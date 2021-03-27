Friday Rewind: Butler coach thinks this year’s team can be as good as state champs of old

A few weeks ago, after Butler probably lost its chance for a Southwestern 4A conference championship, Bulldogs coach Brian Hales showed his team the film from that 24-21 loss, at home, to Myers Park.

And after that, everything changed.

“We were really disappointed with how we played that Myers Park game,” Hales said. “Once we watched the film, we saw that we shot ourselves in the foot so many times that night. Some of those were physical mistakes. We just didn’t play hard all the time.”

Well, in the past two games, Butler has ratcheted up its play significantly.

Last week, the Bulldogs beat arch rival Independence 42-0. But it’s Friday’s 52-14 win over Hickory Ridge that should get a lot of attention from 4AA players and coaches around the state.

Hickory Ridge (3-2) is well-coached and very good. The Ragin Bulls played Myers Park to the wire a week ago before losing 14-7.

But on Friday, Butler never gave Hickory Ridge a chance.

Hickory Ridge couldn’t run the ball and had to roll quarterback Alex Bentley out, more often than not, to avoid incredible pressure by the Bulldogs defensive line.

Butler scored on its opening possession and blocked a punt and scored on Hickory Ridge’s fourth offensive play. By halftime, Butler led 52-7.

“I don’t think we’ve done a lot different,” Hales said. “One big change we have made is I’m throwing it around a little bit more. But it’s a trust thing. We want to open it up. I mean, look at what we’ve had here in the past, but I said, ‘I’ve got to be able to trust you guys.’”

Hales said his team is earning his trust and, sure enough, he’s opening up the offense. And, sure enough, Butler is starting to look more like the national powerhouse it was 10 or 12 years ago than it has in recent times. QB Parish Metzger threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns in the first half on Friday, for example. Running back Davion Nelson ran 12 times for 103 yards in the first half. Receiver Jake Snapp had four catches for 163 yards in the first half.

And as soon as the game was over, Hales compared this team, favorably, with the three teams that won state championships at Butler in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

“As soon as we came off the field,” Hales said, “I told them that is a team that can play and win on May 8 (the date of the 2021 4AA state finals). That date’s been circled for us, and when we got back to the gym, I pointed up at all those banners and said, ‘The team on the field tonight could have played with those teams.’

“That mean a lot to these guys.”

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Jack Curtis, Ardrey Kell: was nearly perfect in a 70-7 win over Berry. Curtis completed 13-of-14 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Noah Loeblein, West Rowan: tied an 11-year-old school record with five touchdown passes in a 44-0 win over North Iredell.

DJ Maultsby, Hopewell: two touchdown passes in a 20-14 win over Mooresville.

Jake Snapp, Parish Metzgr, Butler: Snapp had a busy first half in a 52-14 win over Hickory Ridge. He caught four passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 9-yard rush. Metzger threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Holland Stallings, Providence: 10-for-18 for 188 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Harding. He hit four different receivers with scoring passes and ran for a touchdown.

Around the Area

I-MECK 4A

No. 2 Hough 50, West Charlotte 14 ... Tad Hudson’s passing and Elijah McWilliams’ running carried the Huskies (5-0, 5-0) to a big win over the Lions (1-4, 1-4).

Mallard Creek 49, North Mecklenburg 20 ... The Mavericks (3-2, 3-2) had their third straight big offensive showing and remained in the playoff hunt. The Vikings fell to 1-3, 1-3.

No. 1 Vance 35, Lake Norman 16 ... The host Wildcats (3-2, 3-2) gave Vance (5-0, 5-0) a tough test, building a 16-14 halftime lead. But Vance scored on three second-half touchdowns and remained in a tie with Hough for the conference lead.

SO MECK 7 4A

No. 15 Ardrey Kell 70, Berry Academy 7 ... The Knights (4-1, 4-1) rebounded from last weekend’s loss to Olympic in a big way, building a 63-0 halftime lead. Berry Academy fell to 2-3, 1-3.

