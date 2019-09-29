How every playoff driver fared in NASCAR’s Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

William Byron (24) and Jimmie Johnson (48) lead the field of cars through Turn 4 to start a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. AP Photo

Twelve drivers advanced out of Sunday’s Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and into the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Here’s a driver-by-driver rundown of how the playoff field fared:

Advancing

1. Chase Elliott: Race winner also won the second stage, which clinched his spot in the second round. Plowed head-first into the barrier in Turn 1 leading the field into the final stage restart, rallied and won.

2. Alex Bowman: Was in dire straits heading into the final stage, but found some speed to finish second. That also clinched him a spot in the next round (he was two points out entering the race).

3. Kevin Harvick: Surrendered the lead to Elliott late in the race and finished third. Only the winner led more laps (35 to 34).

4. Clint Bowyer: Needed a strong finish to advance, and that’s what he had. Started the day four points outside the top 12, but finished fourth and made the cut.

5. Brad Keselowski: Another strong playoff race finish for the No. 2 Toyota. Stayed out of trouble all day and finished fifth. Was third at Las Vegas, fourth at Richmond.

6. William Byron: Pole winner missed a chance at winning Stage 1 (leading by as many as 7.5 seconds at one point), before Kyle Larson passed him on a late restart. Finished sixth.

7. Martin Truex Jr.: Started at the rear of the field and made two early chicane-related mistakes. Rallied for a seventh-place finish.

8. Ryan Blaney: Started ninth, finished eighth, his second top 10 of the three-race first round.

10. Joey Logano: Hit the wall in Stage 2 and never really was a factor on his way to a 10th-place finish.

13. Kyle Larson: He won the first stage, passing pole-winner William Byron on a late restart, picking up 10 playoffs points in the process.

37. Kyle Busch: Had a flat tire on the first lap of the third stage. He took a pass-through penalty on pit road after going through too many stalls. He went behind the wall on Lap 99 and didn’t return to the race.

Eliminated

14. Aric Almirola: Had a chance to sneak into the 12th spot late in the race, but ultimately couldn’t do it, finishing 14th.

20. Kurt Busch: A disappointing playoff run for the No. 1 Ford, with a 20th-place finish at Charlotte. Was 39th at Las Vegas, 18th at Richmond.

32. Ryan Newman: Was in and out of the playoff chase for most of the day, then he missed the chicane on Lap 107 and took a stop-and-go penalty. That ended his chances and he finished 32nd.

40. Erik Jones: Was the lone driver in the playoff field who had to win to advance. But a punctured radiator ended his day early. He didn’t last past the first stage.