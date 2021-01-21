High School Sports
Thursday’s Prep Rewind:
Wednesday’s Boys Boxscores
FORT MILL 51, CLOVER 50
Fort Mill 8 10 12 21 51
Clover 8 8 10 24 50
Fort Mill – Jackson Fewster 19, Daniel Penosky 11, Fanta 8, Wingo 7, Neibch 5, Tooper 1
Clover - Dylan Rupert 14, Shamajay Poole 12, Alexander 8, Ferguson 6, Glenn 5, McMullen 3, Allen 2
PINE LAKE PREP 62, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 59
Pine Lake - 12 14 19 17 62
MICS - 9 9 19 22 59
PLP - JT Harper 17 Cole Callaway 16 Trace Forest 13 Carson Shirley 10 Baldwin 3 Schwaba 3
MICS - Gabe Stephens 21 Marquis Williams 13 Steward 9 Ferguson 7 Ali 5 Stewart 2 Barber 2
Pine Lake 3-0
Wednesday’s Girls Boxscores
BANDYS 36, LINCOLNTON 18
BHS - 17 3 9 7 = 36
LHS - 2 0 8 8 = 18
BHS: Macy Rummage 14, Logan Dutka 10, Hope Clements 6, Cailyn Huggins 2, Rachel Anderson 2, Whitney Drummond 1, Olivia Little 1
LHS: M. Sand-Odom 14, L. Tweed 2, E. Rhyne 2
Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Conf. 3 - 2.
CENTRAL ACADEMY 33, ANSON SR. 31
CATA. 4. 11. 10. 8
Anson. 5. 11. 10. 5
CATA. Zoie Jordan 14, Studer 6, Gamble 6, Butler 4
Anson. Diamond 10, Jyanna 3, Malaysia 4, Mallory 3, Wykeria 1
CATA 3-2. 1-2
Anson 0-4. O-3
HICKORY RIDGE 51, COX MILL 38
Hickory Ridge 14 9 13 15 -- 51
Cox Mill 7 8 10 13 -- 38
COX MILL 38 -- E. Tillmon - 10, Perry - 7, Hirus - 6, Lewis - 6, Finley - 3, Sedegren - 2, Fox - 2, Ganda - 2
HICKORY RIDGE 51 -- Calhoun - 18, Lewis - 13, Gidney - 8, Henry - 6, Collins - 3, Cook - 2, Byrd - 1
Notable: Kennedy Calhoun led with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assist. Alyssa Lewis had 13 points, 4 steals, 2 rebounds and 2 assist. Sheree Gidney had 8 points and 5 rebounds.
LAKE NORMAN 60, WATAUGA 27
Lake Norman 18. 10. 12. 20. 60
Watauga 8. 7. 5. 7. 27
Lake Norman: K Lewis Williams 20, M Saunders 14, L Marks 9, B Harwood 8, A Wadkowky 7, J Lowe 2
Watauga: C Hodges 6, B Cook 6, M Coffey 4, C Farthing 4, A Williams 3, B Scheffler 2, C Torgerson 2
NEWTON-CONOVER 63, NORTH LINCOLN 18
Newton-Conover 23 16 18 6 = 63
North Lincoln 2 0 8 8 = 18
Newton-Conover
Cassidy Geddes 19 (5 threes), Grace Loftin 16, Emma Fox 18, Jayla Woods 4, Hannah Watkins 4, Nalece Duncan 2, Emily Sandel, Jaylen Barnes, Mia Powell, Monet Wilson, Lizzy Duncan, Julie Krause, Madison Reinhardt
North Lincoln
L. Stump 10, M. Dymes 2, J. Frontz, A. Coda 2, A. Reid 2, A Gaddy, A. White, B. Broome, H.Klein, S. Hallman.
Records:
Newton-Conover 5 - 0
North Lincoln 1 - 1
ROBINSON 57, WEST CABARRUS 52
Jay M. Robinson 10 14 15 18 57
West Cabarrus 14 8 16 14 52
Jay M. Robinson Ella Hobbs 18, Liara Batts 10, Peyton Taylor 10, Nosya Walker 12, Miles 3, Pharr 1, Andrews 3
West Cabarrus Jade Clowney 14, Ashlee Shaw 19, Hicks 6, Fields 5, Flake 4 Burgress 4
Notables: West Cabarrus was led by Ashlee Shaw with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assist and 5 steals. Jade Clowney finished with 14 points, 3 assist and 4 steals.