No. 16 Providence 47, Harding 0 ... Holland Stallings had a big night, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another. The Panthers (5-0, 4-0) finished their regular season against conference leader Olympic on Thursday and then at third-place Ardrey Kell. Harding fell to 0-5, 0-4. Providence allowed 24 yards rushing on 29 attempts. Panthers running back Nathan Hajduk had 27 carries for 175 yards and a score.

No. 11 Olympic 35, West Mecklenburg 6 ... Olympic (5-0, 5-0) cruised, behind a touchdown run by quarterback Sean Bowles, and scoring passes of 11 and 30 yards from Bowles to K.J. Hicklin. West Mecklenburg fell to 0-5, 0-5.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

No. 5 Myers Park 58, East Mecklenburg 0 ... The Mustangs (5-0, 5-0) easily held first place in the conference, as Lucas Lenhoff threw four touchdown passes. Tim Newman caught a touchdown pass and ran for another. The Eagles are 1-4, 1-4.

Independence 31, Garinger 0 ... Arnold Taylor ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, as the Patriots (2-3, 2-3) blanked Garinger (0-5, 0-5). Ronnie Garrett also scored on a fumble return for Independence.

Porter Ridge 30, Rocky River 16 ... The Pirates (4-1, 4-1) remained in a tie with Butler for second place, pulling away on a Stephan Zayachkowski touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Ravens fell to 1-4, 1-4.

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

South Mecklenburg 17, No. 13 A.L. Brown 14 ... The visiting Sabres (2-3) stunned the Wonders (4-1), building a 17-7 lead and holding on. A.L. Brown closed the gap to 17-14 on a touchdown pass with 2:53 left, and the Wonders were able to drive to the Sabre 22 in the closing seconds but missed a 39-yard field goal.

SANDHILLS 4A

No. 3 Richmond Senior 48, Lumberton 8 ... The Raiders (3-0, 3-0) held first place in the conference, as Kellan Hood ran for a touchdown and threw for two more, including a 45-yarder to Jarod Morrison. Jamari Broady also scored on a 20-yard interception return. Lumberton fell to 1-3, 1-3.

Pinecrest 14, Scotland County 13 ... The Patriots (4-1, 4-1) scored the winning touchdown on a Braxton Barber pass to Samet Cobb. They sealed the victory by intercepting a Scotland County pass in the final minute. The loss knocked the Fighting Scots (3-1, 3-1) out of the league lead.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 35, St. Stephens 28 ... Down 28-27, the Cougars (3-2, 3-1) pulled ahead on Lance Justice’s touchdown run of 1 yard with 1:14 left in the game. St. Stephens (1-4, 0-4) had taken a lead with 6:09 remaining on Zane McPhesson’s 16-yard pass to Zak McLauchlin.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Ashbrook 35, Stuart Cramer 27 ... The Green Wave (2-3, 2-2) got their winning score with 2:52 left, dropping the Storm to 1-4, 1-3.

Forestview at Hunter Huss ... This game was postponed until 2 p.m. Saturday due to field conditions.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

Jesse Carson at Statesville ... This game was postponed until 6 p.m. Saturday.

South Iredell at East Rowan ... Another victim of a soggy field, this game was rescheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at A.L. Brown High in Kannapolis.

West Rowan 44, North Iredell 0 ... Noah Loeblein threw five touchdown passes, leading the Falcons (3-2, 3-0). His performance tied a school record and dropped the Warriors to 0-4, 0-3.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Cox Mill 16, Central Cabarrus 9 ... The Chargers (1-3, 1-2) upset the Vikings (2-2, 2-2), earning head coach DeShawn Baker his first victory. Central Cabarrus drove to the Cox Mill 35 in the closing minute, but the Chargers picked off a pass to clinch it.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

No. 8 Charlotte Catholic 44, Parkwood 14 ... Akil Williams ran for two touchdowns, and Paul Neel ran for another score, as the Cougars (3-1, 3-1) rolled. Parkwood (1-4, 1-4) lost three fumbles in the game.

Monroe 35, Piedmont 7 ... Desmen Robinson threw three touchdown passes, two to Elliot Reed, and the Redhawks (4-1, 4-1) moved into second place in the conference. Piedmont is 0-3, 0-3.

