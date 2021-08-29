It’s time to vote on the Observer high school football player of the week l 9.3.21

Charlotte Observer player of the week banner

Mason Avery, West Lincoln: 25 carries for 180 yards in a 27-7 win over Cherryville. For the season, Avery has 59 carries for 423 yards in two games.

AJ Baker, Lake Norman: six carries for 102 yards in a 15-12 win over 1A MItchell County.

Xavion Brower, Butler: completed 16-of-30 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns against Richmond Senior. Brower connected with Eli Sylvester five times for 132 yards.

Chris Brown, Hopewell: more than 100 yards rushing and three touchdowns in three quarters of a 34-0 win at East Meck (teammates Damien West and QB Landen Francis hooked up for more than 100 yards and two scores).

Tyrell Coard, Cox Mill: Eight carries for 37 yards and thre touchdowns, plus five catches for 50 yards in a 35-9 win over Northwest Cabarrus in the annual Coddle Creek Cup game. When Cox Mill opened 12 years ago, Concord’s Coddle Creek was used as a midpoint to determine where you went to school: live west of the creek? You went to Cox Mill. If you lived east of it, you went to Northwest Cabarrus.

Chris Culliver, Maiden: Took opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown in a 47-0 win over Watauga. In two games, Maiden has outscored opponents 103-0. Culliver also got five passes for 87 yards.

Dymere Edwards, Chambers: quarterback threw three touchdown passes -- all at least 70 yards -- as the Cougars went to Virginia and beat nationally ranked Highland Springs 24-13.

Carson Elder, Bunker Hill: completed 14-of-18 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 win over St. Stephens.

Mike Geter, Salisbury: sophomore quarterback had five touchdowns for the reigning N.C. 2AA state champions in a 44-0 win over Polk County. Jeter completed 6-of-7 passes for 136 yards

Daniel Haughton, Charlotte Latin: In a 24-6 win over Hickory, Haughton had eight catches for 124 yards and two scores. Had 154 yards total offense. He also had eight tackles, a 30-yard interception return, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal.

Kellan Hood, Richmond Senior: Ran 23 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns, plus game-winning 5-yard sneak in a 32-29 come-from-behind win over Butler at Memorial Stadium. Hood was 8-of-14 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Tad Hudson, Hough: 17-of-34 for 294 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-9 win at Mooresville Friday.

Jaden Johnson, AL Brown: in a 41-13 win over Sun Valley, Johnson had seven rushes for 48 yards and two touchdowns, plus six catches for 115 yards and another score.

Cameron Lackey, Alexander Central: 14 carries, 165 yards, two touchdowns in a 41-6 win over North Gaston. He averaged 12 yards per carry.

Endai McDowell, West Charlotte: Had an 80-yard touchdown pass from Josh Mahatha called back for penalty, but sparked the Lions with a 72-yard kickoff return to open to the second half to give his team the winning points in a 20-8 win over their rivals from Harding.

Jae’mias Morrow, North Rowan: Sophomore ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-28 come-from-behind win over South Rowan. He scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Jacob Newman, South Mecklenburg: 24 carries for 180 yards plus a 45-yard pass reception in the Sabres’ 24-7 win over Providence Friday.

Stephan Zayachkowsky, Porter Ridge: In 34-10 win over West Cabarrus Friday, Zayachkowsky was a busy man: 14 tackles, interception, pass break-up, plus one reception for 25 yards and four carries for 41 yards and a score

Beady Waddell V, West Mecklenburg: 12 tackles, three for a loss, a two-point conversion and the game-winning touchdown in Saturday’s 16-12 come-from-behind win over Rocky River. West Meck had multiple players with nine or more tackles (Waddell, Mark Foater Jr., Cam Walkup, DaMarco McClure and Dwayne Stroud).

Justin Wheeler, Charlotte Latin: completed 19-of-26 passes for 258 yards in a 24-6 win over the Hickory Hawks.

