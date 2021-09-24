Charlotte Observer Logo
Friday’s NC high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared

RankSchoolRecordFridayNext week
1Chambers(5-1)lost 16-10 to HoughBye
2Hough(5-0)d. Chambers 16-10at West Mecklenburg
3Salisbury(5-0)d. West Davidson 69-6South Davidson
4Myers Park(4-2)d. Cardinal Gibbons 16-13at Ardrey Kell
5Richmond(3-1)d. Pinecrest 28-21at Hoke County
6Maiden(5-0)d. West Lincoln 20-14East Burke, Tues.
7Butler(3-2)d. Providence 20-0at East Mecklenburg
8Charlotte Catholic(4-1)d. Independence 17-6Rocky River
9South Mecklenburg(5-1)d. Berry 30-3Bye
10Hickory Ridge(4-2)d. Mooresville 45-19at South Iredell
11Shelby(4-1)d. Thomas Jefferson 55-7at Highland Tech
12Porter Ridge(3-0)Byeat Marvin Ridge
13Ardrey Kell(3-1)ByeMyers Park
14Weddington(4-1)d. Olympic 28-0at Piedmont
15Kings Mountain(4-1)d. North Gaston 56-0Forestview
16Charlotte Latin(5-0)d. Charlotte Christian 24-22Christ School

Friday’s scores

Queen City 3A-4A

Hough 16, Chambers 10

Mallard Creek 39, Hopewell 0

West Charlotte 62, West Mecklenburg 13

South Meck 4A

South Mecklenburg 30, Berry Academy 3

Southwestern 4A

Butler 20, Providence 0

Charlotte Catholic 17, Independence 6

East Mecklenburg 31, Garinger 14

Big South 4A (NCISAA)

Charlotte Latin 24, Charlotte Christian 22

Christ School 25, Providence Day 21

Rabun Gap 47, Charlotte Country Day 0

Greater Metro 4 4A

Hickory Ridge 45, Mooresville 19

Lake Norman 14, A.L. Brown 13

West Cabarrus 10, Cox Mill 6

Sandhills 3A-4A

Richmond Senior 28, Pinecrest 21

Big South 3A

Ashbrook (0-3, 0-1) at Forestview (2-2, 1-0)

Crest 35, Stuart Cramer 16

Kings Mountain 56, North Gaston 0

South Point 42, Hunter Huss 7

South Piedmont 3A

Concord 22, Central Cabarrus 20

Northwest Cabarrus 33, East Rowan 7

West Rowan 55, South Rowan 16

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory (2-2, 1-0) at North Lincoln (2-2, 0-1), 7

North Iredell 15, St. Stephens 6

Statesville (3-0, 1-0) at East Lincoln (2-1, 0-1), 7

West Iredell 16, Fred T. Foard 8

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker HIll 40, West Caldwell 0

Lincolnton (0-4, 0-1) at Newton-Conover (1-2, 1-0)

Maiden 20, West Lincoln 14

Mountain Foothills 2A

R-S Central 41, Brevard 30

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Mountain Island Charter (3-0, 0-0) at Community School of Davidson (2-2, 1-0), 7

Winston-Salem Prep (0-3, 0-0) at Pine Lake Prep (0-2, 0-0), 7

Central Carolina 1A-2A

Salisbury 69, West Davidson 6

Thomasville 59, North Rowan 18

South Piedmont 1A-2A

East Gaston (2-2, 0-0) at Cherryville (1-3, 0-1)

Highland Tech (0-4, 0-1) at Bessemer City (1-4, 0-1)

Shelby 55, Thomas Jefferson Academy 7

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Draughn (2-2, 1-0) at Avery County (1-4, 1-0)

Mitchell County (3-2, 1-0) at C.D. Owen (1-3, 0-1)

Mountain Heritage (2-1, 0-0) at Rosman (0-3, 0-1)

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Mount Pleasant 42, Union Academy 0

Pioneer Football

Asheville Saints (0-3, 0-0) at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (1-3, 0-1)