Record: West Cabarrus 4 - 1; Jay M. Robinson 1 - 0
Upcoming Schedule
Thursday
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory at Freedom
South Piedmont 3A boys
A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus
Concord at Central Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at West Cabarrus
South Piedmont 3A girls
Central Cabarrus at Concord
Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
West Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Monroe
Parkwood at Cuthbertson
Piedmont at Weddington
Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge
Foothills 2A
Draughn at West Iredell
Fred T. Foard at Patton
Hibriten at Bunker Hill
West Caldwell at East Burke
South Fork 2A
East Lincoln at North Lincoln
Western Highlands 1A-2A
C.D. Owen at Mountain Heritage
Madison County at Mitchell County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Piedmont Community Charter
Nonconference
The Burlington School at Moravian Prep
Burns at Kings Mountain
Corvian Community at Covenant Classic
Cox Mill at Hickory Ridge
Northside Christian at Carmel Christian
Wesleyan Christian at Concord Academy
Friday
CISAA
Providence Day at Covenant Day
Sandhills 4A
Hoke County at Purnell Swett
Lumberton at Scotland County
Pinecrest at Jack Britt
Richmond Senior at Seventy-First
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory at Alexander Central (boys)
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
Watauga at Freedom
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at North Gaston
Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer
Kings Mountain at Forestview
North Piedmont 3A
Jesse Carson at West Rowan
North Iredell at South Iredell
Statesville at East Rowan
Southern Carolina 3A
Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic
Rocky River 2A-3A
Anson County at West Stanly
Forest Hills at Central Academy
Mount Pleasant at Montgomery Central
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at Oak Grove
Lexington at Salisbury
Thomasville at Ledford
West Davidson at East Davidson
Foothills 2A
East Burke at Draughn
Hibriten at West Iredell
South Fork 2A
Bandys at Lake Norman Charter
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Maiden
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
Southwestern 2A
East Gaston at East Rutherford
R-S Central at Chase
Shelby at South Point
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Gaston Day at Metrolina Christian
Hickory Grove Christian at Westminster Catawba
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian
Northside Christian at Concord Academy
Foothills Athletic Conference
Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian
University Christian at Davidson Day
Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.
North Hills Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)
United Faith Christian at Victory Christian
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Starmount at North Wilkes
West Wilkes at Alleghany
Wilkes Central at Ashe County
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Polk County at Avery County
PAC 1A
Langtree Charter at Bradford Prep
Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant Charter
Pine Lake Prep at Carolina International
Union Academy at Community School of Davidson
Southern Piedmont 1A
Christ the King at Lincoln Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at South Stanly
Chatham Central at Gray Stone Day
South Davidson at North Stanly
Uwharrie Charter at North Rowan
Nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at Corvian Community (boys)
Apprentice Academy at Cabarrus Charter
Franklin Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)
Guilford Home Educators at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)
Lake Norman at Porter Ridge
North Moore at Faith Christian
Piedmont Community Charter at Cramerton Christian
Surry HomeSchool at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)
Union Grove Christian at Matthews Christian
Saturday
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Mountain Heritage at Avery County (girls, 12:30; boys, 2)
Nonconference
Combine Academy at Trinity Byrnes (boys)
East Surry at North Iredell (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)
HA Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)
Lake Norman at Davidson Day (girls, 3:30; boys, 5)
Rabun Gap (GA) School at Carmel Christian (girls, 4 p.m.; boys, 5:30)
Word of God Christian at Lake Norman Christian
