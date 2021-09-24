High School Sports
Friday’s NC high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 fared
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Friday
|Next week
|1
|Chambers
|(5-1)
|lost 16-10 to Hough
|Bye
|2
|Hough
|(5-0)
|d. Chambers 16-10
|at West Mecklenburg
|3
|Salisbury
|(5-0)
|d. West Davidson 69-6
|South Davidson
|4
|Myers Park
|(4-2)
|d. Cardinal Gibbons 16-13
|at Ardrey Kell
|5
|Richmond
|(3-1)
|d. Pinecrest 28-21
|at Hoke County
|6
|Maiden
|(5-0)
|d. West Lincoln 20-14
|East Burke, Tues.
|7
|Butler
|(3-2)
|d. Providence 20-0
|at East Mecklenburg
|8
|Charlotte Catholic
|(4-1)
|d. Independence 17-6
|Rocky River
|9
|South Mecklenburg
|(5-1)
|d. Berry 30-3
|Bye
|10
|Hickory Ridge
|(4-2)
|d. Mooresville 45-19
|at South Iredell
|11
|Shelby
|(4-1)
|d. Thomas Jefferson 55-7
|at Highland Tech
|12
|Porter Ridge
|(3-0)
|Bye
|at Marvin Ridge
|13
|Ardrey Kell
|(3-1)
|Bye
|Myers Park
|14
|Weddington
|(4-1)
|d. Olympic 28-0
|at Piedmont
|15
|Kings Mountain
|(4-1)
|d. North Gaston 56-0
|Forestview
|16
|Charlotte Latin
|(5-0)
|d. Charlotte Christian 24-22
|Christ School
Friday’s scores
Queen City 3A-4A
Hough 16, Chambers 10
Mallard Creek 39, Hopewell 0
West Charlotte 62, West Mecklenburg 13
South Meck 4A
South Mecklenburg 30, Berry Academy 3
Southwestern 4A
Butler 20, Providence 0
Charlotte Catholic 17, Independence 6
East Mecklenburg 31, Garinger 14
Big South 4A (NCISAA)
Charlotte Latin 24, Charlotte Christian 22
Christ School 25, Providence Day 21
Rabun Gap 47, Charlotte Country Day 0
Greater Metro 4 4A
Hickory Ridge 45, Mooresville 19
Lake Norman 14, A.L. Brown 13
West Cabarrus 10, Cox Mill 6
Sandhills 3A-4A
Richmond Senior 28, Pinecrest 21
Big South 3A
Ashbrook (0-3, 0-1) at Forestview (2-2, 1-0)
Crest 35, Stuart Cramer 16
Kings Mountain 56, North Gaston 0
South Point 42, Hunter Huss 7
South Piedmont 3A
Concord 22, Central Cabarrus 20
Northwest Cabarrus 33, East Rowan 7
West Rowan 55, South Rowan 16
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory (2-2, 1-0) at North Lincoln (2-2, 0-1), 7
North Iredell 15, St. Stephens 6
Statesville (3-0, 1-0) at East Lincoln (2-1, 0-1), 7
West Iredell 16, Fred T. Foard 8
Catawba Valley 2A
Bunker HIll 40, West Caldwell 0
Lincolnton (0-4, 0-1) at Newton-Conover (1-2, 1-0)
Maiden 20, West Lincoln 14
Mountain Foothills 2A
R-S Central 41, Brevard 30
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Mountain Island Charter (3-0, 0-0) at Community School of Davidson (2-2, 1-0), 7
Winston-Salem Prep (0-3, 0-0) at Pine Lake Prep (0-2, 0-0), 7
Central Carolina 1A-2A
Salisbury 69, West Davidson 6
Thomasville 59, North Rowan 18
South Piedmont 1A-2A
East Gaston (2-2, 0-0) at Cherryville (1-3, 0-1)
Highland Tech (0-4, 0-1) at Bessemer City (1-4, 0-1)
Shelby 55, Thomas Jefferson Academy 7
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn (2-2, 1-0) at Avery County (1-4, 1-0)
Mitchell County (3-2, 1-0) at C.D. Owen (1-3, 0-1)
Mountain Heritage (2-1, 0-0) at Rosman (0-3, 0-1)
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Mount Pleasant 42, Union Academy 0
Pioneer Football
Asheville Saints (0-3, 0-0) at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (1-3, 0-1)
Mecklenburg nonconference
Covenant Day (1-2) at High Point Christian (2-1), 7
Harding (2-3) at Nation Ford, SC (1-3)
Hickory Grove 48, South Wake 12
Lake Norman Charter 45, Christ The King 8
Myers Park 16, Cardinal Gibbons 13
Weddington 28, Olympic 0
Nonconference
Anson County (0-3) at Albemarle (0-3)
Cabarrus Warriors (3-1) at Asheville School (3-1)
Chase 47, McDowell 14
Graham (2-2) at Union Pines (0-4)