ROCKY RIVER 2A-3A

Mount Pleasant 39, Forest Hills 12 ... Dalton Miller ran for touchdowns of 2, 29 and 54 yards, and the Tigers (5-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten. The Yellow Jackets slipped to 2-3, 1-2.

West Stanly 24, Montgomery Central 0 ... Gavin Hudson ran for three touchdowns, lifting the Colts (3-0, 3-0) past the Timber Wolves (1-3, 0-3).

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Salisbury 28, Central Davidson 6 ... JyMikaah Wells ran for two touchdowns, carrying the Hornets (3-2, 2-2). Vance Honeycutt also had two rushing scores.

North Davidson 54, South Rowan 7 ... Conference leader North Davidson (4-1, 4-0) rolled behind two touchdown runs by Jaylin Walker. Jackson Deal scored on a run for South Rowan (2-3, 2-2).

FOOTHILLS 2A

Bunker Hill 44, West Iredell 0 ... Carson Elder threw three touchdown passes, two to Jay Abrams, and Chadz Stevenson scored on a punt return and a run, as Bunker Hill (4-1, 4-1) blanked West Iredell (0-5, 0-5)

No. 14 Hibriten 49, Draughn 0 ... Cedric Shuford, a 5-8, 150-pound senior running back, scored five touchdowns in leading the Panthers (5-0, 4-0). Shuford scored on runs of 89, 53, 6, 33 and 18 yards. Draughn is 2-3, 2-3.

SOUTH FORK 2A

West Lincoln 27, Bandys 7 ... Mason Huitt scored on runs of 8 and 23 yards, and West Lincoln (3-2, 3-2) trounced the Trojans (1-4, 1-4).

Maiden 46, East Lincoln 38 ... The Blue Devils (4-0, 4-0) squeaked past the Mustangs (4-1, 3-1) in a battle for the league lead. Ethan Rhodes ran for three touchdowns, and Chris Culliver had two touchdown runs for Maiden.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Burns 49, East Gaston 6 ... Cam’ron Sweezy ran for two touchdowns, and Ben Mauney had a pair of scoring passes, as the Bulldogs (4-1, 4-1) remained second in the conference. East Gaston is 0-5, 0-5.

Chase 51, East Rutherford 8 ... Kaden Hampton completed 9-of-10 passes for 150 yards and rushed for 118 yards, leading Chase (3-2, 2-2) past the Cavaliers (0-5, 0-4). Cameron Wilkins also rushed for 128 yards for Chase.

R-S Central 21, South Point 13 ... The Hilltoppers (4-1, 3-1) kept their title hopes alive, knocking South Point (3-2, 2-2) into a fourth-place tie.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 41, East Wilkes 0 ... The Huskies (5-0, 5-0) retained sole possession of first place, as Dawson Cox passed for four touchdowns.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Pine Lake Prep 46, Mountain Island Charter 26 ... The Pride (5-0, 5-0) kept their half-game lead in the conference, dropping the Raptors to 1-4, 1-2.

Christ the King 32, Bessemer City 26 ... The Crusaders scored in overtime and improved to 2-3,, 2-3. The Yellow Jackets fell to 1-4, 1-3.

Thomas Jefferson Academy 42, Cherryville 14 ... The Gryphons (5-0, 4-0) remained second in the conference, as Bryce Jergenson passed 75 yards to Dakota Twitty for a touchdown, and Donovan Berry and Dahntay Littlejohn ran for scores. All three of those touchdowns came in the second quarter, after Cherryville (1-4, 1-3) had held the hosts to a 7-7 tie after the first period.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

South Stanly 34, Chatham Central 8 ... South Stanly (2-2, 2-2) trailed Chatham Central (1-2, 1-2) 8-6 with 10 minutes left but scored four late touchdowns for the victory. Drew Gaddy ran for the go-ahead score with nine minutes left.

North Stanly 15, North Rowan 0 ... The Comets (4-0, 4-0) topped the Cavaliers (3-2, 3-1) in the battle for first place. Cam Smith ran 50 yards for North Stanly’s first touchdown, and Luke Shaver ran for the second.

NONCONFERENCE

Asheville 48, Freedom 6 ... Asheville held the Patriots (2-2) to two first downs through the opening three quarters.

-- Steve Lyttle