cannon School
2-0
16-4
Charlotte Latin
1-0
9-3
Charlotte Christian
1-1
7-3
Covenant Day
0-1
5-5
Providence Day
0-1
4-10
Charlotte Country Day
0-1
1-9
Metrolina Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Northside Christian
4-0
12-3
Concord Academy
1-0
11-5
Westminster Catawba
2-1
9-1
SouthLake Christian
3-3
8-4
Metrolina Christian
2-2
8-6
Gaston Christian
2-2
4-10
Gaston Day
1-3
6-7
Hickory Grove Christian
0-4
4-7
Foothills Athletic Conference
League
W-L
All
W-L
Davidson Day
0-0
10-2
Statesville Christian
0-0
5-6
Hickory Christian
0-0
1-3
University Christian
0-0
0-2
Southern Piedmont Athletic
League
W-L
All
W-L
Victory Christian
2-0
16-4
United Faith Christian
1-1
11-3
Lake Norman Christian
1-1
10-4
Woodlawn School
0-1
4-3
North Hills Christian
0-1
0-9
Other N.C.
All
W-L
Carmel Christian
15-1
Liberty Heights
9-1
Combine Academy
16-3
Moravian Prep
17-5
Cabarrus Charter
2-1
Charlotte Elite Academy
5-3
Elevation Prep
9-9
Phoenix Montessori
3-4
Corvian Community
1-2
Arborbrook Christian
1-9
Sugar Creek Charter
0-0
Comments