North Wilkes (1-2) at Ashe County (0-3)
Parkwood 50, Buford 21
Patton 26, Madison 13
Sun Valley (0-4) at Pageland (SC) Central (1-2)
West Stanly (2-1) at Eastern Randolph (3-0)
Saturday
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions (1-2) at Greensboro Panthers (3-0), noon
Tuesday
Catawba Valley 2A
Maiden (3-0, 0-0) at East Burke (1-1, 0-0), 7
Next week’s schedule
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
Catawba Valley 2A
Maiden at East Burke, 6
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Queen City 3A-4A
Hough at West Mecklenburg, 7
North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7
West Charlotte at Hopewell, 7
South Meck 4A
Berry Academy at Harding, 7
Myers Park at Ardrey Kell, 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler at East Mecklenburg, 7
Garinger at Independence, 7
Rocky River at Charlotte Catholic, 7
Big South 4A (NCISAA)
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day, 7
Christ School at Charlotte Latin, 7
Rabun Gap at Charlotte Christian, 7
Greater Metro 4 4A
A.L. Brown at Cox Mill
Hickory Ridge at South Iredell
West Cabarrus at Lake Norman
Southern Carolina 4A
Weddington at Piedmont, 7
Porter Ridge at Marvin Ridge, 7
Sun Valley at Cuthbertson, 7
Northwestern 3A-4A
Ashe County at Alexander Central
Hibriten at Freedom
South Caldwell at Watauga
Sandhills 3A-4A
Richmond Senior at Hoke County
Southern Lee at Pinecrest
Union Pines at Scotland County
Big South 3A
Forestview at Kings Mountain
Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer
North Gaston at Ashbrook
South Point at Crest
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at South Rowan, 7
Concord at Jesse Carson, 7
Northwest Cabarrus at West Rowan, 7
Western Foothills 3A
East Lincoln at West Iredell, 7
Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 7
Hickory at St. Stephens, 7
North Lincoln at North Iredell, 7
Rocky River 2A-3A
Forest Hills at Parkwood, 7
Monroe at Anson County, 7
Catawba Valley 2A
Bandys at Lincolnton
Newton-Conover at East Burke
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill
Mountain Foothills 2A
Chase at Hendersonville
R-S Central at Polk County
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Carver at Community School of Davidson, 7
Christ the King at Pine Lake Prep, 7
Winston-Salem Prep at Mountain Island Charter, 7
Central Carolina 1A-2A
North Rowan at East Davidson
South Davidson at Salisbury
West Davidson at Thomasville
South Piedmont 1A-2A
Burns at Bessemer City
Shelby at Highland Tech
Thomas Jefferson Academy at East Gaston
Western Highlands 1A-2A
C.D. Owen at Mountain Heritage
Draughn at Mitchell County
Rosman at Madison County
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Albemarle at Jay M. Robinson
North Stanly at Union Academy, 7
South Stanly at Mount Pleasant
Mecklenburg nonconference
Covenant Day at North Raleigh Christian, 7
Providence at Mooresville
SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
Nonconference
Carolina Bearcats vs. North Wake Saints, at Weddington Optimist Park
Harrells Christian at Cabarrus Warriors
Hickory Hawks at Roanoke (VA) Virginia Spartans
High Point Christian at Ravenscroft, 7
McMichael at Lexington
Patton at Cherryville
Trinity Christian at Metrolina Christian
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions at Asheville Saints
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
Greater Metro 4 4A
West Cabarrus at South Iredell, 6:30
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter, 6
Bye: Cherryville, East Rowan, Julius Chambers, Lake Norman Charter, Olympic, South Mecklenburg, West Stanly (non-area: Asheville School, Avery County, Bishop McGuinness, Brevard, Lee County??)
