High School Sports

Thursday’s Prep Rewind:

x

Wednesday’s Boys Boxscores

FORT MILL 51, CLOVER 50

Fort Mill 8 10 12 21 51

Clover 8 8 10 24 50

Fort Mill – Jackson Fewster 19, Daniel Penosky 11, Fanta 8, Wingo 7, Neibch 5, Tooper 1

Clover - Dylan Rupert 14, Shamajay Poole 12, Alexander 8, Ferguson 6, Glenn 5, McMullen 3, Allen 2

PINE LAKE PREP 62, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 59

Pine Lake - 12 14 19 17 62

MICS - 9 9 19 22 59

PLP - JT Harper 17 Cole Callaway 16 Trace Forest 13 Carson Shirley 10 Baldwin 3 Schwaba 3

MICS - Gabe Stephens 21 Marquis Williams 13 Steward 9 Ferguson 7 Ali 5 Stewart 2 Barber 2

Pine Lake 3-0

Wednesday’s Girls Boxscores

BANDYS 36, LINCOLNTON 18

BHS - 17 3 9 7 = 36

LHS - 2 0 8 8 = 18

BHS: Macy Rummage 14, Logan Dutka 10, Hope Clements 6, Cailyn Huggins 2, Rachel Anderson 2, Whitney Drummond 1, Olivia Little 1

LHS: M. Sand-Odom 14, L. Tweed 2, E. Rhyne 2

Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Conf. 3 - 2.

CENTRAL ACADEMY 33, ANSON SR. 31

CATA. 4. 11. 10. 8

Anson. 5. 11. 10. 5

CATA. Zoie Jordan 14, Studer 6, Gamble 6, Butler 4

Anson. Diamond 10, Jyanna 3, Malaysia 4, Mallory 3, Wykeria 1

CATA 3-2. 1-2

Anson 0-4. O-3

HICKORY RIDGE 51, COX MILL 38

Hickory Ridge 14 9 13 15 -- 51

Cox Mill 7 8 10 13 -- 38

COX MILL 38 -- E. Tillmon - 10, Perry - 7, Hirus - 6, Lewis - 6, Finley - 3, Sedegren - 2, Fox - 2, Ganda - 2

HICKORY RIDGE 51 -- Calhoun - 18, Lewis - 13, Gidney - 8, Henry - 6, Collins - 3, Cook - 2, Byrd - 1

Notable: Kennedy Calhoun led with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assist. Alyssa Lewis had 13 points, 4 steals, 2 rebounds and 2 assist. Sheree Gidney had 8 points and 5 rebounds.

LAKE NORMAN 60, WATAUGA 27

Lake Norman 18. 10. 12. 20. 60

Watauga 8. 7. 5. 7. 27

Lake Norman: K Lewis Williams 20, M Saunders 14, L Marks 9, B Harwood 8, A Wadkowky 7, J Lowe 2

Watauga: C Hodges 6, B Cook 6, M Coffey 4, C Farthing 4, A Williams 3, B Scheffler 2, C Torgerson 2

NEWTON-CONOVER 63, NORTH LINCOLN 18

Newton-Conover 23 16 18 6 = 63

North Lincoln 2 0 8 8 = 18

Newton-Conover

Cassidy Geddes 19 (5 threes), Grace Loftin 16, Emma Fox 18, Jayla Woods 4, Hannah Watkins 4, Nalece Duncan 2, Emily Sandel, Jaylen Barnes, Mia Powell, Monet Wilson, Lizzy Duncan, Julie Krause, Madison Reinhardt

North Lincoln

L. Stump 10, M. Dymes 2, J. Frontz, A. Coda 2, A. Reid 2, A Gaddy, A. White, B. Broome, H.Klein, S. Hallman.

Records:

Newton-Conover 5 - 0

North Lincoln 1 - 1

ROBINSON 57, WEST CABARRUS 52

Jay M. Robinson 10 14 15 18 57

West Cabarrus 14 8 16 14 52

Jay M. Robinson Ella Hobbs 18, Liara Batts 10, Peyton Taylor 10, Nosya Walker 12, Miles 3, Pharr 1, Andrews 3

West Cabarrus Jade Clowney 14, Ashlee Shaw 19, Hicks 6, Fields 5, Flake 4 Burgress 4

Notables: West Cabarrus was led by Ashlee Shaw with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assist and 5 steals. Jade Clowney finished with 14 points, 3 assist and 4 steals.

