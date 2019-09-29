Chase Elliott wins NASCAR’s Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott drives through Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Chase Elliott recovered from a near-disastrous wreck to open the final stage Sunday, going on to win NASCAR’s Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race was the third of the Cup Series’ playoffs’ first round, with 12 drivers advancing to the next round next week, beginning at Dover (Del.) Speedway: Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman and William Byron.

Dropping out of the playoffs are Aric Amirola, Erik Jones, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch.

The complexion of the third and final stage changed when race leader Elliott completely misjudged the hard left angle of the first turn on the race restart, plowing into a foam barrier head on. But Elliott rallied, rolling back through the field to retake the lead from Harvick with six laps remaining.

Stage roundup

Stage 1: Kyle Larson passed pole-winner William Byron on a late restart to take the stage. Byron had opened up as much as a 7.5-second lead before a multi-car crash brought out a caution. Larson, starting on the outside row next to Byron on the restart, grabbed the lead and won the stage under yellow.

Stage 2: Chase Elliott passed Brad Keselowski to win the stage. Winning the stage clinched Elliott a spot in the next round of the playoffs. Elliott was the leader before a caution on Lap 43. He went to pit road during the caution, then passed Keselowski with two laps left.

Stage 3: The stage began with a bang — leader Chase Elliott went head-on into the foam barrier in Turn 1 during the restart. He recovered a won.

