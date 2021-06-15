Lake Norman Charter’s Asha Means, a UNC recruit, is NC Gatorade state player of the year

Lake Norman Charter’s Asha Means (center) is the NC Gatorade player of the year Special to the Observer

Lake Norman Charter School senior Asha Means has been named the N.C. Gatorade player of the year.

Means, a 5-foot-7 senior forward, led her team to a 19-0 record and a N.C. 2A state championship. The Knights beat Carrboro 5-0 in the finals, and Means, a North Carolina recruit, scored three goals and was named championship MVP.

This season, Means scored 42 goals and had 11 assists. She was the South Fork conference player of the year and a first-team all-state selection by the N.C. Soccer Coaches.

Off the field, Means carries a 4.2 weighted GPA and has volunteered with multiple fundraising campaigns to benefit cancer research and she has worked with the Special Olympics.

“Asha is one of the toughest players I’ve coached against in a long, long time,” said Jason Dragoon, head coach of East Lincoln High. “She’s extremely dynamic as a player. Not just an out-and-out striker, she moves really well off the ball and on the ball. She doesn’t stop running.”