Record: West Cabarrus 4 - 1; Jay M. Robinson 1 - 0

Upcoming Schedule

Thursday

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory at Freedom

South Piedmont 3A boys

A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at West Cabarrus

South Piedmont 3A girls

Central Cabarrus at Concord

Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

West Cabarrus at Jay M. Robinson

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Monroe

Parkwood at Cuthbertson

Piedmont at Weddington

Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

Foothills 2A

Draughn at West Iredell

Fred T. Foard at Patton

Hibriten at Bunker Hill

West Caldwell at East Burke

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at North Lincoln

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Mountain Heritage

Madison County at Mitchell County

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Piedmont Community Charter

Nonconference

The Burlington School at Moravian Prep

Burns at Kings Mountain

Corvian Community at Covenant Classic

Cox Mill at Hickory Ridge

Northside Christian at Carmel Christian

Wesleyan Christian at Concord Academy

Friday

CISAA

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Purnell Swett

Lumberton at Scotland County

Pinecrest at Jack Britt

Richmond Senior at Seventy-First

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory at Alexander Central (boys)

South Caldwell at St. Stephens

Watauga at Freedom

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at North Gaston

Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer

Kings Mountain at Forestview

North Piedmont 3A

Jesse Carson at West Rowan

North Iredell at South Iredell

Statesville at East Rowan

Southern Carolina 3A

Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County at West Stanly

Forest Hills at Central Academy

Mount Pleasant at Montgomery Central

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Oak Grove

Lexington at Salisbury

Thomasville at Ledford

West Davidson at East Davidson

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Draughn

Hibriten at West Iredell

South Fork 2A

Bandys at Lake Norman Charter

Lincolnton at North Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Maiden

West Lincoln at East Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at East Rutherford

R-S Central at Chase

Shelby at South Point

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Day at Metrolina Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Westminster Catawba

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian

Northside Christian at Concord Academy

Foothills Athletic Conference

Statesville Christian at Hickory Christian

University Christian at Davidson Day

Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.

North Hills Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)

United Faith Christian at Victory Christian

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Starmount at North Wilkes

West Wilkes at Alleghany

Wilkes Central at Ashe County

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Polk County at Avery County

PAC 1A

Langtree Charter at Bradford Prep

Mountain Island Charter at Queens Grant Charter

Pine Lake Prep at Carolina International

Union Academy at Community School of Davidson

Southern Piedmont 1A

Christ the King at Lincoln Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at South Stanly

Chatham Central at Gray Stone Day

South Davidson at North Stanly

Uwharrie Charter at North Rowan

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Corvian Community (boys)

Apprentice Academy at Cabarrus Charter

Franklin Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)

Guilford Home Educators at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Lake Norman at Porter Ridge

North Moore at Faith Christian

Piedmont Community Charter at Cramerton Christian

Surry HomeSchool at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)

Union Grove Christian at Matthews Christian

Saturday

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Mountain Heritage at Avery County (girls, 12:30; boys, 2)

Nonconference

Combine Academy at Trinity Byrnes (boys)

East Surry at North Iredell (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)

HA Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)

Lake Norman at Davidson Day (girls, 3:30; boys, 5)

Rabun Gap (GA) School at Carmel Christian (girls, 4 p.m.; boys, 5:30)

Word of God Christian at Lake Norman Christian

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service