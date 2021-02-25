High School Sports
KICKOFF! The Charlotte Observer’s 2021 high school football preview
High school football kicks off Thursday, Feb. 25, in North Carolina and here is the Charlotte Observer’s annual guide to the season.
Click below for individual stories.
Kickoff stories
Thursday’s Week 1 schedule and game previews
Who made the preseason All-Charlotte Observer team
Lots of new faces at Myers Park, including new coach as season begins
Polls, News
The preseason Sweet 16 poll. Vance is No. 1. Who’s 2-16?
What is the ‘second’ Sweet 16, and who’s in it?
CMS to have additional fans at games, but as many as Gov Cooper would allow
UNC coach Mack Brown, Mallard Creek’s Kennedy Tinsley guest on #TalkingPrepsCLT
County previews
Mecklenburg County season preview (top players, teams, preseason all-county)
Cabarrus County season preview (top players, teams, preseason all-county)
Iredell County season preview (top players, teams, preseason all-county)
Regional preview (Anson, Catawba, Cleveland, Richmond, Rowan Counties and more)
Union County season preview (top players, teams, preseason all-county)
Comments