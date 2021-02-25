High School Sports

KICKOFF! The Charlotte Observer’s 2021 high school football preview

High school football kicks off Thursday, Feb. 25, in North Carolina and here is the Charlotte Observer’s annual guide to the season.

Kickoff stories

Thursday’s Week 1 schedule and game previews

Who made the preseason All-Charlotte Observer team

Lots of new faces at Myers Park, including new coach as season begins

Polls, News

The preseason Sweet 16 poll. Vance is No. 1. Who’s 2-16?

What is the ‘second’ Sweet 16, and who’s in it?

CMS to have additional fans at games, but as many as Gov Cooper would allow

UNC coach Mack Brown, Mallard Creek’s Kennedy Tinsley guest on #TalkingPrepsCLT

County previews

Mecklenburg County season preview (top players, teams, preseason all-county)

Cabarrus County season preview (top players, teams, preseason all-county)

Iredell County season preview (top players, teams, preseason all-county)

Regional preview (Anson, Catawba, Cleveland, Richmond, Rowan Counties and more)

Union County season preview (top players, teams, preseason all-county)