Mecklenburg nonconference

Covenant Day (1-2) at High Point Christian (2-1), 7

Harding (2-3) at Nation Ford, SC (1-3)

Hickory Grove 48, South Wake 12

Lake Norman Charter 45, Christ The King 8

Myers Park 16, Cardinal Gibbons 13

Weddington 28, Olympic 0

Nonconference

Anson County (0-3) at Albemarle (0-3)

Cabarrus Warriors (3-1) at Asheville School (3-1)

Chase 47, McDowell 14

Graham (2-2) at Union Pines (0-4)

North Wilkes (1-2) at Ashe County (0-3)

Parkwood 50, Buford 21

Patton 26, Madison 13

Sun Valley (0-4) at Pageland (SC) Central (1-2)

West Stanly (2-1) at Eastern Randolph (3-0)

More NC statewide scores

Saturday

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions (1-2) at Greensboro Panthers (3-0), noon

Tuesday

Catawba Valley 2A

Maiden (3-0, 0-0) at East Burke (1-1, 0-0), 7

Next week’s schedule

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

Catawba Valley 2A

Maiden at East Burke, 6

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

Queen City 3A-4A

Hough at West Mecklenburg, 7

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7

West Charlotte at Hopewell, 7

South Meck 4A

Berry Academy at Harding, 7

Myers Park at Ardrey Kell, 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler at East Mecklenburg, 7

Garinger at Independence, 7

Rocky River at Charlotte Catholic, 7

Big South 4A (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day, 7

Christ School at Charlotte Latin, 7

Rabun Gap at Charlotte Christian, 7

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

Hickory Ridge at South Iredell

West Cabarrus at Lake Norman

Southern Carolina 4A

Weddington at Piedmont, 7

Porter Ridge at Marvin Ridge, 7

Sun Valley at Cuthbertson, 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

Ashe County at Alexander Central

Hibriten at Freedom

South Caldwell at Watauga

Sandhills 3A-4A

Richmond Senior at Hoke County

Southern Lee at Pinecrest

Union Pines at Scotland County

Big South 3A

Forestview at Kings Mountain

Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer

North Gaston at Ashbrook

South Point at Crest

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at South Rowan, 7

Concord at Jesse Carson, 7

Northwest Cabarrus at West Rowan, 7

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln at West Iredell, 7

Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 7

Hickory at St. Stephens, 7

North Lincoln at North Iredell, 7

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills at Parkwood, 7

Monroe at Anson County, 7

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Lincolnton

Newton-Conover at East Burke

West Lincoln at Bunker Hill

Mountain Foothills 2A

Chase at Hendersonville

R-S Central at Polk County

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Carver at Community School of Davidson, 7

Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep, 7

Winston-Salem Prep at Mountain Island Charter, 7

Central Carolina 1A-2A

North Rowan at East Davidson

South Davidson at Salisbury

West Davidson at Thomasville

South Piedmont 1A-2A

Burns at Bessemer City

Shelby at Highland Tech

Thomas Jefferson Academy at East Gaston

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen at Mountain Heritage

Draughn at Mitchell County

Rosman at Madison County

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Albemarle at Jay M. Robinson

North Stanly at Union Academy, 7

South Stanly at Mount Pleasant

Mecklenburg nonconference

Covenant Day at North Raleigh Christian, 7

Providence at Mooresville

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Nonconference

Carolina Bearcats vs. North Wake Saints, at Weddington Optimist Park

Harrells Christian at Cabarrus Warriors

Hickory Hawks at Roanoke (VA) Virginia Spartans

High Point Christian at Ravenscroft, 7

McMichael at Lexington

Patton at Cherryville

Trinity Christian at Metrolina Christian

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions at Asheville Saints

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

Greater Metro 4 4A

West Cabarrus at South Iredell, 6:30

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter, 6

Bye: Cherryville, East Rowan, Julius Chambers, Lake Norman Charter, Olympic, South Mecklenburg, West Stanly (non-area: Asheville School, Avery County, Bishop McGuinness, Brevard, Lee County??)

